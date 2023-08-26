SHARON – It was nearly a perfect debut for Mister Ham under center for Sharon.
He led the Tigers in rushing and passing, but he had some lessons to learn over the 48 minutes of game time.
However, Ham controlled the Sharon offense and led the Tigers to a 26-0 win over Neshannock Saturday night behind Sharon High School.
"Since freshman year, I looked at myself as an underdog," Ham said. "Coming in and leading my team to a season-opening win, that's a big achievement for me. That's what I'm really proud of."
Ham completed 9 of 12 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 93 yards on 11 carries.
The only blemish on this 2023 opener was a personal foul he picked up in the first quarter. But Ham, who played receiver and tight end last season, realized he can't put his team in poor situations as a quarterback.
"A 15-yard penalty, that's bad on me, especially as a captain and as a quarterback," Ham said. "I took accountability for what I did."
Sharon (1-0) forced a punt on Neshannock's opening possession. That's when Ham and his group of running backs started to take over.
The Tigers made their way 85 yards down the field in nine plays, capping the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run up the middle from Ike Friday to get the Tigers on the board.
Both teams traded punts on their next possessions, and the Lancers (0-1) started their third drive at their 45-yard line. However, the Tigers forced a fourth-down fumble and recovered.
Sharon then made its way down the field, and Ham threw his first touchdown pass – a 27-yard toss to Bryson Roberson in the left flat – to extend the lead.
"When that touchdown went in, I switched it on. It was go time," Ham said. "After that, I played the game like I know how to play it and led my team to a victory."
Now down 14-0, the Lancers tried throwing the ball on the first play of their next drive. But Bishop Root intercepted the pass from Jino Mozzocio and took it back 33 yards for a pick-6. The Tigers missed the extra point and took a 20-0 lead into the locker room.
The first possession of the second half led to the final score of the night.
The Tigers put together a 10-play drive starting at their 16. Ham gather yardage with his arm and his legs, finishing the series with a 24-yard wheel route down the right sideline to Cortez Nixon.
"I thought (Ham) was in control, thought he made good decisions and played well in his first start," Sharon head coach Jason McElhaney said.
It was a difficult day for the Lancers in the trenches. The Tigers reestablished the line of scrimmage on offense and defense.
The O-line generated enough push for the trio of Labron Wilder, Nixon and Friday. Nixon was the leading running back with 57 yards on seven carries, Friday had four attempts for 25 yards and Wilder had eight tries for 16 yards.
Neshannock's offensive line didn't have similar success. The Lancers ran for 125 yards on 39 carries (3.2 yards per attempt). Anthony Eakin led the way with seven carries for 42 yards, Dom Cubellis tallied 36 yards on eight carries and Jino Mozzocio had 32 yards on 16 attempts.
"They ran for like 450 yards last year against us, and they're good. They're big, physical. We knew we had to answer the bell with the physicality and do it early," McElhaney said.
The Tigers had some younger players stepping into starting roles this season. They also had veteran players, like Ham, who were adjusting to different responsibilities.
Because of those factors and the win in Week 1, McElhaney said the Week 2 game at Warren will be important. It will allow the Tigers to build on their successes.
"We gotta take it one game at a time," Ham said. "We're just gonna focus on Warren as much as we can."
———
NESHANNOCK 0 0 0 0 0
SHARON 7 13 6 0 25
Scoring plays
S — Friday, 3 run (Kanan kick)
S — Roberson, 27 pass from Ham (Kanan kick)
S — Root, 33 interception return (kick failed)
S — Nixon, 24 pass from Ham (kick failed)
Team stats
NESHANNOCK SHARON
13 First downs 15
125 Rushing yards 234
29 Passing yards 115
13-5-1 Att-comp-int 14-9-0
154 Total yards 349
1-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
5-26 Penalties-yards lost 9-65
Individual stats
Rushing: NESHANNOCK — Eakin 7-42, Cubellis 8-36, Ji. Mozzocio 16-32, Argiro 5-14, Cerasi 2-8, Minenok 1-(-7); SHARON — Ham 11-93, Nixon 7-57, Engelmore 1-36, Friday 4-25, Wilder 8-16, Harrison 2-10, B. Root 1-(-3).
Passing: NESHANNOCK — Ji. Mozzocio 9-4-1-7, Minenok 4-1-0-22; SHARON — Ham 12-9-0-115, Engelmore 1-0-0-0, Harrison 1-0-0-0.
Receiving: NESHANNOCK — Cubellis 1-22, Argiro 1-13, Allison 1-4, Eakin 1-(-3), Montgomery 1-(-7); SHARON — Roberson 2-32, Nixon 2-29, B. Root 2-27, Austin 1-15, K. Norris 1-10, Harrison 1-2.