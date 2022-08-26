Legendary Los Angeles Lakers head coach Pat Riley may have trademarked the phrase “Three Peat,” but Reynolds football coach Josh Mull isn’t going anywhere close to that with his Raiders coming off back-to-back District 10 championships.
“No predictions,” said Mull, who has guided to a 48-47 record and consecutive District 10 championships in nine seasons with the Raiders. “We’ve talked about what we did last year and the year before are behind us now. If we’d like to be in the same situation this year, we have to work to make sure we put ourselves in a position to get there again.
“(Winning a District 10 championship) is definitely one of our goals, but to say that’s an expectation, I can’t say that right now. We have to do the little things right and work as a team, so we can continue to build and get better each and every day.”
Coming off the back-to-back D10 titles, Mull and his coaching staff – offensive coordinator Matt Dietrich, defensive coordinator Josh Wilkinson, Jordan Fortuna and Aidan Mull – have been working to keep their squad grounded and focused on that week’s opponent.
“They’re kids and it’s (our job) to make sure they come back down to Earth,” Mull said. “As kids, that’s exactly what they do. They make it an expectation. My measure of success has nothing to do with wins or losses. I measure success by are we better at the end of the year than we were at the beginning of the year? Did we face and overcome adversity? Did we work together to overcome a common goal? Trying to instill that in kids is hard, but any good coach is going to tell them just that.
“I know Casey Taylor tells the wrestlers the same thing ... ‘When you’re ranked Number 1 in the state, that and $5.99 will get you something to eat down at Sheetz.’ The PA rankings came out and we’re number six. That’s the last of my worries. It’s the last thing I want to know. How do I know? Somebody sent me a message earlier today, but it means absolutely nothing.”You have to make sure you put the work in. You have to set goals each week and win the football games as they come. It’s a one-game season to put yourself in the position to have the opportunity (to win another district championship).”
Coming off a 2021 season that saw Reynolds average 29.9 points and 359 yards of total offense (267.6 rushing, 91.4 passing), the Raiders return their three big guns in senior quarterback Brayden McCloskey and senior running backs Haydin McLaughlin and Jaylin Wagner.
Wagner – who has an outside shot at eclipsing Ron Park’s school record of 4,537 career rushing yards – is coming off a 2,063-yard, 25-touchdown junior campaign and has 2,506 career rushing yards, while also pulling in 21 passes for 336 yards and another three scores.
McLaughlin seconded Wagner with 1,006 yards of total offense (628 rushing and 378 receiving) and 12 scores, while McCloskey threw for 1,065 yards on 64-of-128 passing and contributed 269 on the ground.
“I expect them to work hard every single day, every single week, trying to get better,” Mull said. “The big thing I can tell you is all three of them have pretty lofty goals. I really hope they can get to those goals and do it within the scope of what we do as a team. It’s a we before me concept here. I think we can do that.
“Haydin is an exceptional talent running the ball and catching the ball. Jaylen is a threat to do both and Brayden is a threat to throw the ball and run the ball himself. Having three exceptional backs as part of our offense can really help us build. I don’t think any one of them will put their own goals ahead of the team goals, but I do know Jaylen rushed for 2,000 yards last year and the goal is to increase on that this year. There’s a great opportunity for him to do that.
“Halfway through the season when we went to the spread offense, (McLaughlin) shined. He’s the first all-purpose – that I know of – to go over 1,000 yards. That’s not his goal. I’m pretty sure he’d like to catch for 1,000 yards and that’d be pretty awesome.
“Same thing with Brayden. He threw for 1,000 yards last year and I’m sure he’d like to do that again. Brayden has been a student of the game for the past several years. He’s listened to what Coach Dietrich has provided for him. He reads his keys and knows where to go with the ball. I think that’s what is going to make him successful. There’s a lot of great things there and I hope they fall in with what we want to do as a team and not be a distraction.”
Despite the talk of 1,000-yard passing seasons and 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Mull was quick to reiterate the Raiders will still play Reynolds football.
“I’m sure Frank is rolling in his grave and he’s not even in it yet,” Mull said of legendary Reynolds coach Frank Amato. “We’re still a run-first offense. The way we have the offense set up is if they give us the run, we’re going to run. If they give us the pass, we’re going to pass.”
