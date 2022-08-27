Nine other games were on the schedule Friday as the 2022 high school football season kicked off in Pennsylvania.
Two-time defending District 10 champion Reynolds routed Union City, 58-6, while the defending D-10 Class 2A champion Farrell Steelers rolled past North East, 50-20, at Westminster College.
Hickory, Lakeview, Mercer, and Slippery Rock opened the season up north. Hickory beat Harbor Creek, 14-10, Mercer defeated Iroquois, 38-7, Slippery Rock topped Gen. McLane, 37-20, and Lakeview fell to Seneca, 40-13.
Sharon and Grove City were on the road against District 7 opponents. The Tigers suffered a 45-28 loss to Neshannock while the Eagles lost to Avonworth, 27-7.
In Ohio, Brookfield rebounded from last week’s loss to Ursuline with a 27-14 victory at Springfield Local.
Today’s schedule features a pair of District 10 region games. In Class 1A, Kennedy Catholic hosts Cambridge Springs at 2 p.m. at Butala Stadium and Wilmington visits Sharpsville at 7 p.m. in a Region 3 clash.
Following are staff reports:
• Farrell 50, North East 20 — At Westminster College’s Harold Burry Stadium in New Wilmington, coach Amp Pegues’ Steelers rolled in the season-opener.
Farrell led 27-0 at the end of the first quarter and went into the locker room at halftime with a 35-0 advantage.
The Steelers went up 6-0 on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Kabron Smith to Kylon Wilson and took a 12-0 lead on a 43-yard interception return by Brandon Chambers.
Farrell closed out the first quarter on a 30-yard TD pass from Smith to Lamont Samuels Jr. and a 5-yard run by Chambers. JuJu Phillips hauled in a two-point conversion pass after Samuels’ catch and Samuels tacked on the extra-point kick after Chambers’ run.
The Steelers went up 35-0 in the second quarter when Smith fired a 61-yard TD pass to Wilson. Smith converted the two-point conversion on a run.
Farrell increased its lead to 42-0 in the third quarter when Chambers returned a kickoff 83 yards for a score and Samuels booted the PAT.
On the ensuing kickoff, North East’s Steffan Lynch returned the kickoff 85 yards, which set up a 4-yard TD pass from quarterback Jackson Humes to Zane Strong.
The Grape Pickers added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Humes scored on runs of 17 and 11 yards.
Farrell’s final score was a 5-yard touchdown run by freshman Juelz Johnson. Smith then fired a two-point conversion pass to Danny Odem III.
Smith was 13-of-17 for 246 yards for Farrell and led the team in rushing (6-30). Wilson kicked off his senior season in fantastic fashion by grabbing four passes for 156 yards.
Stats courtesy of SportsRadio 96.7 Sports Director Bob Greenburg.
Farrell has a huge matchup next Saturday night (7 p.m.) when it hosts Ohio powerhouse Ursuline in the debut of the new turf field at Anthony J. Paulekas Stadium.
• Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10 — At Harborcreek’s Paul J. Weitz Stadium, coach Bill Dungee’s Hornets rallied to beat the Huskies in the season lidlifter.
Senior quarterback Logan Woods and junior William Acrie connected on a pair of long touchdown passes to lead Hickory to victory.
Hickory went up 7-0 in the first quarter on a 58-yard TD pass from Woods to Acrie. Lukas Jones tacked on the extra-point kick.
Harbor Creek tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by Joe Hulse and Brandon Konieczki’s extra-point kick.
The Huskies took their first lead of the game in the third quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Konieczki.
In the fourth, the Hornets scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on an 88-yard TD pass from Woods to Acrie. Jones booted the PAT.
Woods went 11-of-23 for 232 yards with one interception. He also led the team in rushing with six carries for 19 yards. Acrie had a huge game, hauling in four passes for 178 yards.
Ty Holland had two sacks and two tackles for loss for the Hickory defense and DayMar Trawick registered two sacks. Also, Nash Porada and Timmy Krivosh had interceptions.
• Avonworth 27, Grove City 7 — At Lenzer Field in Pittsburgh, the usually high-flying Eagles offense was limited to one yard on the ground and 59 yards of total offense in the season-opening setback.
Sophomore Nathan Greer accounted for nearly all of Grove City’s total yardage on a 49-yard reception from Hunter Hohman to end the first quarter.
Avonworth — who is coached by former Grove City College standout Duke Johncour — sacked Hohman seven times (six in the first half).
The lone highlight of the evening for Grove City came when senior Jacob Arnold scooped up a fumble and rumbled 4 yards for the Eagles’ lone score.
Luke Hilyard rushed for a game-high 171 yards and scored four times on 24 carries, while Brandon Biagiarelli lent 81 yards on nine totes — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Reynolds 58, Union City 6 — At Transfer, the Raiders routed the Bears in Friday’s game.
Jalen Wagner reportedly rushed for 278 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the way for the two-time defending District 10 champions.
