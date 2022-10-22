The Region 3 meatgrinder of a schedule continued on Friday night with four games.
Region 3 champ Farrell rolled past Slippery Rock, 41-0; Sharpsville snapped a two-game losing streak with a 28-21 win at Hickory; Sharon defeated Greenville, 47-6, and Grove City posted a 35-6 victory over Wilmington.
In Region 1 play, Mercer dropped a 32-22 decision on the road to Cambridge Springs.
In the Buckeye State, coach Randy Clark’s Brookfield High Warriors clinched the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division with a 42-0 win over Champion.
Kennedy Catholic hosts Saegertown at noon today in a Region 1 contest.
The following are staff reports from Friday’s games:
• Farrell 41, Slippery Rock 0 — At the Pegues Sports Complex in Farrell, Kylon Wilson scored four touchdowns as the Region 1 champion Steelers (7-0, 8-1) rolled past the Rockets (3-4, 5-4) in the Region 3 contest.
Wilson had a pair of 3-yard touchdown runs, a 7-yard TD run, and caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Kabron Smith.
Smith also threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Danny Odem III and Marion Norris returned a fumble two yards for a touchdown.
Smith was 17-of-20 for 275 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. Wilson had nine catches for 214 yards. Brandon Chambers was Farrell’s leading rusher with 64 yards on 17 carries.
Smith has thrown for 1,683 yards this season while Wilson has 857 receiving yards.
Slippery Rock star quarterback William Mokel (1,604 passing yards this season) was injured in the game and Rockets’ backup QB Eli Anderson was also out for the game.
Mokel was 4-of-9 for 19 yards while Sal Mineo was 1-of-4 for eight yards with two interceptions. Mineo had 31 rushing yards on 10 carries and Sam Schwartz pulled in two catches for 18 yards.
Stats courtesy of Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent.
• Sharpsville 28, Hickory 21 — At Hornet Stadium, coach Paul Piccirilli’s Blue Devils (5-2, 7-2) snapped a 2-game losing streak with the Region 3 win over the Hornets (2-5, 4-5).
Sharpsville jumped out to a 21-0 lead before Hickory cut the advantage to 21-14 in the third quarter. The Devils took a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter and held off the Hornets.
Junior quarterback Caullin Summers led the way for Sharpsville with three touchdown runs and a 66-yard TD pass to Garen Levis. Summers’ scoring runs were 4 yards and a pair of 5-yard runs.
Hickory was led by senior quarterback Logan Woods, who scored on a 4-yard run and fired a 60-yard scoring strike to Luke Nevil. Sean Kennedy added a 28-yard touchdown run.
Summers was 11-of-17 for 172 yards and rushed for 106 yards on 26 carries. Braedon Summers had 14 carries for 73 yards. Levis hauled in seven catches for 117 yards. Summers has 1,824 passing yards this season and Levis 1,156 receiving yards.
For Hickory, Woods went 10-of-20 for 186 yards and Zander Telesz was 2-of-4 for 29 yards. Woods was the team’s top rusher with 36 yards (11 carries) and Luke Nevil had two catches for 67 yards and Keenan Scullin grabbed five catches for 58 yards.
• Sharon 47, Greenville 6 — At Greenville, senior running back Jayveerh White rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and surpassed 1,000 career rushing yards this season as the Tigers (4-3, 5-4) rolled past the Trojans (0-7, 1-8) in Region 3 play.
White compiled 141 rushing yards on only eight carries and had a pair of 10-yard touchdown runs. He has now 1,097 yards this season.
Also for Sharon, Cortez Nixon scored on runs of four and 10 yards, quarterback Mikey Rodriques added two TD runs (six and one yards), and Isaac Friday reached the end zone from one yard out.
Rodriques had 66 rushing yards on 10 carries and was 6-of-11 for 82 yards. White led the team in receiving with one catch for 28 yards.
Aden Sasala had Greenville’s lone touchdown of the game.
• Grove City 35, Wilmington 6 — The Eagles scored the final 35 points to escape New Wilmington with the Region 3 victory.
After surrendering 80 yards in the Hounds’ game-opening touchdown drive, Grove City (5-2, 6-3) surrendered just 102 yards over the remainder of the game and just 16 yards in the second half, while the visitors accumulated 353 yards (262 passing, 91 rushing) after a 3-and-out to open the game.
