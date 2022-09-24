HERMITAGE – The football game between Kennedy Catholic and St. John's Catholic Prep (Maryland) was a tale of two halves.
The Vikings jumped on Kennedy early, doing just enough in the first half to power themselves to a 27-13 win on Saturday afternoon.
St. John's led 27-0 with 10:21 remaining in the third quarter. But the Golden Eagles (1-4, 1-2 Region 1) saw quarterback Simeir Wade take over the game as a runner.
The junior ran for 117 yards in the second half. The added boost in offensive production led to an increase in energy from the Golden Eagles as they started to claw back into the game.
"Wade's a special player. You just give him the ball," Kennedy Catholic head coach John Reay said. "He can do anything. He can throw it, he can run it.
"He's something. I give him the freedom. He's only a junior, but he's like a freshman in college the way he acts."
Wade ran for a game-high 172 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. He also added a 3-yard touchdown to Sean Yeager. Elijah Smith added 74 yards rushing on 19 attempts to compliment Wade.
For St. John's, quarterback Shane Meyer completed 10-of-23 passes for 99 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
Drew Hutchins led the Vikings rushing attack with 122 yards and two scores on 20 carries. Tight End James Roupe had game-highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (38).
The Vikings struck first when quarterback Shane Meyer completed a 15-yard seam route to Ty Grove with six minutes left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Hutchins intercepted a pass from Wade and returned it 39 yards. He added a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:43 left in the half to give the Vikings a 20-0 lead.
On a fourth down and 2 in the third quarter, Hutchins scored his third touchdown of the day on a 39-yard outside run to the left side. But the scoring quickly stopped for the Vikings.
Wade began to extend drives with his legs. And the Golden Eagles, who fumbled three times and lost one, started to hold onto the football.
Wade got the Eagles on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run up the middle to cap a nine-play drive after suffering an ankle injury a couple plays earlier.
Kennedy Catholic scored again with 5:31 to play after Wade found Yeager open over the middle for a 3-yard score, cutting the St. John lead to 27-13.
The Vikings were forced to punt on their next drive, but held onto the ball for nearly five minutes while running eight plays. The drive was extended on a potential third-down stop after the Golden Eagles were flagged for roughing the quarterback with a few minutes left on the clock.
Instead, the Golden Eagles got the ball back with 57.6 seconds to play. Wade was forced to throw the ball down the field and it intercepted by Hayden Augustin to clinch the win for the Vikings.
The Golden Eagles picked up their first win of the season on Sept. 17 against Cochranton. They finished 1-8 last season in Reay's first year leading the program.
Kennedy Catholic will host Reynolds on Saturday. Reay said the Raiders will be a good measuring stick for Kennedy's progress.
"The guys are starting to believe," Reay said. "They're starting to build, they're starting to buy into what we're teaching them and they're starting to realize they can hang with anybody."
------
ST. JOHN'S (Md.) 7 13 7 0 27
KENNEDY 0 0 7 6 13
Scoring plays
SJ — Grove, 15 pass from Meyer (McCaffrey kick).
SJ — Hutchins, 39 interception return (kick failed).
SJ — Hutchins, 5 run (McCaffrey kick).
SJ — Hutchins, 39 run (McCaffrey kick)
KC — Wade, 5 run (Churlik kick).
KC — Yeager, 3 pass from Wade (kick failed).
Team stats
ST. JOHN'S KENNEDY
12 First downs 9
109 Rushing yards 245
99 Passing yards 5
23-10-1 Att-comp-int 13-3-2
208 Total yards 250
3-1 Fumbles-lost 3-2
9-52 Penalties-yards lost 9-94
Individual stats
Rushing: ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC PREP — Hutchins 20-122, Travis 10-21, Meyer 3-(-22), Team 1-(-12); KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 23-172, Smith 19-74, B. Ondo 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
Passing: ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC PREP — Meyer 23-10-1-99; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Harrison 2-1-0-9, Wade 11-2-2-(-4).
Receiving: ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC PREP — Roupe 5-38, Tema 2-24, Sebastian 2-22, Grove 1-15; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Dunlap 1-9, Yeager 1-3, Smith 1-(-7).
