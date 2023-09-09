It was a very rare light schedule in high school football on Friday. Farrell defeated Grove City, 21-14, in Region 3 play and Brookfield routed Champion, 40-7, in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier contest.
Kennedy Catholic was slated to host Lakeview today in a Region 1 game, but KC forfeited due to injuries.
At 7 p.m. tonight, Region 1 Mercer visits Region 3 Wilmington and Greenville hosts Slippery Rock in a Region 3 clash.
The following was reported to The Herald by deadline:
• Farrell 21, Grove City 14 — At Farrell’s Pegues Sports Complex, the Steelers held off a furious Eagles comeback in the second half to improve to 3-0 on the season.
After Farrell scored the eventual game-winner with 3:17 to play, the Eagles (0-1, 1-2) methodically drove down the field, reaching the Farrell 35 before quarterback Hunter Hohman’s fourth-down pass — intended for Nathan Greer — was broken up.
After not scoring in the first quarter in its first two games, Farrell (1-0, 3-0) chewed up 6:02 of clock, marching 80 yards on 14 plays on its first drive to take a 7-0 lead on the first of two touchdown passes from Kabron Smith to Danny Odem — who pulled in 5 passes for 46 yards on the drive.
The Steelers took a 13-0 lead into the second half on Smith’s scoring strike to Brandon Chambers from 14 yards out late in the second quarter.
Grove City’s Nathan Greer took the second half’s opening kickoff to the house to pull the Eagles to within 13-7.
Hohman handed the Eagles a 14-13 lead when the Amercian University recruit returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown.
After Chambers returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield, the Steelers’ offense went the final 50 yards in 8 plays and 2:42, scoring on Odem’s 20-yard reception.
For Farrell, Odem pulled in 12 passes for 125 yards, while Smith completed 20-of-35 passes for 236 yards and rushing for 67 yards on 16 totes.
For Grove City, Hohman rushed for 46 yards on 21 carries, while completing 8-of-18 passes for 47 yards
“It’s a great region win,” said Farrell coach Amp Pegues. “I’m a little disappointed with how we played tonight. You’re going to have that in this region with these teams, week in and week out. Grove City is a well coached team and gave us a great game. We found a way to win. We have a lot of things to clean up. We have a lot of things to fix if we want to keep moving on. — Game information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin. Pegues quotes are courtesy of Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent.
• Brookfield 40, Champion 7 — At Addison Field in Brookfield, Rico Smith rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Josh Rankin threw four touchdown passes as the Warriors (1-0, 2-2) won their Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division opener.
Smith scored on runs of 80 and 33 yards. Rankin went 9-of-15 for 153 yards and tossed scoring strikes to Christian Davis (20 and 55 yards) and Brett Carsone (11 and 27 yards). Davis hauled in six catches for 108 yards.
Brookfield led 26-0 at halftime and 33-0 before Champion (0-1, 0-4) scored in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard touchdown catch by Christian Williams.
CROSS COUNTRY
West Middlesex will host the 32nd annual Big Red Invitational today.
There are 36 schools registered to compete in seven races.
The event begins with the Elementary Girls race at 8:45 a.m. That will be followed by Elementary Boys, Middle School Girls, Middle School Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys, and JV Girls and Boys. Each race will start about five minutes after the previous race ends.
Schools: Cambridge Springs, Clarion Area, Clarion Limestone, Cochranton, Commodore Perry, Conneaut Area, Cranberry, Ft. LeBoeuf, Franklin, Gen. McLane, Girard, Hickory, Jamestown, Jefferson Area (Ohio), Karns City, Kennedy Catholic, Keystone, Lakeview, Laurel, Mercer, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Castle, North Clarion, North East, Oil City, Portersville Christian School, Reynolds, Rocky Grove, Sharon, Sharpsville, Shenango, Slippery Rock, Union City, West Middlesex, and Wilmington.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Titusville 5, Sharon 0 — At Tiger Stadium in Sharon on Thursday, the Region 5 Rockets posted a shutout over the Region 2 Tigers.
No other information on the match was reported to The Herald by deadline on Friday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharon 3, Mercer 1 — At Mercer on Thursday, the Tigers picked up a 25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20 Region 3 win over the Mustangs.
Sharon’s stats were published in Friday’s edition of The Herald.
Mercer: Jillian Mount 13 assists; Ashlynn Heckathorn 10 kills, 7 digs; Alisha Latimer 7 digs; Lexie Walker 12 assists; McKenna McCandless 11 kills; Lily Irwin 9 digs; Zoey Seidel 6 digs.
JV: Mercer, 25-20, 25-21.
FOOTBALL
GROVE CITY 0 0 7 7 14
FARRELL 7 6 0 8 21
Scoring plays
F — Odem, 10 pass from Smith (Norris kick)
F — Chambers, 14 pass from Smith (kick failed)
GC — Greer, 83 kickoff return (Stucchio kick)
GC — Hohman, 84 interception return (Stucchio kick)
F — Odem, 20 pass from Smith (Odem pass from Smith)
Team stats
GROVE CITY FARRELL
13 First downs 18
108 Rushing yards 87
47 Passing yards 236
18-8-1 Att-comp-int 35-20-1
155 Total yards 323
1-0 Fumbles-lost 2-0
3-25 Penalties-yards lost 8-59
Individual stats
Rushing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 21-46, Stevenson 8-30, Lutz 1-27, Wilson 3-5, Greer 1-0; FARRELL — Smith 16-67, Johnson 8-22, Chambers 2-(-2).
Passing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 18-8-1-47; FARRELL — Smith 35-20-1-236.
Receiving: GROVE CITY — Greer 5-33, Lutz 3-14; FARRELL — Odem 12-125, Wade 2-38, Phillips 2-33, Chambers 2-29, Johnson 2-11.
———
CHAMPION 0 0 0 7 7
BROOKFIELD 7 19 7 7 40
Scoring plays
B — Davis, 20 pass from Rankin (B.Smith kick)
B — R.Smith, 80 run (B.Smith kick)
B — R.Smith, 33 run (kick failed)
B — Carsone, 11 pass from Rankin (run failed)
B — Carsone, 27 pass from Rankin (B.Smith kick)
C — Williams, 4 pass (McDermott kick)
B — Davis, 55 pass from Rankin (B.Smith kick)
Team stats
CHAMPION BROOKFIELD
8 First downs 16
86 Rushing yards 243
72 Passing yards 153
10-7-1Att-comp-int 15-9-0
158 Total yards 396
1-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
2-10 Penalties-yards lost 2-10
Individual stats
Rushing: CHAMPION — N/A; BROOKFIELD — R.Smith 12-163, Kirila 5-65, Davis 2-21, Rankin 3-(-6).
Passing: CHAMPION — N/A; BROOKFIELD — Rankin 15-9-0-153.
Receiving: CHAMPION — N/A; BROOKFIELD — Davis 6-108, Carsone 2-38, Kirila 1-7.