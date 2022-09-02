STONEBORO — The Sailors won their Region 1 and home opener, 35-15, over Saegertown on Thursday despite not officially attempting a pass against the Panthers.
With Danick Hinkson rushing for a game-high 95 yards on 13 carries and scoring four times and Mitchell Tingley tacking on 81 yards on 17 totes, Lakeview (1-0, 1-1) rushed for 242 yards against the Panthers (0-1, 0-2).
Hinkson capped the Sailors’ opening 5-play, 63-yard possession with a 38-yard touchdown carry for a 7-0 lead 4:56 into the game.
After Saegertown knotted the score at 7-all on a Hank Shaffer 73-yard punt return in the second quarter, Hinkson returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards to help Lakeview carry a 14-7 lead into intermission.
The Panthers opened the second half, marching 56 yards in 17 plays but Aaron Shartle was stuffed at the goal line on fourth-and-short by the majority of the Lakeview defense.
On the ensuing Sailor offensive play, Tingley was tackled in the end zone by Shartle and Reese Wilkinson for a safety to pull Saegertown within 14-9 late in the third quarter.
Lakeview scored on its first three possessions of the fourth quarter. Hinkson scored his third and fourth touchdowns of the evening on runs of six and eight yards, while senior Sean Cole turned a blocked punt into a 4-yard touchdown carry for a 35-9 lead with just under three minutes to play.
Shartle closed the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown carry with 1:22 left to play.
Defensively, Tingley led the Lakeview contingent with nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a first-quarter interception, while Garet Guthrie recorded nine tackles and a sack. Cameron Pence had an interception, Gavin Krupa recovered a blocked punt and Leyton Zacherl recovered two onside kicks.
