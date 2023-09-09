WAYNESBURG, Pa. - The Grove City College defense forced four turnovers while the Wolverine offense produced a pair of 100-yard receivers and five rushing touchdowns Saturday afternoon as Grove City opened its 2023 road schedule with a 43-27 victory at Waynesburg in Presidents' Athletic Conference football action at John F. Wiley Stadium.
Sophomore linebacker Jack Jollie, senior cornerback Gabe Dunlap and senior safety Dom Magliocco all intercepted passes for the Wolverines (2-0, 2-0 PAC). Jollie also forced a fourth quarter fumble that junior safety Jason Muench recovered to set up the Wolverines' final touchdown.
Junior running back Nico Flati and junior quarterback Logan Pfeuffer both ran for two touchdowns while senior Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex High) opened Grove City's scoring with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Pfeuffer completed 16 of 24 passes for 272 yards. Senior wide receiver Scott Fraser hauled in eight passes for 125 yards and a score. Freshman wide receiver Daniel Sullivan caught four passes for a career-best 100 yards.
Grove City trailed 14-7 after one quarter but surged ahead with 23 consecutive points. The first of two Pfeuffer touchdown sneaks cut Waynesburg's lead to 14-13 with 12:28 left in the half, capping a 15-play, 74-yard drive that used 8:16.
The Wolverines then took their first lead of the game less than four minutes later when Pfeuffer fired a 60-yard bomb to Fraser with 8:51 left in the second quarter.
Magliocco's interception at midfield set up Grove City's next possession with 7:21 left in the half. Eight plays later, sophomore kicker Caleb Kuechly drilled a career-best 40-yard field goal to give Grove City a 23-14 lead.
Grove City extended the lead to 30-14 on the opening drive of the second half as Flati raced 18 yards to the end zone. Flati's run capped a 72-yard drive that used 5:52.
Pfeuffer's one-yard sneak gave Grove City a 36-20 lead with 2:57 remaining in the quarter. Dunlap's 41-yard kickoff return gave Grove City possession near midfield. A 39-yard Pfeuffer-to-Sullivan connection on the first play of the drive put the ball on the Waynesburg 25.
Flati closed Grove City's scoring with a 13-yard jaunt at the 10:14 mark of the fourth quarter. Grove City gained possession at the Waynesburg 24 when Jollie stripped Waynesburg's Zayne Cawley and Muench recovered the fumble.
Muench, graduate student linebacker Ryan Fleming and senior defensive end Bryce Spolnik all had sacks. Sophomore linebacker Ben Bladel blocked an extra point. Jollie had nine tackles and Dunlap recorded six stops.
Flati finished with 75 yards on 16 carries. Parrish added 51 yards on 16 attempts.
Grove City outgained Waynesburg, 401-368. Each team had 21 first downs. Grove City held a 33:00-27:00 time of possession advantage. The Wolverines went 6 of 10 on third down while Waynesburg went 2 for 6.
Justin Flack led Waynesburg with 114 rushing yards. Quarterback Samuel Barber went 22 of 30 for 203 yards.
Grove City will visit Case Western Reserve next Saturday at 7 p.m. in conference play.