Ben Miller capped a 13-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown carry to hand Wilmington a 6-0 lead 5:38 into the contest.
After a GC 3-and-out, the Greyhounds (2-5, 3-6) continued to methodically march down the field, finishing the first quarter with a 113-0 advantage in total offense, but penalties short-circuited the drive.
The Eagles took advantage with Nathan Greer reeling in a high throw and racing 88 yards for a 7-6 lead 2:31 into the second quarter.
Grove City took a 14-7 lead into the half when Gavin Lutz scored on a 7-yard strike from Hunter Hohman with under a minute remaining.
Hohman capped a second-half opening 13-play, 79-yard drive with a 1-yard tote and connected with Lutz for a second touchdown pass for a 28-6 lead with 3:09 left in the third quarter. Anthony Nemec closed out the scoring with a 1-yard carry with 8:26 left.
Greer (7-148) and Lutz (8-114) combined for 15 receptions for 262 yards. Greer’s totals were career highs, while Lutz’ eight receptions tied his output against Greenville in Week 6.
Hohman — who completed his first eight passes — completed 15-of-20 passes for 262 yards and three scores.
For Wilmington, Miller led the way with 19 carries for 92 yards — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Cambridge Springs 32, Mercer 22 — At Cambridge Springs, the Mustangs fell to 5-2 in Region 1 and 6-3 overall with the loss to the Blue Devils (5-2, 6-3).
Nic Michael (1-yard run), Daemyin Mattocks (14-yard run), and Troy Bachman (60-yard catch) scored for Mercer.
Full stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Brookfield 42, Champion 0 — At Addison Field, the Warriors (7-0, 9-1) clinched the MVAC Grey Tier Division crown in a rout over the Golden Flashes (2-5, 3-7).
Isaiah Jones pulled in five passes, four of them for touchdowns, for 200 yards to lead Brookfield. Jones’ TD catches were 57, 67, 33, and 22 yards. The first three TD passes were from senior QB Donovan Pawlowski and the last was thrown by Owen Shingledecker.
Pawlowski, who was 8-of-10 for 200 yards, also fired an 11-yard TD pass to Aiden Jones and A.J. Bartolin scored on an 11-yard run.
Christian Davis compiled 127 rushing yards for the Warriors.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 0 0 0 0 0
FARRELL 14 14 13 0 41
Scoring plays
F — Wilson, 3 run (Samuels kick)
F — Odem, 10 pass from Smith (Samuels kick)
F — Wilson, 3 run (kick blocked)
F — Norris, 2 fumble recovery (Smith catch)
F — Wilson, 7 run (pass failed)
F — Wilson, 72 pass from Smith (Samuels kick)
Team stats
S.ROCK FARRELL
5 First downs 15
41 Rushing yards 78
27 Passing yards 275
13-5-2 Att-comp-int 20-17-1
68 Total yards 353
2-1 Fumbles-lost 2-1
5-38 Penalties-yards lost 6-55
Individual stats
Rushing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Mineo 10-31, Allen 7-13, Galcik 2-6, team 1-0, Long 1-(-3), Mokel 4-(-6); FARRELL — Chambers 17-64, Jackson 1-17, Wilson 3-13, Samuels 2-9, McClinton 4-4, team 1-(-13), Smith 6-(-16).
Passing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Mokel 9-4-0-19, Mineo 4-1-2-8; FARRELL — Smith 20-17-1-275.
Receiving: SLIPPERY ROCK — Schwartz 2-18, Sabo 2-10, Allen 1-(-1); FARRELL — Wilson 9-214, Phillips 2-39, Odem 2-18, Chambers 1-6, Samuels 3-(-2).
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 7 7 7 7 28
HICKORY 0 0 14 7 21
Scoring plays
S — C.Summers, 4 run (L.Campbell kick)
S — Levis, 66 pass from C.Summers (Campbell kick)
S — C.Summers, 5 run (Campbell kick)
H — Kennedy, 28 run (Jones kick)
H — Woods, 4 run (Jones kick)
S — C.Summers, 5 run (Campbell kick)
H — Nevil, 60 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
Team stats
SHARPSVILLE HICKORY
19 First downs 12
176 Rushing yards 63
172 Passing yards 215
17-11-0 Att-comp-int 24-12-2
348 Total yards 278
1-0 Fumbles-lost 2-2
7-50 Penalties-yards lost 9-95
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARPSVILLE — C.Summers 26-106, B.Summers 14-73, White 3-7, team 2-0, Byerly 1-(-3), Levis 1-(-7); HICKORY—Woods 11-36, Kennedy 4-29, Scullin 1-3, Acrie 1-1, Trawick 3-(-6).
