Starting in 2019, Jourdan Townsend needed to be patient. He always knew he could be a go-to target. He just needed the chance.
The former Farrell standout receiver had moved onto the college level. But he needed to show his new coaches at Delaware his potential.
That patience and work has paid off in his senior season. Townsend was named the starting slot receiver for the Blue Hens to start the football season.
In his first season as a starting receiver, Townsend leads the Blue Hens in receptions (57) and yards receiving (674). He’s also caught six touchdown passes, good enough for third-best on the team this year.
“Got off to a slow start. The first two games weren’t anything crazy,” Townsend said. “Picked up in Week 3 and it kinda just took off from there.”
Townsend got on the field via special teams in his first three seasons in Newark, Delaware. He earned second team All-CAA honors – primarily for his work as a punt returner averaging 8.9 yards per attempt.
While not lining up at receiver regularly, Townsend and quarterback Nolan Henderson were building a connection.
Henderson is playing as a graduate student this season. He and Townsend took second-team reps in practice. This was the first season as starters for the roommates, and the relationship between the two was on display.
The Blue Hens were second in the CAA in passing offense this season. Henderson led the conference in passing touchdowns (32), and Townsend was 12th in the league in yards receiving per game.
“I really just had to wait my turn,” Townsend said. “Really just being prepared when my number was called this season and taking advantage of the opportunities that I was given.”
The former Steeler will take the field for the Blue Hens at least one more time. They will travel to Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday to take on South Dakota State.
The Jackrabbits are the top seed in the FCS playoffs. SDSU advanced to the FCS semifinals last season, where they fell to Montana State in a 42-35 shootout.
But the postseason isn’t a new place for Townsend and the Blue Hens either. Well, a regular playoff game will be.
Delaware made the postseason during the 2021 spring season. The 2020 schedule was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the fall of that year. But the Blue Hens advanced to the FCS semifinals. But there weren’t crowds in the stands in 2021, and if there were, they were small.
“No. 1 defense. A lot of people are counting us out. It’s kind of a game where we can go and just play free,” Townsend said. “There’s pressure on us. Our season’s on the line, so I’m not gonna say there’s no pressure. But people are really expecting us to do much. It’s a game where we can go and play free and really have fun.”
He can play free on Saturday because of the work he put in during the offseason.
During this past summer, Townsend spent time rounding out his game. He thought he’d have a good shot to see the field as a senior as long as he was prepared to handle business.
He was prepared and made the most of his opportunities.
Every second-team rep with Henderson, every return on specials teams, every workout in the offseason, every mental note on the sideline. They all were a piece to the puzzle that would come together for a strong 2022 season for Townsend.
“Not saying it was going to be handed to me, but I knew that if I handled the things I needed to handle, that a spot was going to be mine,” Townsend said. “I knew I was going to make something good out of it.”
