SHARON – With one gamble, Kylon Wilson swung the tide in the Steel Bowl.
Midway through the third quarter, Wilson grabbed a bouncing punt. He found some open space between the Tigers’ coverage team and took it down the left sideline for a 73-yard touchdown.
Wilson’s score gave the Steelers a little breathing room. They kept the pressure on to beat the Tigers 42-14 in Sharon Friday night.
Wilson joined a select group that played in the Steel Bowl. He became the fourth player in the rivalry’s 69-year history to score four or more touchdowns in a game. He joined Booth’s nine scores (Sharon 1923) – no first name is on record – Freddie Wells’ four TDs (Farrell 1957) and Jess Rodgers’ four touchdowns (Sharon 2011).
“If feels good. Just playing different positions on the field, scoring from different positions, different parts of the game,” Wilson said. “Our line came out worked hard. Shout out to ‘The Heart and Soul.’
The Steelers and Tigers hadn’t met since 2013. Farrell extended its winning streak in the rivalry game to six in a row. The Tigers haven’t won the Steel Bowl since 2008.
It’s also the second time either team won six in a row in the history of the Steel Bowl. Sharon got the better of Farrell six times from 1929-37.
Farrell’s 42 points were the most scored by a team in the rivalry since the Steelers won a 46-7 meeting in 2009.
Wilson ran for 126 yards and on seven carries. Brandon Chambers had a game-high 127 yards rushing and two scores on 11 attempts.
“The passing game really wasn’t working in the first half, so we came out in the second half like ‘Yeah, we’re gonna run the ball. Keep pounding ‘em,’” Chambers said.
Mikey Rodriques had a rough day throwing the ball. He was 1-for-3 passing and didn’t record any passing yards. He ran for 122 yards with a touchdown on 16 attempts.
Wilson, Chambers and Rodriques became the 23rd, 24th and 25th players in the rivalry to rush for 100 or more yards.
“The game looked pretty close there, 14-0, but we knew we were gonna grind it out with ‘The Heart and Soul’ in the second half,” Farrell head coach Amp Pegues said. “That’s what we did and were able to break the game open.”
Chambers opened the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown run a little over a minute into the game. Wilson found the end zone on a 5-yard run with 8:20 remaining in the second quarter to give the Steelers (7-1) a 14-0 lead at halftime.
Wilson’s 73-yard punt return – the second longest in Steel Bowl history – made it a 20-0 game in the third quarter.
“Wilson’s a very, very special player,” Sharon head coach Jason McElhaney said. “That’s a different gear than everyone else has. That punt right there, that was kind of a mental error on our part. We need to stand over the ball, down the ball and not give him an opportunity.”
A muffed punt by Farrell gave the Tigers (3-3, 4-4) the ball on the Steelers 24-yard line. Cortez Nixon punched the ball in from 5 yards out to get the Tigers on the board with 3:56 to play.
But the Steelers responded with a heavy dose of Chambers on the next drive. He carried the ball five times, capping the six-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Wilson added a 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Rodriquez responded with a big run of his own – a 65-yard score – but Wilson closed the scoring with a 51-yard scamper down the right sideline.
Pegues said the players were excited all week to play Sharon. He said that extra energy led to some errors in the first half. But the defense held tough against the Tigers, and Farrell clinched the Region 3 title.
“Just proud of my guys,” Pegues said. “Great win. They really got it done.”
------
FARRELL 6 8 14 14 42
SHARON 0 0 7 7 14
Scoring plays
F — Chambers, 39 run (kick failed).
F — Wilson, 5 run (Samules pass from Smith).
F — Wilson, 73 punt return (kick failed).
S — Nixon, 5 run (Schimp kick).
F — Chambers, 1 run (Wilson run).
F — Wilson, 46 run (run failed).
F — Wilson, 51 run (Boatwright run).
Team stats
FARRELL SHARON
7 First downs 9
301 Rushing yards 172
51 Passing yards 20
8-3-0 Att-comp-int 7-2-0
352 Total yards 192
2-1 Fumbles-lost 4-2
8-64 Penalties-yards lost 3-30
Individual stats
Rushing: FARRELL — Chambers 11-127, Wilson 7-126, Smith 3-31, Wade 1-11, J. Jackson 1-11, McClinton 1-2, Dunbar 3-(-7); SHARON — Rodriques 16-122, White 19-25, Friday 4-21, Nixon 5-19, Wilbon-Venable 1-5, Team 2-(-20).
Passing: FARRELL — Smith 8-3-0-51; SHARON — Rodriques 6-1-0-0, Wilbon-Venable 1-1-0-20.
Receiving: FARRELL — Wilson 1-36, Samuels 1-11, Odem 1-4; SHARON — B. Root 1-20, Nixon 1-0.
