Westminster quarterback Cole Konieczka has taken his last snap as the Titans' signal caller.
The Westminster Athletic Department announced Wednesday night that the graduate student broke his ankle in a 17-14 loss to Washington & Jefferson on Saturday.
"Cole broke his ankle, and his career is over," Titans head coach Scott Benzel said in a press release. "My heart breaks for him."
Konieczka will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Westminster history. He ranks second in school history in career passing yards (6,806) and career passing touchdowns (63).
In five games this season, Konieczka completed 76-of-151 passes (50 percent) for 757 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The 5-foot, 9-inch quarterback from Moon Area High guided the Titans to their first Presidents' Athletic Conference title during the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21 season. The Titans went 5-0 that year, and they followed it with a split of the PAC title the next season.
Freshman Tyler McGowan, also from Moon Area, relieved Konieczka during the second half against W&J. McGowan was 6-for-15 passing with 90 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He added 12 yards rushing on nine carries.
A new chapter will begin in Titans football history when they take the field on Saturday against Thiel. For the first time in five seasons, Konieczka will not be under center for the Titans. As a full-time starter, Konieczka led the Titans to a 23-9 record and 19-6 mark in the PAC.
“Class young man and a true winner," Benzel said in the press release. "My heart breaks for him.”
