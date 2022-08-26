The Hounds had their streak of five straight District 10 championships snapped by Farrell last season and are looking to get back to the top in 2022. Wilmington went 7-3 last year and was able to compete for another D-10 title despite being a young squad.
“We beat Northwestern (41-21) in the District 10 semifinals and started seven sophomores that night,” fifth-year coach Brandon Phillian said. “We really hope the experience the players got last year will pay off for us this season.”
Wilmington and Farrell met for the second straight season for the D10 title with the Steelers advancing to the state playoffs with a 48-6 win.
“I really believe it was a successful season,” Phillian said. “Going 7-3 with losses to a powerful and talented Farrell team and to Liberty-Benton (Ohio), appearing in the D-10 championship game, it was a very successful campaign for the Greyhounds.”
Returning at quarterback for Wilmington is junior Tuff McConahy, who threw for 767 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
“The quarterback position is a point of strength for us,” Phillian said. “Tuff being back for his junior season sets us up very well. The experience he gained from being our starter last year is invaluable. I think that will serve very well for us and we look for him to build on that.”
Two returning starters are in the backfield for the Hounds with juniors Tyler Mikulin and Ben Miller.
“We’re very fortunate to have them back after they started as sophomores,” Phillian said. “That year of experience is invaluable. That will serve us well as we move on this season.”
The Hounds suffered a tough loss with the graduation of Luke Edwards, who is now at Saint Francis University. Edwards rushed for 1,085 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. For his career, he compiled 2,061 rushing yards and scored 35 touchdowns. He also led the team in receiving last season (25 catches for 327 yards, four TDs).
Key receivers for the Hounds this year are Michel Chrastina, Buddah Book and Davis Phanco.
They have experience at the tight end and receiver position. Chrastina is a starting tight end and Buddah and Davis are two receivers that we expect big things from.
Wilmington returns two starters on the offensive line in Rocky Serafino and Carter Horkovy.
“They both started as sophomores last year and did a great job for us,”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.