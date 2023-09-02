WARREN, Ohio — There wasn’t much room to run on Friday night at Mollenkopf Stadium, but Juelz Johnson was proved to be the exception.
Johnson ran for 149 of Farrell’s 188 yards in a 24-17 win over Warren Harding. He also scored a pair of touchdowns on 18 attempts.
“My O-line just kept going for me,” Johnson said. “I love my heart and soul. I love those guys.”
Johnson’s longest carry of the game was the most important.
Trailing 17-16 midway through the third quarter, Farrell quarterback Kabron Smith handed it off to Johnson up the middle. The sophomore running back found enough room and took it 78 yards to put the Steelers (2-0) in front. The two-point pass from Smith to Simeir Wade in the back of the end zone to give Farrell its 24-17 lead.
The Steelers finished the game with an interception from Julius Phillips Jr., who jumped an out route on the far side of the field with Harding driving in the final minutes. Smith and Wade connected on a 33-yard go route down the right sideline to give the Steelers at the ball at the Harding 1-yard line. Smith took a knee on the final play to run out the clock.
It was a strong end for the Steelers. However, it was the Raiders (1-2) who came out strong in the first half.
After Farrell punted on its first possession, the Steelers’ defense forced a Harding three-and-out. But the Raiders recovered the muffed punt to take over at the Farrell 30.
Harding put together a five-play drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown catch-and-run from Drew McKowan to running back Ryan Powell.
Farrell was again unable to get any offensive momentum and had to bring out the punt unit. But the Raiders blocked the kick from Smith, and they took over at the Farrell 12-yard line. The Steelers pushed them back, but Harding kicker Jake Daugherty converted a 37-yard field goal attempt to increase the Raiders’ lead to 10-0 before the end of the first quarter.
Farrell got on the board with Smith orchestrated an eight-play, 78-yard drive. He capped the series with a 49-yard touchdown pass on a post route from to Phillips. Smith and Wade connected just behind the front-right pylon for the two-point conversion, and Farrell trailed 10-8.
After Farrell got a short field, Wade took a screen pass from Smith 30 yards to set up the Steelers at the Harding 2. Following a penalty, Johnson scored his first touchdown of the night on a 7-yard run. Another two-point pass from Smith – this time to Danny Odem III — gave Farrell a 16-10 lead with 6:27 remaining in the first half.
However, the Raiders countered just before halftime.
Junior Chaz Coleman replaced McKowan at quarterback. For his first official pass attempt of the night, he completed a 63-yard post route to LeMarcus Provitt to tie the game. A point after attempt by Daugherty gave the Raiders a 17-16 lead with a minute left in the second quarter.
The Raiders got the ball to start the second half, and they drove down to the Farrell 24. Daugherty came out for a field goal, but the Raiders were flagged for a delay of game. That forced Daugherty to punt, which set up the Steelers’ go-ahead touchdown run by Johnson.
Wade had a breakout first performance for the Steelers after transferring from Kennedy Catholic last season. He finished with three catches for 84 yards and nine carries for 39 yards as he looks to fill the “do it all” void left by Kylon Wilson.
Brandon Chambers also impacted the game in a variety of ways from his running back spot. He had four catches for 33 yards, and he three times for 14 yards.
Smith finished 11-for-17 passing for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The Farrell defense had a strong second half, pitching the shutout in the third and fourth quarters. The Steelers also held Harding to 23 yards rushing on 29 attempts.
Coleman finished 5-for-10 passing with 96 yards, one TD and one interception. The Steelers had a habit of knocking the ball out. They forced six fumbles on the night, recovering two.
“I said, ‘If we tackle and defend the run, we’ll win the game.’ That’s what it turned out to be,” Farrell head coach Amp Pegues said.
Following a tough loss to Ursuline last season, the Steelers got some redemption against Ohio competition. Pegues and Johnson said the 2-0 start is a momentum builder heading into Week 3.
The win also sets the stage for Farrell’s first region game of the season. They will host Grove City, who wants to keep building toward another District 10 title.
“This sets a tone,” Johnson said. “Our confidence is high. We’re rockin’ it. We never gave up We just kept going and kept fighting.”
———
FARRELL 0 16 8 0 24
HARDING 10 7 0 0 17
Scoring plays
H — Powell, 24 pass from McKowan (Daugherty kick)
H — Daugherty, 37 field goal
F — Phillips, 49 pass from Smith (Wade pass from Smith)
F — Johnson 7 run (Odem pass from Smith)
H — Provitt, 63 pass from Coleman (Daugherty kick)
F — Johnson, 78 run (Wade pass from Smith)
Team stats
FARRELL HARDING
13 First downs 6
188 Rushing yards 23
169 Passing yards 120
17-11-1 Att-comp-int 11-6-1
357 Total yards 143
1-1 Fumbles-lost 6-2
7-50 Penalties-yards lost 8-70
Individual stats
Rushing: FARRELL — Johnson 18-149, Wade 9-39, Chambers 3-14, Smith 12-(-14); WARREN G. HARDING — J. Jones 4-28, Smith 9-17, Coleman 6-9, Powell 3-8, Coleman-Bey 1-(-3), McCoy 1-(-3), McKowan 3-(-8), Daugherty 1-(-11).
Passing: FARRELL — Smith 17-11-1-169; WARREN G. HARDING — Coleman 10-5-1-96, McKowan 1-1-0-24.
Receiving: FARRELL — Wade 3-84, Phillips 1-49, Chambers 4-33, Odem 2-7, Johnson 1-(-3); WARREN G. HARDING — Provitt 1-63, Powell 1-24, Morgan 1-12, Coleman-Bey 1-10, Adams 1-6, N. Jones 1-5.