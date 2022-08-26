Brian Herrick returns for his 16th season as head coach of the Trojans and is one victory shy of his 100th career win (99-69). Greenville has five returnees on offense and seven on defense.
Herrick captured win No. 99 last fall with a 43-6 win over Conneaut Area and then Greenville’s season came to an abrupt end with a loss to Farrell in the District 10 semifinals. The Trojans finished with a 7-4 record.
“We were pleased with the season,” Herrick said. “That COVID year hit us hard and I think we bounced back nicely. The kids played well down the stretch. We just ran into a great Farrell team. Hopefully we can build off of last year.”
Greenville lost starting quarterback Jalen Ritzert to graduation, along with leading rusher Levi Swartz and Anthony Gentile (DE/TE).
Ritzert threw for 930 yards last year with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Swartz rushed for 1,049 yards and 16 touchdowns. Swartz led the team in scoring with 17 total touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions for 106 points. Swartz is now at Allegheny College while Gentile is playing at Edinboro.
Greenville returns talented players and are hoping to make some noise in rugged Region 3 against Farrell, Grove City, Hickory, Sharon, Sharpsville, Slippery Rock and Wilmington.
“Obviously this new region will be extremely difficult,” Herrick said. “Every week will be an extreme challenge, but we’re excited to play a lot of local teams. It’ll be challenging, but we’re excited for the season.”
On offense, returnees are seniors Jase Herrick (WR) and Aden Sasala (RB) and juniors Malachi Hyde (RB), Logan Leskovac (OT) and Tucker Musser (C).
Hyde rushed for 554 yards and four touchdowns last season while Sasala added 302 rushing yards and four scores. Herrick hauled in 27 catches for 421 yards and six touchdowns. Herrick had nine total TDs and a two-point conversion for 56 points, which was second best on the team.
“Hyde is a rising junior and we have two seniors, Sasala and Dickens, who all carried the ball for us quite a bit last year,” Brian Herrick said. “They are good backs and happy to have them back. Nick is taking the reps at No. 1 quarterback. Noah Philson was a quarterback last year and we moved him to wide receiver.
“We have a few kids back on the offensive line in Cayden Nellis, Tucker Musser and Logan Leskovac. They have some experience on the line and we have a few spots to fill. You got to be good up front to move the ball.”
Returnees on defense are seniors Herrick (DB), Mason Dickens (LB), Sasala (LB) and Ethan Moore (LB) and juniors Hyde (DE), Noah Philson (DB) and Jack Strausser (DB).
“We have a couple all-conference kids coming back on defense,”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.