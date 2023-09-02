GROVE CITY – The Westminster football team drove down the field on its opening possession. And that was all Grove City was willing to give the Titans on Saturday afternoon.
The Wolverines beat Westminster 17-7 in the opening weekend of the college football season, and the defense helped carry Grove City.
Grove City held the Titans to 183 yards of total offense, with 65 coming on the first drive of the game. The Wolverines also limited their Presidents' Athletic Conference rival to 67 yards rushing.
"We were playing in unison. We were playing all together," said GC sophomore linebacker Jack Jollie, who made a team-high seven tackles. "We were all living in our vision, as (Grove City head coach Andrew DiDonato) says and doing our one-eleventh."
The Titans (0-1 PAC, 0-1) got on the board first.
Grove City's opening kickoff went out of bounds past the Westminster bench. The Titans than leaned on running back Ryan Gomes. The reigning conference player of the year ran the ball seven times on the drive, capping the series with a 1-yard touchdown run.
"The defense, after that first drive, give up a touchdown, stay focused and shut down the rest of the game," DiDonato said. "There's a lot of young guys – Jack Jollie, Jordan Karczewski at defensive end – and all the veteran guys."
However Grove City (1-0 PAC, 1-0) responded with a long drive of its own.
The Wolverines started their first drive the season on their 35-yard line. From there, last season's most powerful PAC offense went to work. Running back Nico Flati carried the ball 10 times on the 12-play possession. West Middlesex graduate Clayton Parrish and junior Joey Guida both got one attempt, with Guida scoring on an 8-yard run to tie the game at 7.
Grove City got the ball back after the defense forced Westminster to turn the ball over on downs. The Wolverines took over at their opponents' 45, and fans finally saw GC quarterback Logan Pfeuffer drop back to pass.
Pfeuffer ended the six-play drive with a 28-yard jump ball to 6-4 receiver Scott Fraser, who boxed out 6-2 cornerback Kevin Wright to put the Wolverines in front 14-7 in the minutes second quarter.
After a missed field goal by Westminster and both teams trading punts, the Wolverines put the final points on the board. Grove City put together another long drive – this time it was 12 plays – and ended the first half with a 30-yard field goal from sophomore Caleb Kuechly.
From that point, the Grove City offensive and defensive lines had everything under control.
Westminster was limited to 47 yards of offense on 25 plays in the second half. The offense polished things off with a 13-play, 70-yard drive that eat up the final 9:18.
"Opening ballgames are hard because you're trying to figure out your identity," Westminster head coach Scott Benzel said. "At times, I thought we ran the ball pretty well. But credit to them, in terms of what they were doing, they began to crash a lot, particularly with the second level. We didn't really go back to the ability to get it over their head, and I think that also would have opened it up.
"In terms of our defense, they have a big personnel. If they want to play this thing in a phone booth, that's usually in their advantage."
Flati led all rushers with 114 yards rushing on 24 attempts. Parrish added 27 yards on 10 tries, Ian Demeri totaled 23 yards on five carries and Guida ran for 17 yarsd on five attempts.
Pfeuffer didn't need to throw much, finishing 6-for-11 passing with 69 yards and a touchdown. Fraser caught all six of Pfeuffer's passes.
Westminster quarterback Ty McGowan was ended the day 8-for-16 for 116 yards. Sophomore Jalen Royal-Eiland led all receivers with 107 yards receiving on six catches. Sharon graduate Marcel Smith-Austin had one reception for 8 yards, and Gomes caught a 1-yard pass.
Gomes was held to 68 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries.
DiDonato said he and his staff though the young contributors on defense could make an impact. The only issue was a lack of playing time in previous season.
Now, the Grove City defense has a game under its belt, and the younger players have a little more confidence and chemistry with the returning starters.
"We had some spots to fill on defense, and I think the coaches made some good choices," Jollie said. "I think we're truly just playing in unison. No hiccups in our defense."