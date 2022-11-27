PITTSBURGH — The season started with the goal of winning a state title. But the Farrell football team came up short of that mark.
The Steelers fell 34-6 to Westinghouse in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal on Saturday at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The Bulldogs (12-0) controlled the trenches from the first play. Since it wasn’t winning the battles up front, Farrell couldn’t generate any momentum by running the ball. The Steelers (10-2) were held to 3 yards rushing on 39 attempts.
Kabron Smith was limited to 4-for-17 passing for 64 yards with an interception. The Farrell quarterback didn’t have much time in the pocket. He was sacked six times.
Lamont Samuels was the go-to target for Smith with star receiver Kylon Wilson out for the game. Samuels caught two passes for 62 yards.
Westinghouse’s Kahlil Taylor ran for a game-high 108 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs attempted 29 runs for 189 yards.
Keyshawn Morsillo threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 7-for-13 passing. Taymir O’Neal led all receivers with three catches. He finished with 55 yards.
“We got beat up bad up front,” Farrell head coach Amp Pegues said. “I’m not gonna make any excuses. The better team won today and they’re moving on. Just like I told the other guys, we’re probably looking at the 2A state champions because I believe they’re that good.”
Taylor got the Bulldogs on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run a few minutes into the game. On the next Farrell drive, Smith led the Steelers down the field with his feet and a 47-yard pass to Samuels. Smith scored on a 2-yard QB sneak to get the Steelers on the board.
Taylor added a 2-yard scoring run with less than a minute left in the first quarter to put Westinghouse ahead 14-6.
Morsillo completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Sincere Smith on a back-shoulder fade. The score put the Bulldogs ahead 20-6 in the second quarter.
The two teams played a scoreless third quarter. The Steelers forced two short punts by the Bulldogs but couldn't capitalize.
“I think we were down inside the 20 three or four times and we just didn’t get it done,” Pegues said.
Westinghouse pushed the game out of reach with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Morsillo to Davon Jones on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Roderick Jeter punched the ball in from the Steelers’ 4-yard line for Westinghouse’s final score midway through the fourth quarter.
There were 15 seniors that played their last game on Saturday in Pittsburgh. The loss brought the end to Pegues’ first class since taking over as the head coach at Farrell.
This senior class won a state title and finished with a 40-8 record in their four seasons with the Steelers.
“Lot of great players. Lot of great kids,” Pegues said. “Lot of leadership on that team, and I’m just so proud of them.”
------
PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
FARRELL 6 0 0 0 6
WESTINGHOUSE 14 6 0 14 34
Scoring plays
W — Taylor, 1 run (Martin kick)
F — Smith, 2 run (kick failed)
W — Taylor, 2 run (Martin kick)
W — Smith, 16 pass from Morsillo (kick failed)
W — Jones, 43 pass from Morsillo (Martin kick)
W — Jeter, 4 run (Martin kick)
Team stats
FARRELL WESTINGHOUSE
12 First downs 14
3 Rushing yards 189
64 Passing yards 157
17-4-1 Att-comp-int 13-7-0
67 Total yards 346
2-0 Fumbles-lost 3-1
8-97 Penalties-yards lost 15-127
Individual stats
Rushing: FARRELL — Samuels 5-11, McClinton 3-11, Chambers 12-9, Gibson 3-(-1), Smith 15-(-25), Team 1-(-2); WESTINGHOUSE — Taylor 14-108, Morsillo 8-55, Robinson 5-21, Jeter 2-5.
Passing: FARRELL — Smith 17-4-1-64; WESTINGHOUSE — Morsillo 13-7-0-157.
Receiving: FARRELL — Samuels 2-62, Chambers 2-2; WESTINGHOUSE — O’Neal 3-55, Smith 2-48, Jones 1-43, Taylor 1-11.
