Friday’s slate featured six other District 10 region games and Brookfield visited Campbell Memorial in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division clash.
In Region 3 play, Grove City beat Sharon, 41-25, Wilmington rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Hickory, 22-21, and Farrell rolled past Greenville, 46-7.
It was a clean sweep on the road for local teams in Region 1 play as Mercer downed Saegertown, 42-24, Lakeview beat Maplewood, 24-7, and Reynolds routed Cambridge Springs, 46-6.
In the Buckeye State, the Warriors rolled past the Red Devils, 53-13.
Coach John Reay’s Kennedy Catholic football team heads to Cochranton for a Region 1 clash at 7 p.m. tonight.
Following are staff reports from games reported to The Herald:
• Grove City 41, Sharon 25 — At Tiger Stadium, the Eagles (1-1, 2-2) pulled away in the Region 3 clash by outscoring Sharon 21-0 in the second quarter.
Grove City quarterback Hunter Hohman scored a pair of rushing touchdowns (14 and 47 yards) and threw a 54-yard TD pass to Gavin Lutz.
Anthony Nemec added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Eagles while Lutz picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards for a score and Nate Greer scooped up a fumble and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown.
The two defensive touchdowns are the fourth and fifth of the season for Grove City. The Eagles have scored at least one defensive TD in every game this season.
Hohman was 7-of-13 for 183 yards and Lutz pulled in five passes for 144 yards, a career high. His previous mark was 142 receiving yards against Northwestern in Week 2.
For Sharon (1-1, 2-2), quarterback Mikey Rodriques rushed for a touchdown and threw a pair of touchdown tosses to Jayveerh White (20 yards) and Rayvion Wilbon-Venable (22 yards). Karemez Norris also scored on a 55-yard run.
Rodriques, who surpassed 2,000 career passing yards (2,095) in the game, was 17-of-31 for 170 yards and led the team in rushing (14-62). Lamont Austin made four catches for 63 yards.
• Wilmington 22, Hickory 21 — At Hornet Stadium, the Hounds (2-0, 3-1) scored all of its points in the fourth quarter and went ahead on a 2-point conversion run late by Ben Miller to defeat the Hornets (0-2, 2-2) in a Region 3 thriller.
Hickory led 14-0 at halftime on a pair of touchdown runs by Sean Kennedy (2 and 32 yards) and Lukas Jones extra-point kicks.
Wilmington tied the game in the fourth on TD runs by Ben Miller (5 and 18 yards) and PATs by James Winters.
Luke Nevil gave the Hornets a 21-14 lead by scoring on a 1-yard TD toss from Logan Woods and Jones’ kick, but Buddah Book hauled in a 7-yard TD pass from Tuff McConahy late and Miller powered his way into the end zone for the win.
McConahy was 8-of-14 for 74 yards for the Hounds. Tyler Mikulin (19-74) led the ground game and caught four passes for 46 yards.
Woods was 22-of-35 for 161 yards with three interceptions. He surpassed 3,000 career passing yards (3,114) in the game. Kennedy rushed for 76 yards and Nevil grabbed six passes for 64 yards.
Keenan Scullin had an interception for Hickory while McConahy picked off two passes for the Hounds and Ben Miller had the other one.
• Farrell 46, Greenville 7 — At Snyder-Stone Stadium in Greenville, the Steelers (2-0, 3-1) rolled in the Region 3 encounter against the Trojans (0-3, 0-4).
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Lakeview 24, Maplewood 7 — At Guys Mills, coach Bill Hickman’s Sailors (3-0, 3-1) won their third straight game with a Region 1 win over the Tigers (1-2, 2-2).
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Reynolds 46, Cambridge Springs 6 — At Cambridge Springs, the Raiders (2-0, 3-1) rebounded from last weekend’s loss to Sharpsville with a blowout Region 1 win over the Blue Devils (2-1, 2-2).
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Mercer 42, Saegertown 24 — At Saegertown, the Mustangs (1-1, 2-2) picked up the Region 1 win over the Panthers (0-4, 0-4).
