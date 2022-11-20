TITUSVILLE — The teams retook the field for the start of the fourth quarter. And with one play, the Reynolds football team regained the lead at Carter Field in Titusville.
Jalen Wagner broke off a 57-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to gain the lead in a 28-14 Raiders win over Eisenhower Saturday in the District 10 Class 1A champion game. It’s the third straight district title for the Raiders.
Wagner had a solid bounceback game. After a frustrating game against Maplewood in the semifinals, Wagner looked like his old self in the most important time. Wagner finished with 255 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 34 carries.
“It’s nice to get back out there and do things the way we know how to do,” Wagner said. “Fix what I messed up last week and get back to it.”
Brayden McCloskey was 4-for-7 passing with 84 yards with a touchdown. He carried the ball eight times for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Haydin McLaughlin caught a game-high three passes for 68 yards. Andrew McCloskey also had a 16-yard reception.
The Knights (11-1) were led all season by running back Benji Bauer. The senior averaged 178.3 yards rushing per game, but he was held to 14 carries for 99 yards on Saturday, including a 65-yard score.
“We put them in a situation where they were doing some things that they didn’t necessarily want to do,” Reynolds head coach Josh Mull said. “They’re a run-first team. That’s what they wanted to do and we took them out of their game plan offensively.”
The two teams played a scoreless first quarter. The Raiders (11-1) almost scored on the game’s opening drive, but Brayden McCloskey fumbled at the Eisenhower 1-yard line.
The Knight got on the board first with a 13-yard run by Tucker Lindell less than a minute into the second quarter. The Raiders responded with a eight-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a Brayden McCloskey 2-yard keeper. Bauer scored following the kickoff on his 65-yard run down the left sideline to put the Knights up 14-6.
After a leaping interception by Haydin McLaughlin, Wagner scored his first touchdown of the game. On the first play of the drive, Wagner took off down the right sideline and scored from 39 yards out. Brayden McCloskey successfully picked up the 2-point conversion with a run to tie the game at 14 before halftime.
The third quarter was another scoreless period. The Raiders forced a fourth-down stop just before the end of the quarter.
Wagner duplicated his first touchdown run on the first play of the final quarter. He got a little bit of space and raced down the right sideline untouched for his second score. Brayden McCloskey followed with a 2-point run to put the Raiders ahead 22-14.
Brayden McCloskey capped the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Haydin McLaughlin on a flea flicker with 2:29 remaining.
With the District 10 tournament in the books, the season continues for the Raiders. Reynolds will play Port Allegheny on Friday in the PIAA state quarterfinals at Bradford.
For a short moment, the Raiders stayed on Carter Field. They took in the achievement. The players and coaches spent time with their families, took photos with the trophy and enjoyed the win before making their way back to Transfer.
“It never gets old,” Mull said. “Looking at these kids being happy, enjoying themselves and being excited about making an achievement because that’s really what it is. At the beginning of the year, they put that on their list. That’s the goal, and seeing them achieve their goals is amazing as a coach.”
––––––
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 1A
CHAMPIONSHIP
REYNOLDS 0 14 0 14 28
EISENHOWER 0 14 0 0 14
Scoring plays
E — Lindell, 13 run (Kellogg kick)
R — B.McCloskey, 2 run (kick failed)
E — Bauer, 65 run (Kellogg kick)
R — Wagner, 39 run (B. McCloskey run)
R — Wagner, 57 run (B. McCloskey run)
R — H.McLaughlin, 31 pass from B.McCloskey (kick failed)
Team stats
REYNOLDS EISENHOWER
14 First downs 4
49-289 Rushing yards 26-123
84 Passing yards 3
8-4-0 Att-comp-int 9-2-1
373 Total yards 126
4-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0
8-50 Penalties-yards lost 6-39
Individual stats
Rushing: REYNOLDS — Wagner, 34-255, B. McCloskey 8-29, H. McLaughlin 5-16, team 2-(-11); EISENHOWER — Bauer 14-99, Eckstrom 5-24, Lindell 2-14, Pascuzzi 5-(-14).
Passing: REYNOLDS — B. McCloskey 7-4-0-84, A. McCloskey 1-0-0-0; EISENHOWER — Pascuzzi 9-2-1-3.
Receiving: REYNOLDS — H. McLaughlin 3-68, A. McCloskey 1-16; EISENHOWER — Bauer 2-3.
