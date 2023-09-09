SLIPPERY ROCK – The 15th-ranked Slippery Rock University football team scored 28 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 49-24 win over West Chester University Saturday night in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover game from Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
The Rock improve to 2-0 on the year and pick up their 30th consecutive victory in a night game, a streak that extends back to 2012. West Chester slips to 1-1 on the season.
It took nearly the entire first half of the opener against Wayne State for the SRU offense to find its stride, but it took less than 90 seconds in week two. Kylon Wilson (Farrell High) returned the opening kickoff 65 yards to set up a short field and Brayden Long hit Khalid Dorsey on a seven-yard shovel pass for a TD just 1:12 into the game.
West Chester answered with a 70-yard drive that took just 1:14 off the clock with Cooper Jordan throwing a 51-yard pass on the first play and then rushing in from 14 yards to make it 7-7 just 2:32 into the game.
The Rock responded immediately with Long finding Kyle Sheets in stride for a 74-yard touchdown on the very next play from scrimmage to give SRU a 14-7 lead just 2:47 into the game.
That would spark an explosive first half in which the two teams combined for more than 600 yards of offense with nearly identical numbers. The Rock put up 328 yards in the opening half and West Chester nearly matched it with 323 yards. The difference came in the turnover department, where Slippery Rock came away with three takeaways on defense and no turnovers on offense.
Josh Stokes recorded two interceptions and Eddie Faulkner IV grabbed a third with all three picks stalling West Chester drives and keeping points off the board. The SRU offense made those takeaways count with five touchdown drives in the opening 30 minutes.
Sheets caught a 49-yard TD pass to make it 21-7 and Isaiah Edwards rushed in from two yards out to make it 28-7 before the first quarter even ended. After West Chester halved the lead at 28-14 with 13:35 to play in the half, SRU answered with Edwards breaking free for a 20-yard rushing score to make it 35-14 at the break.
West Chester moved the ball to open the third quarter, but had to settle for a 23-yard field goal that made it 35-17 with 10:35 to play in the third.
The Rock slammed the door on the next series and needed just two plays to do it with Dorsey busting off a 43-yard TD run to make it 42-17 with 9:52 to play in the third. SRU would put together one more touchdown drive with its starters on the field with Long finding Logan Ramper for a TD to make it 49-17 with 12:41 to play in the game.
West Chester tacked on its final points against the reserve defense with a TD with 8:06 to play.
Slippery Rock finished the night with 544 yards of total offense with 317 passing yards and 227 rushing yards. The Rock averaged 8.4 yards per play and put together another turnover-free effort on offense. West Chester was limited to 174 yards in the second half after putting up 323 in the first half and finished with 497 yards of total offense with 311 passing yards and 186 rushing yards.
Long was nearly flawless in his third career start, completing 19-of-24 passes for 312 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Sheets, who only discovered Saturday morning that he was cleared to play in the game after being injured on the third play of the opener last week, finished with two catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Cohen Russell caught six passes for 82 yards and Kam Kruzelyak caught three passes for 52 yards. Wilson caught five passes for 32 yards and finished with 97 all-purpose yards with his first career touches.
Dorsey rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown on just 14 carries for an average of 8.4 yards per carry. He also caught a seven-yard TD pass for his second TD reception of the year. Edwards added 62 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries for an average of 5.6 yards per carry and Luke McCoy racked up 36 yards on eight straight carries in the fourth quarter.
Stokes pulled down two interceptions to give him three picks in the first two games of the season. Kyle Kudla led the defense with eight tackles, while freshman Max Heckert made his first career start and tallied seven tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss. Munchie Johnson added one tackle for loss while Selvin Haynes had seven stops and Andrew Vince and Stokes each had six tackles.
Jordan threw for 285 yards with three interceptions and also led West Chester in rushing with 69 yards on 14 carries. D'Shaun Seals caught five passes for 101 yards and rushed for 58 yards on six carries for the Golden Rams.
Slippery Rock will now turn its focus to the final early season PSAC crossover game with Millersville (2-0) set to visit Mihalik-Thompson Stadium next Saturday for the annual White Out game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Notes: Slippery Rock won its 30th straight game that kicked at 4 p.m. or later and has not lost a night game at home or on the road since September of 2012 … The Rock improved to 32-1 in home night games since 2010 and won their 24th straight home night game … SRU won its eighth straight early season PSAC crossover game and improved to 18-1 against the PSAC East in the early season crossovers dating back to 2013 … Shawn Lutz improved to 60-17 as SRU head coach, becoming the fastest head coach in program history to reach 60 wins … Brayden Long had his first career 300-yard passing game … Khalid Dorsey had his first 100-yard rushing game of his SRU tenure … Isaiah Edwards rushed for a career-high two rushing TDs … SRU went over 200 rushing yards in a game in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 in 2019 … SRU only had three 200-yard rushing games in 13 games last fall and has two this fall already … SRU improved to 12-9 all-time against West Chester and is now 5-1 in its last six games against the Golden Rams.