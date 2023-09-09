NEW WILMINGTON - The Westminster College football team secured a 28-7 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) victory over Thiel College Saturday afternoon at Harold Burry Stadium. Four different Titans scored touchdowns in the home opener.
Westminster evened its record at 1-1, while Thiel fell to 0-2.
The Titans rolled up 307 yards of total offense. Sophomore Ty McGowan went 9-of-14 passing for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Senior Lane Voytik (Sharon High) threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to graduate student Chevy Dawson on a 4th-and-2 play from the Tomcats' 49-yard line with 3 minutes, 15 seconds to go in the first half that extended Westminster's lead to 28-0. It was Voytik's first career touchdown throw and the longest completed pass for the Titans this season. Dawson finished with three catches for 82 yards and the touchdown.
Sophomore Taite Beachy opened the scoring with a 27-yard score on the game's first play from scrimmage. It was the first touchdown of his career.
Sophomore Jalen Royal-Eiland had a 30-yard touchdown grab with under five minutes to go in the first quarter that gave Westminster a 14-0 lead. Royal-Eiland's touchdown capped an eight-play, 90 yard drive.
Graduate student Ryan Gomes scored from two yards out with just over eight minutes to go in the second quarter to push the Titans' lead to 21-0. He finished with 18 carries for 53 yards and the touchdown.
Thiel's Joseph Fell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with under 11 minutes in the fourth quarter.
Junior Jalen Washington and fifth-year Damon Maul had two catches apiece. Washington had 40 yards receiving while Maul had 33, including a second quarter 31-yard catch-and-run that went to the Thiel 1-yard line.
Defensively Westminster finished with five sacks. Sophomore Dylan Sleva racked up 10 tackles (7 solo) and 2.0 tackles for loss.
Senior Carter Chinn (Grove City High) finished with five tackles (3 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss and a sack while sophomore Solomon Davis posted five tackles (3 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Freshman Matthew Petruzzi registered nine tackles (6 solo) and a sack. He has finished with nine tackles in back-to-back games to start his collegiate career. Graduate student Daniel Thimons totaled seven tackles (3 solo) and a sack. Freshman Kaalen Teixeira also had his first career sack.
Westminster will travel to Washington & Jefferson College next Saturday. Kickoff at Cameron Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Thiel hosts Bethany next Saturday at 1 p.m.