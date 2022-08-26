New team, same dream.
After capturing the program’s third District 10 football championship in 10 years and fourth overall since 2004, head coach Sam Mowrey and Co. have their sights set on more than adding more hardware to the school’s trophy case.
“The fun thing about teaching and coaching is our vision stays the same,” said Mowrey, who has compiled a 58-31 record and two District 10 championships over nine years at Grove City. “When we’re on the football field, we want to build men of integrity by developing relationships, making memories that will last a lifetime in pursuit of District 10 championships.
“That’s how we start every season. This is a new group with new set of challenges, different personalities and different types of leadership. The one thing that stays the true in our program is we are going to tackle all those things with the same intentions, but the ultimate end goal of a winning a District 10 championship and beyond stays the same.”
If the Eagles are to be successful in the pursuit of back-to-back District 10 championships, Grove City will have massive shoes to fill on its offensive and defensive lines after the graduations of multi-year starters Jacob Blair, Gage Dlugonski, Cole Hammerman, Nate Wadsworth and Dillon Winger.
Seniors Dylan Ahern and Thomas Rodgers return at the guard spots. Seniors Zack King and Tyson Metheney, juniors Kyle Enscoe, Colin Jackson, Adan Navarro, Marcello Trezona and Shawn Young and sophomore Jack Wolfe are currently engaged in camp battles for the final three starting spots on the offensive line.
“(The offensive and defensive lines are) definitely going to be one of the obstacles we face this year,” Mowrey said. “For the past few years, we had a group of linemen – who started or played as sophomores – so we’re going to have some new faces up front. Everybody knows the lines are the least glorified position in football but are also the most important position on both sides of the ball. You can’t move the ball without them and it’s hard to stop people without a strong defensive line.
“With those guys graduating, it opens up some opportunities for some other guys to compete for playing time on the offensive and defensive lines. That competition is something that will be interesting to watch this year.”
While who will start along the Eagles’s front wall is still up in the air, Grove City returns one of the more talented skill position groups in District 10.
Junior Hunter Hohman returns for his second season under center after throwing for 2,104 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushing for another 460 yards and six scores a year ago.
Juniors Joey Hathaway (28-589-6) and Gavin Lutz (59-630-4) form one of the better receiving duos in the state. Seniors Jacob Arnold, Hayden McCreadie and Trey Reznor and sophomore Nathan Greer will also see time for the Eagles at receiver. Senior Nathan Boyd is expected to start at tight end with sophomores Alex Hackwelder, Clayton Martin and Bode Stevenson serving as his primary backups.
After serving as Curtis Hovis’ primary backup as a junior, Anthony Nemec will assume the primary running back role for the Eagles after rushing for 767 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns on 125 carries. Junior Dom Garzarelli will slide in as Grove City’s complimentary back.
“We have a tremendous group of skill kids coming back and they all bring a little something different to the table,” Mowrey said. “What a tremendous sophomore season Hunter had. People may see the stats, but that’s not what we’re impressed with. We loved how he developed and how he filled into a leadership position. You can just see the respect he commands from his
