FARRELL – Flashback to the end of the Ursuline-Farrell football game. The Steelers needed a score to win in the final minute, but back-to-back sacks by Ursuline handed the Steelers their first loss of the season.
To this point, it has been Farrell's only loss. And the offensive line looks like a different unit than the one seen in Week 2.
"We started off a little slow to start the season. Fresh group, new group, new guys," senior offensive tackle Anthony Jackson said. "Now were starting to buy in together. Starting to do new things with the line. It's starting to look great."
Entering the season, the Steelers coaches knew there were going to be some hiccups up front. Three new players were getting time as starters, and the offense went through a couple changes as it started to incorporate the passing game with quarterback Kabron Smith.
However, Kennedy Catholic transfer Marcel Cheeks, Sharon transfer Harry Parker Jr. and freshman Darnell LaCamera have gelled with starters Bryan Phillips Jr. and Jackson.
"Our freshman gave up a sack to lose the Ursuline game," Phillips said. "I brought them all over and told the 'I got you. We're gonna get better.' And I feel that we have."
That improved performance was on display Friday night against Sharpsville. The offense focused on running the ball in the second half after the rain started to fall earlier in the game.
Phillips said the line started to communicate on the changes to the blocking scheme. The Steelers ran for 302 yards and seven touchdowns in the win over the Blue Devils at West Middlesex High School.
"It felt good," Farrell offensive line coach Victor Phillips said. "It's a luxury to have the option when we run the football like we can. Throwing the ball with all the weapons that we have, but it really felt good being able to take control of the ball and take control of the game when the weather got bad."
The Farrell offensive line will get another test this week. They will travel to Sharon for the return of the Iron Bowl.
The Tigers and Steelers haven't played each other since 2013. Farrell has won the prior five meetings. But this is a new group on both sides with different coaches and philosophies compared to the last time they met.
Farrell's coaches focused on the Sharon defensive line during practice this week. The Tigers use an odd-man front to free up the players at the second level to stop opponents' running game.
"It's going to be a really important feature of the game," Jackson said. "Sharon has a great defensive line. Everybody knows that they have a great linebacker unit. We have to show them that we're the better athletes and group. We have to go out there and show them who's the best in D10."
Despite the improved performance, Victory Phillips reminded his unit during practice Tuesday that the competition will only get tougher. He had his players focus on the little details in their blocking scheme since the Steelers will come across teams that have similar athleticism and size.
But the Steelers big men up front are improving week after week, opening holes for runners and keeping Smith clean in the pocket. And Victor Phillips expects the offensive line to continue to learn and improve since that loss in Week 2.
"We're trying," Victor Phillips said. "It's a work in progress. We'll get there, hopefully, when we need to be there. It's a work in progress for sure."
