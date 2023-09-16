SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Slippery Rock University football team scored 35 unanswered points to pull away for a 42-21 win over Millersville University Saturday night in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover game from Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
The upstart Marauders entered the game 2-0 for the first time since 2005 and quickly quieted the crowd with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the first play to jump out to a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds in.
Millersville would add two more first half touchdowns, turning a pair of Slippery Rock fumbles into 14 points off turnovers on the way to opening a 21-7 lead with 10:46 to play in the second quarter.
The Rock defense slammed the door from there, allowing no points over the final 40:46 and limiting Millersville to less than 100 total yards in the second half. On the other side of the ball, the SRU offense took over and rattled off 35 straight points to pull away for a comfortable win.
The victory improves SRU to 3-0 for the fourth straight season and sends The Rock into PSAC Western Division competition next week as the only team in the division that has not lost a game yet. Millersville slips to 2-1 on the year with an 11th straight loss in the series against SRU.
Slippery Rock posted a 470-216 advantage in total offense with 390 passing yards and 80 rushing yards. Millersville managed 133 rushing yards and just 83 passing yards.
All six of The Rock's touchdowns Saturday night came at the hands of quarterback Brayden Long, who threw for career-highs of 390 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for a score. Long did not turn the ball over for the third straight game and has now thrown 130 career passes without an interception. He completed 31-of-43 passes and connected with nine different receivers on the night.
The top target was Kyle Sheets, who grabbed 12 passes for 210 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. It marked the second straight game with over 100 yards and at least two receiving TDs for Sheets.
Logan Ramper caught four passes for 60 yards and one TD, grabbing a touchdown for the third straight game. Cohen Russell added six catches for 57 yards and Tony Grimes caught four passes for 33 yards. The final TD reception came from Kam Kruzelyak, who hurdled over a defender on the way to scoring his first touchdown in the Green and White.
SRU's running game struggled for the first time this season with just 80 net rushing yards after going over 200 yards in each of the first two weeks. Khalid Dorsey rushed for 38 yards on 10 carries and Isaiah Edwards ran for 30 yards on seven carries.
The Rock defense came up with 10 tackles for loss and a season-high three sacks. Kyle Kudla finished with eight tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss and Munchie Johnson added seven stops and 3.0 tackles for loss. Andrew Vince had 1.5 sacks and Daniel Tooson added 1.0 sack and finished with 1.5 tackles for loss. Josh Stokes made six tackles and blocked a field goal attempt.
Millersville was led by quarterback Rob Footman Jr., who was 10-of-23 for 83 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 34 yards. Jaquan Howard ran for 65 yards and one touchdown, Brady Russell caught one TD and Hakim Melvin returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.
Slippery Rock will now turn its focus to PSAC West play with the goal of earning a fifth straight divisional title. The first step in that quest comes next Saturday with a 3 p.m. road game at Seton Hill University.
Notes: Slippery Rock won its 11th straight game against Millersville and improved to 21-4-1 all-time against the Marauders … SRU is 3-0 for the fourth straight season … SRU won its 31st consecutive game that started at 4 p.m. or later and has not lost a night game at home or away since Sept. 29, 2012 … SRU won its 25th straight home night game and improved to 33-1 in its last 34 home night games dating back to 2010 … Shawn Lutz improved to 61-17 as head coach at SRU … SRU won its ninth straight early season PSAC crossover game and improved to 19-1 against the PSAC East in the last 20 early season crossovers dating back to 2013 … SRU was held under 100 rushing yards for the first time this season … SRU turned the ball over twice with lost fumbles marking the first turnovers of the season … SRU did not turn Millersville over to mark the first time without a takeaway this year … Brayden Long threw for career-highs of 390 yards and 5 TDs and has now thrown 130 pass attempts in his career without an interception … Kyle Sheets went over 200 receiving yards for the second time in his career and caught a career-high three TD passes … SRU had a season-high three sacks on defense … SRU won its 15th straight "White Out" game.