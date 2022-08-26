Top-of-the line talent and depth led Slippery Rock through an obstacle-filled terrain to a District 10 championship game appearance a year ago.
Seventh-year head coach Larry Wendereusz, Jr., and his Rockets know if a return trip to the D10 Finals is in the cards for them having capable depth will be paramount in 2022.
“I think you always go into a season optimistic,” said Wendereusz, who has compiled a 28-32 record over seven seasons at Slippery Rock. “Going into last year, we had a lot of guys that were prepared to be ‘the guy’ or be the top backup, so when we had someone go down, they were ready to take over.
“Last year, we had that depth, but this year, we’re not there yet. We’ve got some kids working towards filling those depth holes, so hopefully in time, we’ll be able to fill those depth holes like we did last year.”
Despite having having games rescheduled last minute due to COVID-19 concerns, having multiple starters lose time due to injury and Wendereusz miss games due to illness, Slippery Rock was still averaged nearly 35 points a game on its way to a 7-2 record in 2021, while averaging 303 yards of total offense (146.7 rushing, 157.3 passing).
“To be honest and I know this sounds crazy, but I think we can be better,” Wendereusz said. “We’re trying to do somethings differently up front to make things easier for some of our guys. We don’t have a Shane Thompson, a Brendan Earl or a Colton Glass, but we think we have some guys that can do the job. We’re excited to let them go get it. Then you add another year of experience at the quarterback position that’s only going to add to the list of things we think we can do.”
In his second year guiding the Slippery Rock offense, Mokel generated a 5-1 touchdown to interception ratio (15-3), while throwing for 1,157 yards on 79 completions.
“When you take a look at what Zip can do, the biggest thing for us is to keep the mental part where Zip is comfortable, not what we know,” Wendereusz said. “Sometimes, we as coaches get too excited with his abilities and we overdo it. We need to do a better job of sitting back and letting Zip do what Zip is best at.”
The Rockets welcome back Mokel’s top target senior John Sabo – who is drawing collegiate interest from FBS, FCS and Division II programs. As a junior, Sabo had 35 receptions for 597 yards and nine touchdowns.
Joining Sabo in the Rockets’ receiver room will be senior Lucas Allison, junior Sam Schwartz and Anderson.
“John’s offseason was just tremendous,” Wendereusz said. “He went out looking to get better, meaning we have a lot of guys that are good at being here and doing what we ask them to do. That’ll get you better. He not only did that – and he was here every day – but he took the time to go to Youngstown State, go to Akron, go to different camps to get coached by somebody else. You take the knowledge he gained with the skills he already has and you get a special talent.”
The Rockets will again employ a three-running back system in Allen, Galcik and Mineo after four backs topped 258 yards rushing in 2021. Allen is the top returning rusher with 277 yards and three touchdowns, while Galcik lent 258 and two scores.
“We’re excited about those three guys and all the mixing and matching we can do with them,” Wendereusz said. “It could be a good match.”
Seniors Isaac Bell (right guard) Braiden Reich (center) and Brody Galcik (left tackle) return on the offensive line. Juniors Matt Cratty, Austin McFarland and Blaise Mullen are the top candidates to fill the vacant two spots.
“Having those three back is a nice piece to have,” Wendereusz said. “The size is great, but while having size is awe-some if your technique
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.