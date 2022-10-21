TRANSFER – Jalen Wagner found a little running room off the left side. He lowered his shoulder and powered his way through a defender into the end zone.
It was the record-setting run for the Reynolds running back. He set the school mark for rushing yards in a 42-14 Raiders win over Lakeview on Friday in Transfer.
The win also gave the Raiders the Region 1 title with Mercer falling Cambridge Springs.
Wagner entered the night needing 186 yards on the ground to set the Raiders rushing record. He finished with 236 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries. He now has 4,588 career rushing yards, passing Ron Park, who set the mark in 1987.
“It’s a testament to that offensive line in front of him,” Reynolds head coach Josh Mull said. “He runs the ball hard, he finds the hole. He did a real nice job.”
The Raiders (7-0, 8-1) also got dual-threat production out of Brayden McClosky. The Reynolds quarterback amassed 272 yards of total offense. He was 14-for-22 passing with 183 yards and a touchdown, and he added 83 yards rushing with a score on 12 carries.
Tino Gentile was McClosky’s favorite target. The two connected frequently, leading to eight catches by Gentile for 134 yards and a touchdown.
The Sailors (5-2, 5-4) couldn’t run the football, the foundation of their offense.
Instead they leaned on the arm of quarterback Cameron Pence. The senior competed 10 of 25 passes for 155 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Mitchell Tingley caught three passes for 91 yards with a touchdown and added 14 yards rushing with a score on nine carries.
The Raiders opened the scoring with a 36-yard touchdown pass from McClosky to Gentile minutes into the game. Wagner added his first touchdown on a 5-yard run five minutes later to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead.
After a fourth-down stop by the Raiders, Wagner found the end zone again on a 9-yard run. But the Sailors began to fight back after halftime.
Lakeview received a short kickoff and started at their own 41. Pence capped a six-play drive with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tingley over the middle.
The Sailors recovered an onside kick following the score. They put together a seven-play drive, capped with a 1-yard run by Tingley, to cut the deficit to 20-14 with 7:17 left in the third quarter.
But the Raider went back to what they do best. They ran the football with Wagner to retake control, finishing the drive with a 7-yard TD run by the senior. That score set the record and gave momentum right back to the Raiders.
The Sailors couldn’t respond and failed to convert a fourth down just past midfield.
“We know we can compete with them. We kinda shot ourselves in the foot today several times,” Lakeview head coach Bill Hickman said. “This game was a lot closer than the scoreboard, anybody that was in the stadium knows that. I’m very proud of my football team. We just shot ourselves in the foot today.”
Preston Bertolasio intercepted Pence minutes into the fourth quarter. The Raiders capitalized with Wagner’s final TD of the night – a 1-yard run – with 9:34 to play.
McClosky put any hopes of a comeback on ice with a 20-yard touchdown run up the middle with four minutes to play for a 42-14 Reynolds lead.
“When we looked at the game plan, we felt that we could balance it up (offensively),” Mull said. “Tino Gentile did a wonderful job catching the ball.”
The Raiders will play at North East on Friday in the final week of the regular season. Then their sights will turn to the District 10 tournament. Reynolds has won the last two district tournaments.
“You have to continue to get better week in and week out,” Mull said. “(Lakeview is) a good football team. We were in for a dogfight. We ended up getting in some good situations, made the most of a turnover and that’s what you got to do to win football games.”
-----
LAKEVIEW 0 0 14 0 14
REYNOLDS 14 6 8 14 42
Scoring plays
R — T. Gentile, 36 pass from B. McClosky (Novak kick)
R — Wagner, 5 run (Novak kick)
R — Wagner, 9 run (kick failed)
L — Tingley, 36 pass from Pence (run failed)
L — Tingley, 1 run (Zacherl pass from Pence)
R — Wagner, 7 run (Minjarez pass from B. McClosky)
R — Wagner, 1 run (kick failed)
R — B. McClosky 20 run (A. McClosky run)
Team stats
LAKEVIEW REYNOLDS
12 First downs 25
93 Rushing yards 340
155 Passing yards 183
25-10-1 Att-comp-int 22-14-0
248 Total yards 523
3-3 Fumbles-lost 2-2
4-60 Penalties-yards lost 11-83
Individual stats
Rushing: LAKEVIEW — Pence 9-49, Klonowski 1-19, Tingley 9-14, Hinkson 6-10, Cole 2-1; REYNOLDS — Wagner 33-263, B. McClosky 12-89, V. Gentile 2-10, Blackburn 1-5.
Passing: LAKEVIEW — Pence 24-10-1-155, Tingley 1-0-0-0; REYNOLDS — B. McClosky 22-14-0-183.
Receiving: LAKEVIEW — Tingley 3-91, Cole 4-38, Klonowski 2-21, Sanford 1-5; REYNOLDS — T. Gentile 8-134, Blackburn 2-30, Alabran 1-8, McLaughlin 1-6, V. Gentile 2-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.