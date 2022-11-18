Farrell and Sharpsville meet for the second time this season at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Greyhound Stadium in New Wilmington for the District 10 Class 2A championship. Farrell is the top seed in the 2A playoffs while the Devils are No. 2.
The Steelers are hoping to make another long run in the state playoffs while the Blue Devils are hoping to reach the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Farrell was undefeated in rugged Region 3 play and is 9-1 overall. The Steelers’ only loss came in Week 2 (Sept. 3) against Ohio powerhouse Ursuline. The Irish went 10-3 and lost to Canfield (33-25) in the OHSAA Div. III playoffs. Canfield plays Chardon tonight in the Regional Finals.
Farrell is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A by the Harrisburg Patriot-News while Sharpsville is ranked No. 8. Among other playoff teams, Reynolds was No. 4 in Class 1A in Monday’s latest rankings, Eisenhower is No. 5 while Grove City and Slippery Rock are “Teams to Watch” in Class 3A.
The Steelers won the program’s 10th District 10 championship last season with a 48-6 victory over Wilmington at Hickory High’s Hornet Stadium. Overall, it was Farrell’s 15th district crown. The Steelers are 16-2 (6-1 in District 7) in district championship games.
Farrell ended up beating Westinghouse (24-7) and Karns City (30-12) in the PIAA playoffs before falling to Serra Catholic (27-18) in the state semifinals at Slippery Rock University — one step short of returning to Hershey for the PIAA championship game.
Following last season, six Farrell players were named All-State selections. The only returning player from that list is Kylon Wilson, who was named All-State at wide receiver.
Sharpsville is back in the D-10 championship game after not being able to participate in the playoffs last year after forming a co-op with West Middlesex.
The Devils went 7-3 last season and wrapped up the regular season at Veterans Stadium in Erie with a 63-13 win over Mercyhurst Prep.
Sharpsville’s last District 10 championship came in 2014 with a 28-0 win over West Middlesex at Slippery Rock University. It was the Blue Devils’ second straight D-10 title (29-14 win over WM in 2013) and eighth overall. The Devils are 9-8 in district championship games.
Farrell routed Seneca, 48-6, in the District 10 semifinals this past weekend in New Wilmington. Wilson scored four touchdowns while quarterback Kabron Smith was 8-of-11 for 156 yards and threw four touchdown passes. Chambers had two touchdowns and Juju Phillips returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a score.
Farrell dominated, even though it was its first game in three weeks. The Steelers closed out the regular season with a 41-0 win over Slippery Rock on Oct. 21. Wilson also scored four touchdowns in that game.
“It was good to get back on the field again,” said Farrell coach Amp Pegues. “I think we were a little bit rusty, but we got the win.”
Farrell’s offensive line and tough defense has been a huge part of the team’s success over the past decade. This year’s defense is only allowing 12.2 ppg., which includes giving up 20 points to North East and 40 to Ursuline to open the season. In the past seven games, Farrell has outscored opponents 302-47.
The Devils beat Mercyhurst Prep, 21-14, in the semifinals Saturday at Farrell High. It was the Devils’ first game since Oct. 28 when they closed out the regular season with a 35-28 win over Ft. LeBoeuf.
The Devils and Lakers have had some real battles over the years in the district semifinals. Sharpsville beat MP 20-17 in 2OT in 2006 while the Lakers won a 54-33 shootout in 2010.
Summers led the way for Sharpsville (9-2) in the latest chapter of the series against the Lakers with three touchdown runs — the last a 24-yard run with just over two minutes left in the game. Summers rushed for 78 yards and was 8-of-15 for 82 yards.
Garen Levis blocked a Lakers’ field goal attempt at the end of the third quarter to energize the Devils, who rallied from a 14-6 deficit with 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Mercyhurst Prep ousted Wilmington, 21-14, in the District 10 quarterfinals.
In the Region 3 meeting between the Blue Devils and Steelers on Oct. 7, Wilson and Smith scored three touchdowns each for Farrell while Levis caught a TD pass from Summers for Sharpsville.
Farrell set several season-highs in that game: plays (61), rushing carries (55), rushing yards (336), rushing touchdowns (7), and sacks (6).
Smith is 106-for-153 for 1,804 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only four interceptions this season. His 2,452 career passing yards is fifth best in school history. Alex Myers (2015 grad) is the record-holder with 3,962 yards.
Chambers has carried the ball 124 times for 850 yards and eight touchdowns this year while Wilson has 552 rushing yards (63 carries) and 17 touchdowns. Wilson has caught 46 passes for 927 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Wilson has scored 188 points for the Steelers this year while Chambers has 84 points and Lamont Samuels Jr. 68. Wilson’s 30 touchdowns this season are third best in Farrell history, behind Christian Lewis (38 in 2018) and Kevin Brodie (31 in 2010).
Sharpsville is averaging 28.0 ppg. and allowing 22.1 (308-243).
Caullin Summers is 137-of-237 for 2,117 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 829 yards (174 carries) and 13 touchdowns. Braedon Summers has 79 carries for 331 yards with six scores.
Garen Levis has 55 catches for 1,104 yards with 12 TDs while Braedon Summers has 28 grabs for 292 yards with two touchdowns. Levis’ 1,104 yards is eighth best in Mercer County history for a single season. Former Farrell star Jourdan Townsend holds the single-season record (1,531 yards in 2017).
Sharpsville quarterback Caullin Summers leads his team with 80 points this year while Garen Levis has 78.
“We are probably as healthy as can be at this time of year,” said Sharpsville coach Paul Piccirilli. We lost one player (Jaiden White) to a broken leg last week and he’s a real good player who played a lot for us.
“I hope the weather helps us a little, but it’ll effect us as much as it effects them. It was cold and windy at practice tonight (Thursday), which is 15 degrees more than it’ll be on Saturday. We know we’re the underdog, but a couple breaks here and there and it gives you a chance.”
“The kids will be pumped up and ready to play,” said Pegues. “Sharpsville is well-coached and they’ll be ready to play too. We are ready to get this thing on. We need to take care of the ball and play some hard-nosed defense.”
Saturday’s winner advances to the state playoffs while the season is over for the losing team. The winner will play either City League champ Westinghouse (11-0) or Central Clarion (10-1). Those two teams play tonight at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Farrell has four state championships (1995, 1996, 2018, and 2019) while Sharpsville won a state title in 1997.
Stats courtesy of Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent.