Passing: SHARPSVILLE — C.Summers 17-11-0-172; HICKORY — Woods 20-10-1-186, Telesz 4-2-1-29.
Receiving: SHARPSVILLE — Levis 7-117, B.Summers 2-23, White 1-22, Byerly 1-10; HICKORY — Nevil 2-67, Scullin 5-58, Acrie 2-46, Porada 3-44.
––––––
SHARON 14 21 6 6 47
GREENVILLE 6 0 0 0 6
Scoring plays
S — White, 10 run (Schimp kick)
S — Nixon, 4 run (Schimp kick)
G — Sasala, 1 run (Stefanowicz kick)
S — Rodriques, 6 run (Schimp kick)
S — Rodriques, 1 run (Schimp kick)
S — White, 10 run (Schimp kick)
S — Friday, 1 run (kick failed)
S — Nixon, 10 run (kick failed)
Team stats
SHARON GREENVILLE
25 First downs 16
327 Rushing yards 179
82 Passing yards 3
11-6-0 Att-comp-int 16-4-2
409 Total yards 182
2-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
7-54 Penalties-yards lost 6-36
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARON — White 8-141, Rodriques 10-66, Nixon 6-61, Wilbon-Venable 3-42, Friday 4-17, Austin 1-2, Norris 1-(-2); GREENVILLE — Hyde 11-55, Dickens 9-50, Solderich 8-46, Calvin 4-25, Sasala 3-3.
Passing: SHARON — Rodriques 11-6-0-82; GREENVILLE — Solderich 16-4-2-3.
Receiving: SHARON — White 1-28, Austin 2-24, Roberson 1-15, Fromm 1-14, Wilbon-Venable 1-1; GREENVILLE — Porter 1-4, Herrick 2-0, Hyde 1-(-1).
––––––
GROVE CITY 0 14 14 7 35
WILMINGTON 6 0 0 0 6
Scoring plays
W — B.Miller, 4 run (kick blocked)
GC — Greer, 88 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Lutz, 7 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Hohman, 1 run (Stucchio kick)
GC — Lutz, 13 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Nemec, 1 run (Stucchio kick)
Team stats
GROVE CITY WILMINGTON
13 First downs 10
91 Rushing yards 150
262 Passing yards 32
20-15-0 Att-comp-int 13-6-1
353 Total yards 182
0-0 Fumbles-lost 1-0
6-40 Penalties-yards lost 4-40
Individual stats
Rushing: GROVE CITY — Nemec 9-35, Hohman 10-34, Garzarelli 3-13, Lutz 3-5, Greer 1-2, Reznor 1-1, Stevenson 2-0, Richardson-Heasley 2-1; WILMINGTON — B.Miller 19-92, Milliron 6-40, McConahy 4-18, J.Miller 2-2, team 1-(-2).
Passing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 20-15-0-262; WILMINGTON — McConahy 13-6-1-32.
Receiving: GROVE CITY — Lutz 8-114, Greer 7-148; WILMINGTON — B. Miller 2-14, Phanco 2-10, Milliron 2-8.
––––––
CHAMPION 0 0 0 0 0
BROOKFIELD 42 0 0 0 42
Scoring plays
B — I.Jones, 57 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — I.Jones, 67 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — Bartolin, 11 run (Saloom kick)
B — I.Jones, 33 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — A.Jones, 11 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — I.Jones, 22 pass from Shingledecker (Saloom kick)
Team stats
CHAMPION BROOKFIELD
4 First downs 15
80 Rushing yards 137
5 Passing yards 242
12-1-1 Att-comp-int 12-9-0
85 Total yards 379
1 Fumbles lost 0
1-15 Penalties-yards lost 4-40
Individual stats
Rushing: CHAMPION — N/A; BROOKFIELD — Davis 17-127, Bartolin 2-9, A.Jones 1-1.
Passing: CHAMPION — N/A; BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 10-8-0-220, Shingledecker 1-1-0-22, A.Jones 1-0-0-0.
Receiving: CHAMPION — N/A; BROOKFIELD — I.Jones 5-200, Shingledecker 1-14, A.Jones 2-14, Carsone 1-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.