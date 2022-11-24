Farrell is back in familiar territory as it enters the PIAA playoffs, but faces a stiff test at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh when it meets City League champ Westinghouse in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.
The Steelers, who beat Westinghouse (24-7) in the first round of the state playoffs last season, will have to battle the unbeaten Bulldogs (12-0) without star Kylon Wilson, who must miss two games due to being ejected in last Saturday’s game against Sharpsville.
Farrell (10-1) captured the program’s 17th overall district title (11 D-10, 6 D-7) with a 26-0 win over Sharpsville. Farrell held a slim 7-0 lead entering the fourth quarter, but touchdown runs by Brandon Chambers and two by quarterback Kabron Smith put the game away for the Steelers.
“It felt really good to win another district title,” said Farrell coach Amp Pegues. “It was our eighth in a row and it felt good to get one at the double-A level, especially after competing this year in tough Region 3.”
Wilson was ejected in the second quarter and given the supplemental ejection penalty (two games). He would be able to return for the state championship game at Cumberland Valley High School.
“With Kylon, you just can’t replace that much athletic ability and talent. But we’re Farrell. We have that next-guy-up mentality. We just need to get a good effort from a lot of kids and that can help make up for the production that Kylon gives us.”
Farrell remains ranked No. 1 in the state by the Harrisburg Patriot-News (rankings are released on Tuesdays). Among other area teams, Reynolds is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A and Grove City is No. 7 in 3A. Sharpsville earned “Honorable Mention” in 2A.
Westinghouse is ranked No. 4 by the Patriot-News and became the first City League team to finish the regular season unbeaten in three straight seasons. Steel Valley is ranked No. 2 and Beaver Falls is No. 3.
Farrell is 12-0 all-time in PIAA playoff openers and has gone 7-1 in state playoff games in Pittsburgh. Overall, the Steelers are 24-8 in the PIAA playoffs.
In the opening round of the PIAAs last year, Wilson had two touchdown runs and caught a TD pass in a 24-7 win over Westinghouse at Cupples Stadium while Bulldogs’ QB Keyshawn Morsillo ran for a score.
Westinghouse has an all-time 2-7 record against Mercer County teams (wins over Hickory in 2017 and 2019). The program is 1-3 in the PIAA playoffs (losses to Sharon 1995, Greenville 1996, and Farrell 2021).
Farrell has outscored opponents 462-122 (42.0 to 11.1) this season. The Steelers have rushed for 2,037 yards and passed for 1,819 yards.
Smith is 109-of-159 for 1,818 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Only two other Farrell QBs have thrown for 2,000 yards in a season — Isaac Clarke (2,267) in 2017 and Alex Myers (2,031) in 2015.
Brandon Chambers has rushed for 971 yards (144 carries) and scored nine TDs while Wilson (64-523, 17 TDs) was second on the team in rushing.
Wilson, an All-State selection last season at wide receiver, leads the team in receiving (46-927, 10 TDs) while Lamont Samuels Jr. has pulled in 27 catches for 442 yards and six touchdowns. Samuels is also 29-of-47 on extra-point kicks and has booted two field goals.
Wilson’s 30 touchdowns this season are third best in Farrell history, behind Christian Lewis (38 in 2018) and Kevin Brodie (31 in 2010).
Julius “Juju” Phillips has three interceptions this year while Samuels and Chambers have two each. Marion Norris and Chambers have returned two fumbles for scores.
Farrell rolled to another region title this season and 15 players were named to the District 10 All-Region 3 Team.
Samuels (WR), Chambers (RB), Wilson (AP), Anthony Jackson (OL) and Marcel Cheeks (OL) were First Team selections on offense. Malachi Owens (DL), Kien Wade (DL), Marion Norris (LB), Zaire Thomas (LB), Wilson (DB), and Samuels (DB) were First Team picks on defense.
Second Team selections were Smith (QB), Bryan Phillips (OL), Malachi Green (OL), Malachi Shephard (DL), Omario Boatwright (LB), Chambers (DB), and Julius Phillips (DB). Wilson was named Region 3 co-player of the year with Sharon running back Jayveerh White.
After beating Westinghouse last year, the Steelers ousted District 9 champ Karns City (30-12) in the quarterfinals before falling to D-7 champ Serra Catholic (27-18) in the semifinals. Serra ended up getting blown out by Southern Columbia (62-25) in the championship game.
Coach Donta Green’s District 8 champion Westinghouse squad averages 46.5 ppg. and allows 8.4. They have outscored opponents 558-101 this season.
The team is led by a pair of seniors in Morsillo and Sincere Smith. Morsillo is 90-of-188 for 2,234 yards, 39 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. Smith has 36 catches for 1,144 yards and 19 TDs.
The Bulldogs defeated District 9 champ Central Clarion (44-8) at Cupples Stadium last Friday in the opening round of the state playoffs. Morsillo ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass while Shaun Robinson, Khalil Taylor, Roderick Jeter, and Khalil Green had TD runs. Davon Jones had the touchdown catch. Central Clarion finished the season at 10-2.
Westinghouse rolled over Berlin Brothersvalley (59-7) in the D5-8 championship game at Somerset High School. Morsillo was 13-of-15 for 340 yards with three TD passes and two rushing touchdowns in that game.
“Westinghouse is a good team,” said Pegues. “They will come out blazing and ready to go and so will we. They are a very good team that’s very well-coached, and they have some good athletes. We’ve been here before and are ready. It should be a good game on Saturday.”
With Westinghouse playing teams such as USO (University Prep/Obama Academy), Allderdice, Brashear, and Perry during the regular season, Saturday will be the team’s 11th game at Cupples Stadium this season. Other than the Berlin game, the Bulldogs visited Steelton-Highspire on Sept. 2.
The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the PIAA quarterfinals to play the District 7 champ. Beaver Falls battles Steel Valley at 2 p.m. today in the D-7 championship game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The PIAA championship game is Dec. 9 at Cumberland Valley High School. CV won the bidding process over Hershey and others back in February to host championship games in football, field hockey, soccer, and volleyball for the next four years.
Farrell has won four PIAA championships, all in Class 1A. The Steelers beat Southern Columbia in 1995 and 1996 at Mansion Park in Altoona and routed Lackawanna Trail in 2018 and beat Bishop Guilfoyle in 2019 in Hershey.
Stats courtesy of “The Professor” Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent, and Bob Greenburg, sports director at SportsRadio 96.7FM and AM 790 WPIC.