Final stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Mercer 38, Iroquois 7 — At Erie, coach Jeff Lockard’s Mustangs rolled past Iroquois to open the season.
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Slippery Rock 37, Gen. McLane 20 — At Linden Field in Edinboro, the Rockets kicked off 2022 with an impressive win over the Lancers.
Stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline.
• Neshannock 45, Sharon 28 — At Neshannock Twp., the Tigers led 21-17 early in the third quarter, but the Lancers rallied to pick up the win.
Stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline.
• Seneca 40, Lakeview 13 — At Wattsburg, the Sailors suffered a season-opening loss to the Bocats.
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Brookfield 27, Springfield Local 14 — At New Middletown, coach Randy Clark’s Warriors (1-1) defeated the Tigers.
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Brookfield 3, Liberty 2 — At Brookfield Thursday, the Warriors held on for a 25-14, 26-24, 27-25, 27-25, 15-9 win over the Leopards.
Brookfield: Lauren Shingledecker 19 kills, 18 digs; Alexa Lindholm nine kills; Cailey Wellman nine kills, five blocks; Zoe Steele 41 assists; Katie Logan 16 digs; Logan Shingledecker 25 digs.
JV: Brookfield, 25-15, 25-23.
FOOTBALL
NORTH EAST 0 0 6 14 20
FARRELL 27 8 7 8 50
Scoring plays
F — Wilson, 58 pass from Smith (kick failed)
F — Chambers, 43 interception return (pass failed)
F — Samuels, 30 pass from Smith (J.Phillips catch)
F — Chambers, 5 run (Samuels kick)
F — Wilson, 61 pass from Smith (Smith run)
F — Chambers, 83 kickoff return (Samuels kick)
NE — Strong, 4 pass from Humes (pass failed)
NE — Humes, 17 run (Kelly catch)
F — Johnson, 5 run (Odem catch)
NE — Humes, 11 run (pass failed)
Team stats
NORTH EAST FARRELL
N/A First downs N/A
111 Rushing yards 89
73 Passing yards 246
17-10-2 Att-comp-int 17-13-1
184 Total yards 335
N/A Fumbles-lost N/A
N/A Penalties-yards lost N/A
Individual stats
Rushing: NORTH EAST — Crosby 7-49, Humes 7-45, Whitman 10-17; FARRELL — Smith 6-30, Chambers 6-26, Wilson 4-23, Johnson 6-6.
Passing: NORTH EAST — Humes 17-10-2-73; FARRELL — Smith 17-13-1-246.
Receiving: NORTH EAST — not reported; FARRELL — Wilson 4-156, Samuels 2-36, Chambers 1-18, Johnson 1-15, Odem 3-14.
———
HICKORY 7 0 0 7 14
HAR. CREEK 0 7 3 0 10
Scoring plays
H — Acrie, 58 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
HC — Hulse, 9 run (Konieczki kick)
HC — Konieczki, 29 field goal
H — Acrie, 88 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
Team stats
HICKORY H.CREEK
5 First downs 13
33 Rushing yards 244
232 Passing yards 12
23-11-1 Att-comp-int 7-2-2
265 Total yards 256
2-1 Fumbles-lost 1-1
5-16 Penalties-yards lost 8-60
Individual stats
Rushing: HICKORY — Woods 6-19, Kennedy 5-12, Scullin 3-12, Trawick 3-8; HARBOR CREEK — N/A.
Passing: HICKORY — Woods 23-11-1-232; HARBOR CREEK — No. 6 7-2-2-12.
Receiving: HICKORY — Acrie 4-178, Scullin 4-32, Holland 1-4, Trawick 1-43, Porada 1-0; HARBOR CREEK — N/A.
––––––
GROVE CITY 0 0 7 0 7
AVONWORTH 14 7 0 6 27
Scoring plays
A — Hilyard, 55 run (Osekowski kick)
A — Hilyard, 4 run (Osekowski kick)
A — Hilyard, 1 run (Osekowski kick)
GC — Arnold, 4 fumble recovery (Stucchio kick)
A — Hilyard, 3 run (kick failed)
Team stats
GROVE CITY AVONWORTH
5 First downs 19
1 Rushing yards 201
58 Passing yards 124
12-2-0 Att-comp-int 21-9-0
59 Total yards 325
1-1 Fumbles-lost 5-2
8-56 Penalties-yards lost 10-109
Individual stats
Rushing: GROVE CITY — Stevenson 4-30, Hathaway 7-0, Nemec 10-(-6), Hohman 9-(-23); AVONWORTH — Hilyard 24-171, Biagiarelli 9-81, Harper 6-1, Hollywood 2-(-1), team 3-(-51).
Passing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 10-2-0-58, Hackwelder 2--0-0-0; AVONWORTH — Harper 21-9-0-124, Barnes 2-0-0-0.
Receiving: GROVE CITY — Greer 1-49, Hathaway 1-9; AVONWORTH — Johncour 2-43, Kuban 2-39, Faulkner 2-21, Crawford 1-12, Biagiarelli 1-5, Hilyard 1-4.
