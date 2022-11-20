NEW WILMINGTON - Sharpsville tried to play a game of keepaway from the high-octane Farrell offense Saturday night. And it nearly worked before the Steelers capitalized for three short-field touchdowns and a 26-0 win in the District 10 Class 2A Finals at Wilmington High School.
"The way this game works is if they don't score we don't lose," Farrell coach Amp Pegues said. "That's what our defense did tonight. Our offense showed up in the second half and we were able to pound the ball."
With the win, the Steelers (10-1) secured the program's seventh District 10 championship in eight years and 17th overall district crown (11 in District 10, six WPIAL).
"It's a special feat to be here eight straight years and to win it again this year," Pegues said. "We had a bunch of goals this year ... to win the region and to win District 10. We still have another goal to go. I'm going to enjoy this tonight and tomorrow we're going to move onto next week."
Farrell will travel to Pittsburgh's Cupples Stadium to face undefeated District 8 champion Westinghouse (12-0) - a 44-8 winner over District 9 champion Central Clarion - at a day and time to be determined.
"They're a very athletic team," Pegues said. "They're a senior-laden and well-coached team. They're not the typical City League team. We're going to have our hands full. We need to have a great week of practice.
"We played them last year, so we know what to expect. Most likely the game will be down there, but I wouldn't want it any other way. If we're going to win a state championship, we have to win these games."
Meanwhile, the Devils (9-3) are forced to say goodbye to seniors Christian Snyder, Blaze Campbell, Braedon Summers, Colby Johnson, Garen Levis, Blaze Knight, DeClan Sweitzer, Liam Campbell, Austin Markle, Jacob Haun, Braden Scarvel, Luke Rupert and Fitzgerald Cornejo.
"When West Middlesex and us combined, I've never seen a group of kids from different schools love each other like they'd went to the same school all their lives," said Sharpsville coach Paul Piccirilli said. "That's what I'm proud of most. They made friends for life. I can't say enough. Hopefully, it continues but we'll see."
Back at Greyhound Stadium Saturday evening, the Blue Devils went away from a passing attack that put up over 192 passing yards per game in favor of their more traditional Wing-T offense, running the ball on 20 straight plays and did not allow the Steelers to run a single offensive play in the first quarter.
But a miscommunication in the Sharpsville backfield on its opening possession resulted in a fumble that Farrell's Brandon Chambers scooped up and returned 57 yards for an early 7-0 lead.
"We went back to our old Wing-T and the kids played their hearts out," Piccirilli said. "We gained yards, but we started getting penalties and you can't do that against a good team like Farrell. Everything was going well through the end of the first half - even with the fumble - and maybe even the first drive of the second half. You can't give them any more yards than they deserve."
With Piccirilli's offensive game plan working to a T, the Blue Devils were able to penetrate deep into Farrell territory before flaming out at the Steeler 39, 21, 22, 34 and 32.
"You've got to do that," Piccirilli said. "Our goal this week was eat up as much clock as possible and keep it on the ground to get first downs. As long as we had two or three first downs each drive, we didn't care if we ultimately had to punt. Everything worked like we wanted to, but like you said, we just couldn't finish drives.
"The score stayed that way through the second and third quarters with Sharpsville limiting the Steelers to just 43 yards of total offense at the half.
"Sharpsville came out with a good game plan - to keep the ball away from our offense," Pegues said. "They were able to do that for a quarter. I knew our offense would start clicking eventually and we'd be able to put points on the board."
As the clock turned from the third to the fourth quarter, the Blue Devil offense couldn't keep churning out first downs, failing to convert on three straight fourth downs and handing Farrell the ball at the Sharpsville 49, 31 and 18.
The Steelers turned the short field into a 33-yard touchdown from Chambers and 5- and 1-yard scores from Kabron Smith for the 26-0 final.
"At that point in the game, Sharpsville was in a position where they had to start going for it on fourth down," Pegues said. "Our defense was playing lights out, so we knew it was just a matter of time."
With Chambers churning out 110 of a game-high 124 yards in the second half, the Steelers managed 131 yards in the second half.
"We were telling Brandon that when one guy goes down another has to pick his game up," Pegues said. "He elevated his game. I don't know what he finished with tonight, but he probably ran for 100 yards in the second half. That's what this team's about. When someone goes down, his teammates have to pick him up."
For Sharpsville - who finished with 148 yards of total offense (105 rushing, 43 passing) - Caullin Summers was intercepted twice, completed just 4-of-7 passes for a season-low 43 yards, while Christian Snyder rushed for a team-high 44 yards on 12 carries.
"(Sharpsville) came ready to play, but we were able to buckle down and play some hard-nosed defense," Pegues said. "At this point in the year, that's what you have to do, especially in these conditions.
"That side of the ball is ferocious. They're in the right places and our pass rush is killer. Like I said, defense is going to carry us."
Notes: Farrell standout receiver Kylon Wilson was ejected in the second quarter and his availablity for future Steelers playoff games should be determined by Monday afternoon. Depending on how the game's officials categorized the ejection, Wilson could miss one or two contests. ... Prior to extended usage Saturday evening, Christian Snyder had rushed for 46 yards on five totes on the year. ... The Steelers improved to 17-2 overall in the district finals (11-1 in D10 and 6-1 in the WPIAL), while the Devils fell to 9-9 in their title-game appearances. ... The Steelers won the two teams' regular-season meeting 48-7 at West Middlesex. ... Lamont Samuels and JuJu Phillips had interceptions for Farrell.
SHARPSVILLE 0 0 0 0 0
FARRELL 7 0 0 19 26
Scoring plays
F - Chambers, 57 fumble recovery (Samuels kick)
F - Chambers, 33 run (kick failed)
F - Smith, 5 run (kick failed)
F - Smith, 1 run (Samuels kick)
Team stats
SHARPSVILLE FARRELL
12 First downs 10
105 Rushing yards 151
43 Passing yards 23
15-5-2 Att-Comp-Int 7-4-1
148 Total yards 174
3-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0
5-45 Penalties-yards 6-60
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARPSVILLE - Snyder 12-44, B.Summers 11-36, C.Summers 15-24, Whalen 1-4, team 1-(-3); FARRELL - Chambers 20-124, Smith 11-24, Boatwright 1-6, Samuels 1-3, Wilson 1-(-6).
Passing: SHARPSVILLE - C.Summers 15-5-2-43; FARRELL- Smith 7-4-1-23.
Receiving: SHARPSVILLE - Whalen 2-21, Levis 1-10, B.Summers 1-10, Snyder 1-2; FARRELL - Samuels 2-19, Chambers 2-4.
