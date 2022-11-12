FARRELL — Grove City is headed back to a familiar place.
The Eagles earned a trip to the program’s seventh straight appearance in the District 10 finals with a thrilling come-from-behind 22-21 victory over Region 3 rival Sharon Friday evening at Farrell High School’s Pegues Sports Complex.
“It never gets old,” a relieved Grove City head coach Sam Mowrey said. “The kids’ work ethic and how they approach every single day is just tremendous. It’s just a joy to step out on the practice field with them. Those are the things we try to enjoy the most – just the time together – and being intentional about building character and using this beautiful game as a way to teach life lessons.”
Grove City (7-4) will meet Route 173 rival Slippery Rock (7-4) — a 28-0 winner over Hickory — for the second year in a row for the D10 crown next weekend at a site and time to be determined. The Eagles clipped the Rockets 28-20 a year ago for the program’s fourth District 10 crown since 2004.
“Looking forward to it,” Mowrey said. “We have a ton of respect for Coach (Larry) Wendereusz and his program. It’s always a fun game. Our focus is going to be enjoying Monday through Friday and making the most of the time we get.”
How Grove City made it to the district finals will be one for the storybooks.
After junior quarterback Hunter Hohman was knocked from the game after an 11-yard carry midway through the fourth quarter and his team trailing 21-14, sophomore Alex Hackwelder — who completed just 1-of-3 varsity passing attempts this year — entered the game and calmly converted back-to-back fourth downs with completions to Clayton Martin and Nathan Greer to get the Eagles inside the Tiger 10.
After a Anthony Nemec 6-yard gain on first-and-goal, Hackwelder fielded a low snap before finding his way into the endzone to pull Grove City to within 21-20 with 4:05 left.
“I can’t lie I was extremely nervous going in,” Hackwelder said. “I knew I had my team around me and we couldn’t have done this without them. It was incredible. It felt like a movie. It, honestly, didn’t feel real out there.”
Always the gamblers, the Eagles went for the game-winning two-point conversion with Hackwelder completing the miracle comeback, finding Gavin Lutz in the back of the endzone for the 22-21 lead.
“We were actually going to go with our trick formation that we did against Slippery Rock,” Hackwelder admitted. “But I didn’t have very much experience with that play, so we went with another one and it worked.”
Despite surrendering over 300 yards up to that point, the Grove City defense stepped up big with Bode Stevenson knifing through the Sharon line to stop Jayveerh White for a 6-yard loss to set up third and long. After Hackwelder and Jacob Arnold met at the quarterback for another 6-yard loss, Lutz got a piece of Mikey Rodriques’ desperation heave on fourth-and-20 to seal the victory for the Eagles.
“I think we had a ‘Don’t let them get a first down’ mindset,” Arnold said. “Just give it your all and don’t let them go down the field. At that point, it was all about who wanted it more. Grove City wanted it more, we played as a team and we got it.”
On its second possession of the game, Grove City opened the scoring with a 27-yard scoring strike from Hohman to Greer, but Sharon capitalized on the first of four Eagles turnovers, taking over at the Eagle 22. Two plays later, Rodriques carried several Grove City defenders into the end zone to knot the score up at 7-7 with just 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Tigers (6-5) scored just 57 seconds into the second quarter on a 43-yard Rodriques scamper for a 14-7 lead and then opened the third quarter with a 11-play, 55-yard drive that consumed 6:13 of clock to take a 21-7 lead on Rodriques’ third score of the night. Anthony Nemec capped a 10-play, 81-yard drive with a 10-yard score to pull Grove City to within 21-14 with 8:28 to play.
“Mikey is possibly the toughest football player I’ve ever been around,” Sharon coach Jason McElhaney said. “He’s physically tough. He plays Mike linebacker in addition to quarterback. He’s a lead blocker. We’re so blessed to have that kid as our quarterback. He sets a great example for our younger players.”
The loss ends the Sharon careers of Rodriques, White, Saire Logan, Nick Schimp, Neko Sheffield, Austin Perlik, Michael Mazurek and Ryan Resele.
“It’s a small but mighty group,” McElhaney said. “They have big hearts and are the most accountable men. They’re there every day and set a tremendous example for our program. I hope our younger guys paid attention to those men. They’re all going to be very successful in whatever they choose to do.”
With Greer’s six catches for 122 yards leading the way, Grove City finished with 363 yards of total offense. Hohman led the Eagle groundgainers with 86 yards on 16 carries and completed 8-of-20 passes for 185 yards. Lutz pulled in another three aerials for 78 yards.
“We can’t express how proud we are of the kids,” Mowrey said. “I’m so happy they get to have this moment. They were able to answer the bell in times of adversity. It looked like maybe the game was over, but they came back out and just making some unbelievable plays. Survive and advance … we get to play another week.”
White rushed for 122 yards on 20 carries, while Cortez Nixon (8-86) and Rodrigues (21-78) contributed another 154 yards of the ground for Sharon — which did not complete a pass Friday evening.
“I’m going to get in trouble, but I’m pretty frustrated with how things went tonight,” said McElhaney, whose club was flagged 11 times for 116 yards in penalties. “I’m sure I’ll have to sit in somebody’s office and apologize, but this breaks my heart for my guys. I thought we got off the field a couple times on those drives. I won’t say it out loud, but I think everybody knows what I’m talking about.
“(Running the ball) is what we had to do. It’s our identity. It’s who we are. With the conditions today, we knew (running the ball) is what we had to do, but it wasn’t enough.”
Notes: Cortez Nixon and Lamont Austin had interceptions for Sharon, while Hohman had both of Grove City’s picks. … The Eagles won the teams’ regular-season clash 41-25 at Sharon Tiger Stadium. … The win was Grove City’s seventh straight victory in the D10 semifinals, while the loss snapped a 5-game winning streak in the semifinals for the Tigers. … Grove City is now 14-6 all-time in the semifinals, while Sharon falls to 22-5. … Hackwelder completed 3-of-4 passes for 51 yards. … Mowrey reported after the game that Hohman is OK and the Eagles’ medical personnel “was doing right” by the team’s quarterback.
––––––
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 3A
SEMIFINALS
SHARON 7 7 7 0 21
GROVE CITY 7 0 0 15 22
Scoring plays
GC — Greer, 27 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
S — Rodriques, 16 run (Schimp kick)
S — Rodriques, 43 run (Schimp kick)
S — Rodriques, 1 run (Schimp kick)
GC — Nemec, 10 run (Stucchio kick)
GC — Hackwelder, 1 run (Lutz pass from Hackwelder)
Team stats
SHARON GROVE CITY
19 First downs 16
296 Rushing yards 127
0 Passing yards 236
6-0-2 Att-Comp-Int 24-11-2
296 Total yards 363
3-1 Fumbles-lost 2-2
11-116 Penalties-yards 7-75
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARON — White 20-122, Rodriques 21-78, Nixon 8-86, Friday 3-10; GROVE CITY — Hohman 16-86, Nemec 11-34, Garzarelli 1-6, Hackwelder 1-1.
Passing: SHARON — Rodriques 6-0-2-0; GROVE CITY — Hohman 8-20-2 185, Hackwelder 3-4-0 51
Receiving: SHARON — none; GROVE CITY — Greer 6-121, Lutz 3-78, Reznor 1-31, Martin 1-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.