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Brookfield 53, Campbell Memorial 13 — At Campbell, the Warriors moved to 2-0 in the MVAC and 4-1 overall with the blowout win over the Red Devils (0-2, 1-4).
Christian Davis led the way for Brookfield with four touchdowns. He scored on runs of 40, 17, and 29 yards and hauled in a 32-yard TD pass from Donovan Pawlowski.
Pawlowski added a pair of touchdown runs and Bradyn Litz and Aiden Jones also scored.
Davis rushed for 95 yards and Pawlowski compiled 81 yards on the ground and was 11-of-14 for 190 yards through the air. Isaiah Jones grabbed four passes for 74 yards.
BROOKFIELD ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME
Brookfield AD Tim Taylor announced the Brookfield Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Friday. Inductees are:
• Mike “Pops” Faber (Contributor).
• Marc Hubbard (Contributor).
• Brian Gedeon (Class of 1989).
• Jill Kirila (Class of 1990).
• Lou Scudere (Class of 2003).
• Sam King (Class of 2005).
• The 2006-2007 wrestling team.
The Hall of Fame banquet is at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the high school. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the school.
BOYS GOLF
Region 6 Mega-Match
Cathedral Prep captured the Region 6 title on Friday with a win at Oak Tree Country Club in West Middlesex. Hickory hosted the sixth region match of the season.
The Rambers shot a team score of 306. They were followed by McDowell (326), Warren (326), Erie (337), Hickory (343), Meadville (346), and Corry (369). Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor was medalist with a 2-under-par 69.
Cathedral Prep: Taylor 69, Thompson 80, Laird 81, Eastbourn 78.
McDowell: Ferretti 77, Mucha 79, Paris 82, Delsandro 88.
Warren: Damore 82, Blum 76, Zaffino 81, Becker 87.
Erie: Westfall 75, Nadzam 82, Nicklas 83, Williams, Fracassi 97.
Hickory: Adam Scott 79, Owen Hammelly 85, Aidan Enoch 88, Ryan Brown 91.
Meadville: Randolph 85, Burgess 86, Mahoney 87, Gilberto 88.
Corry: James 78, Davis 94, Swartzfager 95, Gantz 102.
Region 6 standings: Cathedral Prep 42 points, McDowell 33.5, Erie 30, Warren 26.5, Hickory 15, Meadville 14, Corry 7.
BOYS SOCCER
• Sharpsville 6, Campbell Memorial 0 — At Campbell Thursday, Ryan Piccirilli fired in three goals and Brady Jones scored twice as Sharpsville won the battle of the Devils.
Liam Campbell had the other goal for Sharpsville. Jack Leipheimer and Miciah Lenzi combined for the shutout in goal.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Reynolds 3, Mercer 0 — At Mercer Thursday, the Raiders posted a 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 Region 3 sweep over the Mustangs.
Reynolds: Kylie McAdoo 6 points, 11 digs; Rylee Gearhart 10 points, 6 aces, 6 kills; Ava Murcko 10 points; Marissa Hillyer 7 digs; Addie Floch 9 points; Annie Loposky 6 points, 12 assists, 5 digs. Mercer: Stats were published in Friday’s edition.
JV: Mercer, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11.
• Franklin 3, Sharon 1 — At Sharon Thursday, the Knights defeated the Tigers in a Region 3 contest, 25-9, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18.
Sharon: Kylee Hasan 5 kills, 5 blocks; Kylie Weirick 7 assists, 6 digs; Ondrea Young 5 kills; Emmalie Yobe 8 assists.
JV: No score reported.
