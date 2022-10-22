FOOTBALL
* Kennedy Catholic 41, Saegertown 27 - At Butala Stadium in Hermitage, Kennedy Catholic won its first home game since the 2011 season with a Region 1 victory over the Panthers.
Simeir Wade led the way for KC (2-5, 2-7) with four touchdowns while Jermaine Dunlap scored twice. Wade rushed for three TDs and pulled in a touchdown pass while Dunlap caught a pair of TD passes from Wade.
Wade compiled 190 rushing yards and 79 receiving yards. He also threw for 113 yards. Damian Harrison, who was injured in the game, had 89 passing yards.
Nick Ondo and Rider Chippini led the KC defense. Ondo made eight tackles while Chippini had five tackles and recovered a fumble.
Kennedy Catholic's last home win was a 46-6 decision against Maplewood on Sept. 3, 2011.
Saegertown dropped to 0-7 in Region 1 and 1-8 overall.
A complete scoring summary and Saegertown stats were not submitted to The Herald, along with the amount of KC pass completions.
SAEGERTOWN 7 7 0 13 27
KENNEDY 14 6 14 7 41
Scoring plays
KC — Wade 4 TDs (3 rushing, 1 receiving)
KC — Dunlap, 2 receiving TDs from Wade
KC — Churlik, 5 extra-point kicks
Team stats
SAEGERTOWN KENNEDY
N/A First downs N/A
N/A Rushing yards 222
N/A Passing yards 202
N/A Att-comp-int 38-NA-0
N/A Total yards 424
N/A Fumbles-lost N/A
N/A Penalties-yards lost 13-120
Individual stats
Rushing: SAEGERTOWN — N/A; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 25-190, Smith 7-23, Harrison 1-8, N.Ondo 1-1.
Passing: SAEGERTOWN — N/A; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Harrison 17-NA-0-89, Wade 21-NA-0-113.
Receiving: SAEGERTOWN — N/A; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 4-79, Dunlap 7-45, Chambers 4-42, N.Ondo 2-36.
