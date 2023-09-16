STONEBORO — There was a little extra juice on the Lakeview sideline Friday night. Not only were the Sailors looking to remain undefeated, they were also looking for a little payback.
Last season, Lakeview fell to Maplewood during the District 10 tournament at the Pegues Sports Complex in Farrell. But the Sailors got their vengeance a on the Tigers in a 46-0 win behind Lakeview High School.
A team effort was on display by the Sailors in Week 4. They scored multiple times on both sides of the ball.
“Good effort from every single person on our team,” head coach Bill Hickman said. “Coaching staff called a great game, offensive coordinator called a great game and I’m very proud of this football team.”
The Sailors (3-0, 4-0) struck first after winning the coin flip. They drove down the field and capped a four-play, 65-yard drive with a 5-yard fullback dive from Aiden Osborne.
On Maplewood’s first possession, Danick Hinkson jumped a Kyle Jordan pass for a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Tigers (0-3, 1-3) went three-and-out on their next series, and the Sailors made it a 20-0 lead when Mitchell Tingley ran the ball in from the Maplewood 4.
Following another Maplewood punt in the early minutes of the second quarter, the Sailors took the ball 71 yards on eight plays, ending the drive with a 1-yard QB sneak from Leyton Zacherl. The Tigers finally pushed their way into Sailor territory on the next possession, but Hickson picked off an underthrown ball from Jordan and returned it 92 yards for his second pick-six of the game.
“We got some electric players, and our defensive backs really stood out – last week, too,” Hickman said. “They’re coming together as a collective group, they’re fundamentally sound and they know their assignments.”
The Sailors took a 34-0 lead into the break after Tingley ran in the two-point conversion.
A 4-yard touchdown run from Tingley triggered the running clock in the final minutes of the third quarter. And a 29-yard toss off the left side from Brayden Booher closed the scoring with just over four minutes to play.
Zacherl ended his day 8-for-11 passing for 147 yards. He also ran for 17 yards on two carries. Blake Skiles led all receivers in receptions (three) and yards receiving (84), including a 57-yards catch to set up Osborne’s TD in the first quarter.
Tingley led all rushers with 91 yards and two scores on 15 attempts. Booher added 45 yards rushing on four tries, and Osborne totaled 33 yards on six carries.
For Maplewood, A.J. Proper ran for 49 yards on 14 attempts. And Dominick Kinney caught two passes for 53 yards.
Jordan finished 5-for-14 passing for 84 yards and three interceptions.
In addition to Hinkson’s two INTs, Luke Klonowski also made a diving interception minutes into the fourth quarter.
With the win, the Sailors have started the season 4-0, the first time since 1990.
Hickman said his coaching staff has put the team in the best position to succeed, and the players have executed. That added focus by the players and coaches was a lesson learned coming out of the 2022 season.
“We’ve been taking it one game at a time, and we’re not overlooking anyone,” Hickman said. “We celebrate tonight, and we’ll get back into Eisenhower and prepare for them next week.”
––––––
MAPLEWOOD 0 0 0 0 0
LAKEVIEW 20 14 6 6 46
Scoring plays
L — Osborne, 5 run (kick failed)
L — Hinkson, 50 interception return (Tingley kick)
L — Tingley, 4 run (Tingley kick)
L — Zacherl, 1 run (kick failed)
L — Hinkson, 92 interception return (Tingley run)
L — Tingley, 4 run (kick failed)
L — Booher, 29 run (kick failed)
Team stats
MAPLEWOOD LAKEVIEW
6 First downs 15
64 Rushing yards 188
84 Passing yards 147
14-5-3 Att-comp-int 11-8-0
148 Total yards 335
2-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
3-15 Penalties-yards lost 4-20
Individual stats
Rushing: MAPLEWOOD — Proper 14-49, Beuchat 3-13, Jordan 3-7, Wickstrom 3-3, Doubet 1-0, Team 2-(5); LAKEVIEW — Tingley 15-91, Booher 4-45, Osborne 6-33, L. Zacherl 4-17, Gav. Schell 4-(-4).
Passing: MAPLEWOOD — Jordan 14-5-3-84; LAKEVIEW — L. Zacherl 11-8-0-147.
Receiving: MAPLEWOOD — Kinney 2-53, Doubet 1-19, Proper 2-12; LAKEVIEW — Skiles 3-84, P. Klonowski 1-16, Osborne 1-15, Tingley 1-14, Barber 1-9, Hinkson 1-9.