FOOTBALL
GROVE CITY 7 21 6 7 41
SHARON 7 0 6 12 25
Scoring plays
GC — Nemec, 4 run (Stucchio kick)
S — Rodrigues, 1 run (Schimp kick)
GC — Hohman, 14 run (Stucchio kick)
GC — Lutz, 54 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Greer, 78 fumble recovery (Stucchio kick)
GC — Nemec, 1 run (kick blocked)
S — White, 20 pass from Rodrigues (run failed)
S — Wilbon-Venable, 22 pass from Rodrigues (kick blocked)
GC — Lutz, 40 interception return (Stucchio kick)
S ---— Norris, 55 run (run failed)
Team stats
Team stats
GROVE CITY SHARON
13 First downs 16
89 Rushing yards 134
183 Passing yards 170
13-7-0 Att-comp-int 31-17-1
272 Total yards 304
0-0 Fumbles-lost 5-3
5-40 Penalties-yards lost 6-53
Individual stats
Rushing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 13-47, Nemec 14-42, Team 3-0, Stevenson 4-0; SHARON — Rodrigues 14-62, Norris 1-55, White 6-25, Nixon 1-9, Friday 2-5, B.Root 1-5, Harrison 2-3, Wilbon-Venable 2-(-3), team 1-(-24).
Passing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 7-13-0-183; SHARON — Rodrigues 17-31-1-170.
Receiving: GROVE CITY — Lutz 5-144, Greer 2-18, Nemec 0-21; SHARON — Ham 5-38, Austin 4-63, Wilbon-Venable 2-26, B. Root 2-5, Harrison 1-19, Friday 1-3.
––––––
WILMINGTON 0 0 0 22 22
HICKORY 7 7 0 7 21
Scoring plays
H — Kennedy, 2 run (Jones kick)
H — Kennedy, 32 run (Jones kick)
W — B.Miller, 5 run (Winters kick)
W — B.Miller, 18 run (Winters kick)
H — Nevil, 1 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
W — Book, 7 pass from McConahy (B.Miller run)
Team stats
WILMINGTON HICKORY
8 First downs 15
116 Rushing yards 106
114 Passing yards 161
16-10-1 Att-comp-int 35-22-3
230 Total yards 267
2-0 Fumbles-lost 1-0
11-120 Penalties-yards lost 6-70
Individual stats
Rushing: WILMINGTON — Mikulin 19-74, B.Miller 9-51, McConahy 6-(-10); HICKORY — Kennedy 11-76, Woods 7-26, Trawick 2-2.
Passing: WILMINGTON — McConahy 14-8-1-74, Book 2-2-0-40; HICKORY — Woods 35-22-3-161.
Receiving: WILMINGTON — Mikulin 4-46, Book 3-37, McConahy 1-19, B.Miller 2-12; HICKORY — Nevil 6-64 Scullin 6-35, Acrie 3-39, Porada 4-23, Holland 1-15, Krivosh 2-12.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 26 20 7 0 53
CAMPBELL 0 0 7 6 13
Scoring plays
B — Litz, 1 run (Saloom kick)
B — Pawlowski, 5 run (Saloom kick)
B — Davis, 40 run (kick failed)
B — Davis, 17 run (kick failed)
B — Pawlowski, 1 run (kick failed)
B — A.Jones, 3 run (Saloom kick)
B — Davis, 32 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — Davis, 29 run (Smith kick)
CM — no names submitted, 39 pass (kick good)
CM — no names submitted, 22 pass (kick failed)
Team stats
BROOKFIELD CAMPBELL
15 First downs 4
164 Rushing yards 17
190 Passing yards 79
15-11-0 Att-comp-int N/A
354 Total yards 96
0-0 Fumbles-lost 3-3
3-10 Penalties-yards lost 2-10
Individual stats
Rushing: BROOKFIELD — Davis 6-95, Pawlowski 9-81, A.Jones 1-3, Litz 1-1, Campana 1-(-3), Hunkus 3-(-13); CAMPBELL MEMORIAL — No stats submitted.
Passing: BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 14-11-0-190, Hunkus 1-0-0-0; CAMPBELL MEMORIAL — No stats submitted.
Receiving: BROOKFIELD — I.Jones 4-74, Davis 1-32, Shingledecker 2-27, A.Jones 1-25, Reardon 1-22, Carsone 1-6, Smith 1-4; CAMPBELL MEMORIAL — No stats submitted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.