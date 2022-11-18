Today at 1 p.m., the Reynolds football team will kick off at Titusville’s Carter Field. The next two hours or so will determine whether or not the Raiders take home a third straight District 10 Class 1A title.
Standing in their way is Eisenhower, a familiar November opponent for the Raiders. The Raiders bested the Knights last season in the D-10 semifinals.
This year’s meeting is between the top-two seeds in the district bracket.
Reynolds finished the regular season as the Region 1 champions with a 9-1 record and 8-0 mark in region. The Raiders had their game against Cochranton canceled so they only played 10 regular season games. Their only loss came to a then-undefeated Sharpsville squad.
The Knights finished undefeated at 10-0 and claimed the Region 2 title by finishing 5-0 in their league.
The Raiders are coming off a 44-6 win over Maplewood after receiving a first-round bye in the tournament. Eisenhower, the No. 1 seed, held on to beat Cambridge Springs on Saturday 25-20 at Warren High School.
Today’s game will also feature two of the top running backs in District 10.
Reynolds will once again be led by running back Jalen Wagner. In 10 games, the senior has rushed for 2,607 and 38 touchdowns on 229 carries (11.3 yards per carry).
The Knights are led by running back Benji Bauer. The senior has amassed 1,961 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns in 11 games.
Raiders quarterback Brayden McCloskey has added 348 yards rushing. He’s also completed 79-of-146 passes (54.1 percent) for 1,723 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Shawn Pascuzzi is the quarterback for the Knights. Pascuzzi, a junior, completed 62-of-114 passes (54.4 percent) for 1,011 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Raiders defense dominated opponents so far in 2022. They allowed an average of 11.1 points per game. Reynolds had five games where the opponent scored seven points or less.
The Knights defense enters today’s game allowing 13.1 points per game. They also recorded five games where they allowed seven points or less this season.
“Their goal is to win a District 10 championship. Our goal is the same.” Reynolds head coach Josh Mull said. “I anticipate a great matchup tomorrow.”
