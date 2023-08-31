GREENVILLE – It didn't take long for Luke Faber to catch the attention of Sam Bauman and the Thiel football coaches in 2022.
During camp, the former Reynolds standout did enough to think that the then-sophomore was positioned for a breakout year.
He proved the first-year coaches correct by the end of last season.
Faber played in all 10 games in 2022, finishing fourth on the team in tackles (48) and tackles for loss (four) and sacks (one). His productive season at defensive tackle led to an All-Presidents' Athletic Conference honorable mention in November.
It was a good start. However, Faber knows he is capable of more, and he wants to prove it in his third season.
"Now that I'm one year stronger, one year faster, one more year mentally prepared, everything that's coming this season, I feel like I need to step it up a little bit," Faber said. "Last year was great, I had a great year. I had fun, but I expect a lot more from myself this year because of all the experience I had."
His drive for a better season began during the offseason. He worked frequently in the gym. And when he wasn't working on campus, he spent his free time on the field. He worked on his strength and agility to be more disruptive.
With that added experience, Faber is more free-flowing on the field. His responsibilities are now second nature. This will allow him to play more on instinct than in past years.
As he's matured, Faber has also learned to adjust his perspective on his season goals. Instead of focusing on achievements over 10 weeks, he is viewing his goals on a week-by-week basis. It's a byproduct of a "perfectionist" behavior that Faber credits to helping him progress over the course of his first two seasons.
Faber will have a chance to prove to himself that he's made progress during the summer. The Tomcats will open the season on Saturday against Case Western Reserve for Week 1.
"I hope to be more locked in and profession on the field to show that I'm getting older, evolving as a football player," he said.