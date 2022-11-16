GROVE CITY – The Grove City College football team was in a state of transition. They Wolverines had graduated quarterback Josh Ehst, who finished as won of the best signal callers in GCC history.
Logan Pfeuffer served as Ehst’s backup last season. He saw time in a few games, but only attempted 11 passes.
The lack of experience didn’t concern head coach Andrew DiDonato. The Wolverines’ coach was confident as Pfeuffer took over the offense for his sophomore campaign.
He didn’t put training wheels on the offense for his new starting quarterback. Instead, over the final few weeks of the season, the playbook grew.
Pfeuffer proved he could handle the spotlight. and his jump in play led the Wolverines to their fourth straight bowl game.
Grove City will compete in the Eastern College Athletic Conference James Lynah Bowl on Saturday. The Wolverines will host FDU-Florham at Robert E. Thorn Field with a noon kickoff.
“It’s exciting what I’ve been able to do,” Pfeuffer said. “I look forward to being able to build even more. Still got two more years that I can come play, so I’m excited.”
DiDonato said he’s seen the game slow down for Pfeuffer this season. He saw a few moments of inexperience in the first few games of the season. But as the weather got colder, the the sophomore began to heat up.
Beginning on Sept. 24 against St. Vincent, Pfeuffer went four games without an interception. He’s only throw an interception in three of his 10 games this season.
He finished the regular season with 2,038 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Pfeuffer has the fourth-most passing yards in a single season in GCC history – behind Ehrst, who holds the first and third spot, and DiDonato, who is second with 2,466. His 19 passing TDs are third most all-time for a Wolverine behind Ehst, who threw 20 TDs in 2019 and 2021.
Pfeuffer leaned on the veterans in his first season under center. He also quickly developed a connection with junior receiver Scott Fraser, who put together one of the best receiving years in GCC history. Fraser enters the bowl game with 1,113 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“Got a lot of talent around us,” Pfeuffer said. “Lot of experience. Some young guys, but mostly everyone was experience besides me. It’s nice to have them around me.”
With all the success in his first season as the full-time starter, Pfeuffer still sees plenty of room to grow with his game. When the season ends, he’ll put in some work to accelerate quicker and bulk up his frame.
“High school and college are completely different,” Pfeuffer said. “Everyone’s a lot bigger, a lot faster and hit a lot harder. Gotta be able to run away from them a couple times.”
Pfeuffer picked up where Ehst left off. Ehst led the Wolverines to their first postseason win in school history with a 56-48 victory over Morrisville State in the James Lynah Bowl.
Now the Wolverines head to the postseason for the fourth straight time. and their second team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference quarterback helped get them to Week 11.
“The fourth fall in a row to be able to do that for these seniors. For everyone on the team, they don’t know any different,” DiDonato said. “To play football past the regular season, it’s so important. and that’s why were excited to get the opportunity.”
