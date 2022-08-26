As if Farrell isn’t fast enough on a high school grass field, the team now has their own turf field and could be off to the races this season.
Anthony J. Paulekas Stadium has undergone a more than $1 million stadium and track renovation (turf and all-weather six-lane track) and the field is expected to be ready next week when the Steelers face Ursuline. Farrell hosts North East tonight at Westminster College.
Farrell captured the program’s 10th District 10 championship last season and closed out the season with an 11-1 record, one step shy of returning to another state championship game. The seniors on that team went 44-6 and won two state titles and three D10 crowns.
Farrell knocked off Westinghouse (24-7) and Karns City (30-12) in the PIAA playoffs before falling to Serra Catholic (27-18) in the semifinals.
Graduation losses included five All-State selections in Anthony Stallworth (RB), Preston Williams (OL), Taidon Strickland (LB), Omar Stewart Jr. (LB), and Anthony D. Jackson (LB). Stallworth rushed for 2,340 yards last year and wrapped up his career with 5,404 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns.
“I felt like we let that one get away from us,” fourth-year coach Amp Pegues said. “I felt we should’ve been playing in another state title game, but we moved on and are focused on this year.”
Junior Kabron Smith returns at quarterback for the Steelers. Smith was 37-of-60 for 634 yards with nine touchdowns last season. He split time at QB with Trian Holden (815 yards, 16 TDs), who graduated.
“Kabron is going lead us,” Pegues said. “He’s a very smart kid. Very athletic. He’s ready to throw it around. One year as a starter, he’s ready to go.”
