HERMITAGE - At Butala Stadium in Hermitage on Saturday, Kennedy Catholic's Simeir Wade rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns, but the Blue Devils came away with 35-18 Region 1 win.
The Spa went up 14-0 in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Morgan Applebee and a 9-yard TD run by Van Jones.
Cambridge Springs increased its lead to 21-0 early in the third quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Applebee to Ethan Counasse.
The Golden Eagles cut the lead to 21-6 with 5:45 left in the third frame when Wade broke free and scored on a 65-yard run. Aiden Churlik's extra-point attempt was blocked.
Cambridge Springs tacked on two more touchdown late in the third quarter to go up 35-6. Applebee scored on a 15-yard run and Kaiden Boozer reached the end zone on a 2-yard run.
KC added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Wade scored on an 8-yard run and threw a 34-yard TD pass to Jermaine Dunlap.
Applebee was 3-of-10 for 48 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jones carried the ball 26 times for 134 yards. Preston Gorton caught one pass for 34 yards. Bryce Kania was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks.
Wade went 8-of-24 with one touchdown and one pick for Kennedy Catholic and had 196 rushing yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Dunlap led all receivers with 4 grabs for 47 yards. - Stats submitted by Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent.
C.SPRINGS 0 14 21 0 35
KENNEDY 0 0 6 12 18
Scoring plays
CS — Applebee, 1 run (Bryce Kania kick)
CS — Jones, 9 run (Kania kick)
CS — Counasse, 13 pass from Applebee (Kania kick)
KC — Wade, 65 run (kick blocked)
CS — Applebee, 15 run (Kania kick)
CS — Boozer, 2 run (Kania kick)
KC — Wade, 8 run (pass failed)
KC — Dunlap, 34 pass from Wade (pass failed)
Team stats
C.SPRINGS KENNEDY
25 First downs 15
387 Rushing yards 203
48 Passing yards 99
10-3-2 Att-comp-int 24-8-1
435 Total yards 302
3-3 Fumbles-lost 3-1
9-83 Penalties-yards lost 14-112
Individual stats
Rushing: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Jones 26-134, Brett Kania 7-93, Gorton 8-79, Counasse 5-38, Mazzadra 3-21, Applebee 8-20, Boozer 1-2, team 1-0; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 16-196, Yeager 9-4, Ondo 1-4, Dunlap 1-(-1).
Passing: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Applebee 10-3-2-48; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 24-8-1-99.
Receiving: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Gorton 1-34, Counasse 1-13, Mazzadra 1-1; KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Dunlap 4-47, Ondo 1-34, Yeager 2-12, Smith 1-6.
