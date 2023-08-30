GROVE CITY – Clayton Parrish is pretty familiar with the Grove City College football program. He’s spent plenty of time on Saturday’s at Robert E. Thorn Field, and now he’s preparing to for his fifth season with the Wolverines.
Parrish, a running back, enters the season with 1,719 career yards rushing and 39 rushing touchdowns on 376 attempts. He’s currently ranked ninth in GCC’s career rushing yards list and fourth in program history for career rushing touchdowns.
The former West Middlesex standout is looking for somewhat of a bounce back season. Parrish rushed for 668 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, but he was limited to 150 carries due to injuries. Despite the injury, he still appeared in 11 games.
“I played with an injury the whole season,” Parrish said. “I found out after the season, so I’m just happy I get one more shot at it and play wit the guys.”
Parrish didn’t have an immediate impact for the Wolverines in his early years.
He made his debut in 2019, appearing in seven games while running the ball 11 times for 62 yards and a score. During the Spring 2021 season, he ran for 151 yards and two TDs on 33 tries.
It wasn’t until the 2021 season that Parrish became more prominent in the Grove City running attack. He saw his carries jump to a career best 182 attempts, and more production accompanied the increase in usage. Parrish ran for 838 yards and 24 scores that season, good enough for the fifth most rushing TD in a single season at Grove City.
The 2021 campaign was also Parrish’s first with backfield mate Nico Flati, who ran for 677 yards and two scores on 132 carries. During the 2022 season, the combination of Flati and Parrish was the Presidents’ Athletic Conference version of “Thunder and Lightning.”
Flati was second in the PAC among rushers with over 100 carries in yards per attempt, finishing with 845 yards and five TDs off 174 tries (4.9 yards per carry). His production helped take some carries off Parrish and keep him fresh for the red zone.
Parrish’s 12 rushing touchdowns were the most in the PAC last season. He also tied Waynesburg’s Justin Flack and St. Vincent’s Molayo Irefin for the most overall touchdowns in the league.
“Nico came in and kinda opened my mind up. Looking at how he runs the ball, how he makes guys miss and seeing how that opens up,” Parrish said. “It gives me a breather, it gives him a breather ... Joey Guida as well. With the O-line and fullbacks, we play off of each other. We learn from each other.”
Going into the 2023 season on Saturday, Parrish has one goal in mind. He wants to win the PAC championship. That journey will begin against Westminster at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Any production or wins this season are a byproduct of the last five years of maturing, both on and off the field.
“I had a big ego,” Parrish said. “I had the career rushing leader at West Middlesex, Big 22. I had a big ego, I thought I was the best. I never thought I was better than anyone, but I thought I worked harder than anyone. I had accolades to prove it, but now I think of myself less.
“I play better. I think less, I think less of myself and just work hard. I definitely think I’m a better player than I was a freshman. I’m a better teammate as well.”