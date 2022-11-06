ERIE — Mercyhurst Prep scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter on Saturday night in a 21-14 win over Wilmington in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals at Veterans Stadium.
The Hounds (3-7), who were seeded sixth, took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tuff McConahy to Ben Miller. James Winters tacked on the extra-point kick.
The third-seeded Lakers (7-4) tied the game in the second quarter on a 36-yard TD run by Jeremy Ganska and Garrett McGuire’s PAT.
Coach Brandon Phillian’s Wilmington High squad went up 14-7 in the third frame on a 14-yard touchdown run by Buddah Book and Winters’ kick.
Mercyhurst Prep cut the lead to 14-13 early in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard TD toss from David Bahm to Josh Wingenbach. The extra-point kick failed.
The Lakers went up 19-14 with 1:11 to play on a 10-yard run by Jesse Jong, who then added a 2-point conversion run for the 21-14 lead.
Wilmington drove to the Mercyhurst Prep 13-yard line with nine seconds left, but a pass attempt by McConahy was picked off in the end zone.
Ganska carried the ball 18 times for 121 yards for the Lakers, Bahm was 12-of-19 for 129 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, and Wingenbach had four catches for 43 yards.
Book rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries and hauled in five passes for 62 yards. McConahy was 10-of-21 for 127 yards with one touchdown and one pick.
On defense, McConahy, Ty Milliron, and Davis Phanco had interceptions for the Hounds.
Mercyhurst Prep faces second-seeded Sharpsville in the District 10 semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Farrell’s Pegues Sports Complex.
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
WILMINGTON 7 0 7 0 14
MERCY. PREP 0 7 0 14 21
Scoring plays
W — B.Miller, 21 pass from McConahy (Winter kicks)
MP — Ganska, 36 run (McGuire kick)
W — Book, 14 run (Winters kick)
MP — Wingenbach, 13 pass from Bahm (kick failed)
MP — Jong, 10 run (Jong run)
Team stats
WILMINGTON M.PREP
N/A First downs N/A
234 Rushing yards 214
127 Passing yards 129
23-10-2 Att-comp-int 19-12-3
361 Total yards 343
0 Fumbles lost 0
9-63 Penalties-yards lost 5-35
Individual stats
Rushing: WILMINGTON — Book 13-101, B.Miller 16-71, Milliron 6-56, McConahy 3-6; MERCYHURST PREP — Ganska 18-121, Bahm 12-55, Ellman 1-20, Jong 5-18.
Passing: WILMINGTON — McConahy 21-10-1-127, Book 2-0-1-0; MERCYHURST PREP — Bahm 19-12-3-129.
Receiving: WILMINGTON — Book 5-62, Phanco 2-44, B.Miller 3-21; MERCYHURST PREP — Wingenbach 4-43, Grayson 3-36, Ellman 3-28, Ganska 2-22.
