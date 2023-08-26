The 2023 high school football season got underway in Pa. on Friday night. Farrell and Lakeview grabbed road wins while Mercer won its home-opener.
Farrell beat North East, 32-14; Lakeview defeated Seneca, 40-25, and Greenville dropped a 35-7 decision to the Eagles in Hubbard.
The Mustangs were the only area team to win their home-opener as they beat Iroquois, 31-28. Grove City fell to Avonworth, 35-14; Slippery Rock dropped a 27-17 decision to Gen. McLane, and Brookfield lost to Springfield Local, 42-7.
At 7 p.m. tonight, Hickory hosts Harbor Creek, Reynolds visits Union City, Sharon hosts Neshannock, and Kennedy Catholic plays at Cambridge Springs.
The following are staff reports from games reported to The Herald on Friday:
• Avonworth 35, Grove City 14 — At Forker Field in Grove City, the Antelopes handed the Eagles a season-opening loss for the second straight season.
Grove City struck first, converting a 4th-and-4 on a strike from senior quarterback Hunter Hohman to senior receiver Gavin Lutz from 7 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 4:07 left in the first quarter.
After Avonworth took a 14-7 second-quarter lead on touchdown runs from Hunter Blackson (7 yards) and Brandon Biagiarelli (18 yards), Grove City knotted the score with an 80-yard touchdown run from Hohman with 2:38 left before the half.
The Antelopes stole the wind from the Eagles’ sails on their next possession, needing just 73 seconds to go down the field and scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass from back-up quarterback Carson Bellinger to Andrew Kuban.
Avonworth doubled its lead by scoring on its opening possession of the second half on a 13-yard pass from Bellinger to Kuban and closed the scoring on a 19-yard carry from Dimitri Velisaris.
Hohman led Grove City with 88 yards rushing on 14 carries, while completing 11-of-22 passes for 80 yards and a score. Gavin Lutz pulled in 4 catches for 51 yards.Bode Stevenson (10) Dominic Garzarelli (8) and Jack Wolfe (7) were the top tacklers for the Eagles (0-1), while Garzarelli and Lutz each had interceptions. Delathian Boanes and Jaxyn Wilson had fumble recoveries.
Biagiarelli led the Antelopes with 202 yards rushing on 17 carries, while Kuban had 7 grabs for 87 yards — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Farrell 32, North East 14 — At North East, the Region 3 Steelers rolled in their season-opener against Region 5 North East. No stats were reported to The Herald by deadline.
• Lakeview 40, Seneca 25 — At Seneca, the Region 1 Sailors grabbed the win over the Region 2 Bobcats. No stats were reported.
• Hubard 35, Greenville 7 — At Hubbard, the Trojans fell in the head coaching debut of Michael Menold. Hubbard improved to 2-0. No stats were reported to The Herald.
• Mercer 31, Iroquois 28 — At Mercer, the Region 1 Mustangs held on to capture the win over Region 2 Iroquois. No stats were reported to The Herald.
• Gen. McLane 27, Slippery Rock 17 — At Slippery Rock’s Troy-Alan Stadium, the Region 3 Rockets dropped their opener to Region 5 GM.
• Springfield Local 42, Brookfield 7 — At Addison Field, the Warriors fell to 0-2 with the loss. Springfield Local moved to 1-1.
AVONWORTH 0 21 7 7 35
GROVE CITY 7 7 0 0 14
Scoring plays
GC --— Lutz, 7 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
A — Blackson, 7 run (McAdams kick)
A — Biagiarelli, 18 run (McAdams kick)
GC — Hohman, 79 run (Stucchio kick)
A — Kuban, 14 pass from Bellinger (McAdams kick)
A — Kuban, 13 pass from Bellinger (McAdams kick)
A — Velisaris, 19 run (McAdams kick)
Team stats
AVONWORTH GROVE CITY
21 First downs 7
294 Rushing yards 97
130 Passing yards 80
17-11-2 Att-comp-int 22-11-0
424 Total yards 176
6-2 Fumbles-lost 2-1
8-58 Penalties-yards lost 2-15
Individual stats
Rushing: AVONWORTH -— Biagiarelli 17-202, Velisaris 4-34, Kosanovic 4-24, Hollywood 5-23, Neal 3-24, Vogt 2-6, Kuban 1-5, Blackson 10-(-5), Team 1-(-19); GROVE CITY — Hohman 14-88, Lutz 1-5, Garzarelli 5-3, McCreadie 1-2, Wilson 2-0, Hathaway 2-(-1).
Passing: AVONWORTH — Bellinger 12-8-0-108, Blackson 5-3-2-22; GROVE CITY — Hohman 22-11-0-80.
Receiving: AVONWORTH — Kuban 7-87, Scharding 2-23, Goetz 1-16, Vogt 1-4; GROVE CITY — Lutz 4-51, Greer 3-(-1), Hathaway 1-19, McCreary 1-7, Martin 1-4, Garzarelli 1-0.