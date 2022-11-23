GROVE CITY – The 2021 season came to a painful end for Nathan Greer. A bit of bad luck cost him his season.
An opposing player fell on Greer, breaking his collarbone and ending his freshman campaign.
“I still feel it to this day,” Greer said. “I’ve worked on it. I’ve gotten it really stronger than what it was, but I don’t worry about it anymore.”
It was the third time he broke his collarbone, but Greer has bounced back in a big way in 2022. As a sophomore, he’s developed into a weapon that Grove City uses in all three phases of the game.
He has developed into the top target for quarterback Hunter Hohman. In 12 games, Greer has caught 53 passes for 808 yards and seven touchdowns.
Greer has also leads the Eagles with 423 kickoff return yards and scored twice on 12 attempts.
But he doesn’t just make plays with the the ball in his hands. He leads the team with three interceptions. The Eagles have picked off a total of 11 this season.
“This year, maybe caught some teams by surprise this year because he’s young and didn’t finish his freshman season,” Grove City head coach Sam Mowrey said. “But we knew the type of things he was capable of, and he’s just done a great job this year. Taking advantage of opportunities and being a great team player.”
Mowrey said the difference between Greer’s freshman and sophomore seasons has taken place on and off the field. He said Greer has adapted well to the high school level and put in the work in practice to grow his game.
“That kind of work ethic has translated into the games,” Mowrey said. “He understands the things that it takes outside of football to be successful. He’s just a tremendous worker in the weight room and the offseason workouts.”
While some would have taken aim on becoming quicker or adding muscle, Greer focused on the locker room. He formed a deeper connection with his teammates over the offseason.
“Just working on relationships with them and becoming a better catcher. Definitely,” Greer said.
The focus on being a good teammate paid off as it relates to Greer and Hohman. The two knew each other for years before taking the field as quarterback and receiver.
“We’re best friends,” Greer said. “Ya know, we see each other on the field.”
That passing sync between Hohman and Greer will be on display Friday night at Forker Field in Grove City. The Eagles will host Martinsburg Central in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal.
The two teams met last season in the quarterfinal. Central beat the Eagles 35-6.
The Dragons have won 10 straight after starting the season 1-2. The strength of the team is on offense, which scores 37.3 points per game. They’ve scored 35 points in their last three outings.
After allowing 76 points in their first three games, the Dragons have allowed 15.9 points per game. The Ealges will have to take into account senior linebacker Jason Clark, who has 11 sacks on the season.
It will be a tough task, but Greer is entering the game confident. He caught five passes last week in a District 10 title win over Slippery Rock, and his confidence is growing with every game.
“I feel like I really stepped up from last year and could do a lot more for my teammates than I could do last year,” Greer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.