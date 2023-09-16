The rest of Friday’s schedule featured four Region 3 games, a pair of Region 1 contests, and a conference clash for Brookfield.
In Region 3 play, Hickory beat Wilmington, 41-21; Grove City knocked off Sharon, 17-14; Sharpsville defeated Slippery Rock, 23-6, and Farrell remained undefeated with a 28-12 win over Greenville.
In Region 1, Mercer rolled past Saegertown, 48-6, and Reynolds fell to Cambridge Springs, 50-7.
In Ohio, Brookfield posted a thrilling 41-39 win over Liberty in overtime.
Kennedy Catholic (0-1, 0-3) hosts Cochranton (1-0, 1-1) in a Region 1 game this afternoon.
The following was reported to The Herald by deadline on Friday night:
• Hickory 41, Wilmington 21 — At Greyhounds Stadium in New Wilmington, the Hornets (1-1, 3-1) rebounded from last Friday’s loss to Sharon with a Region 3 victory over the Hounds (1-2, 2-2).
Hickory went up 14-0 in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Sean Kennedy and a 16-yard pass from Parker Hilliard to Tylon Cousin.
The Hounds were able to cut the lead to 14-7 with 36 seconds left in the opening quarter on a 1-yard run by Ashton Reader.
Hickory led 28-7 at halftime after a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes by Zander Telesz. He tossed a 43-yard TD pass to Will Acrie and a 73-yard scoring strike to Kelvin Morrison.
The Hornets went up 34-7 midway through the third quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Telesz to Luke Nevil. Keenan Scullin added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Hounds tacked on two scores over the final 12 minutes. Buddah Book had a 10-yard TD run and Reader scored on another 1-yard run.
Telesz went 8-of-11 for 205 yards while Hilliard was 5-of-5 for 99 yards. Cousin had 66 receiving yards and Acrie had 62.
Ben Miller rushed for 135 yards on 21 carries for Wilmington. Reader was 1-of-4 for 17 yards. — Stats by Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent.
• Sharpsville 23, Slippery Rock 6 — At West Middlesex,Sharpsville hung on to beat the Rockets as Blue Devils’ quarterback Caullin Summers broke the school record for career passing yards.
The offenses lived and died on the play of their quarterbacks, Sharpsville’s Summers and Slippery Rock’s Eli Anderson.
Early in the game it was Summers finding momentum, completing 9 of 10 passes and rushing for 40 yards to give his team a 16-0 lead.
The momentum flipped late in the second quarter though. Anderson completed his final four passes of the half for 70 yards and one touchdown. Summers went 4 of 8 to end the half for 30 yards and one interception.
At the half, the Blue Devils (2-0, 4-0) were up 16-6 in the Region 3 tilt.
The third quarter didn’t see any scoring. It wasn’t until the final play of the third quarter that Summers broke the school record on a 20-yard pass to Kyle Vigotty. His accomplishment was met with cheers and fireworks.
“It feels great to have the record, I came into the game knowing how many yards I needed,” Summers said. “I wasn’t focused on it though. I was just focused on winning.”
Summers had 203 passing yards for 4,645 career yards. He broke the previous record set by John Napotnik (4,597) in 1997.
Summers wasn’t done yet though. Late in the fourth quarter he marched his team to the end zone for a game-sealing touchdown run by Jaiden White.
“We didn’t execute well today,” Sharpsville head coach Paul Piccirilli said. “We won this game though and that’s what matters, but we have to clean it up.”
With the loss, the Rockets fell to 1-1 in Region 3 and 1-3 overall. — By Ty Kohler, Herald sports correspondent.
• Grove City 17, Sharon 14 — At Grove City’s Forker Field, the Eagles and Tigers staged another fantastic finish.
Less than a year after Grove City rallied past Sharon in the final minutes of the District 10 semifinals at Farrell, senior placekicker Jacob Stucchio booted his first field goal of the season from 25-yards out as time expired to lift the Eagles (1-1, 2-2) to the thrilling Region 3 victory.
With Grove City clinging to a 14-6 lead and backed up inside its own 20 after a Sharon punt with five minutes to play, the Eagles chose to throw it twice — the later being picked off by Bishop Root.
After Root was able to return the interception to the Eagle 1, Grove City was able to stuff Mister Ham and Cortez Nixon short of the goal line, but Ike Friday scored on third down to pull the Tigers to within 14-12 with 2:27 to play.
A Ham to CC Harrison strike on the two-point conversion forced a 14-all stalemate.
The Eagles — who were aided by a long Gavin Lutz kickoff return — methodically marched down the field, getting to the Tiger 8-yard line to set up Stucchio’s fourth-and-6 game-winner.
Sharon’s scoreless streak came to an end at 175 minutes, 30 seconds when Joey Hathaway’s 3-yard touchdown carry capped a 15-play, 78-drive to open the third quarter.
The Tigers (1-1, 3-1) answered on their next possession, turning a 11-play, 81-yard drive into a Ham 11-yard score, but the point-after try was wide left to allow Grove City to cling to a 7-6 lead with 11:39 to play.
Nearly five minutes and nine Eagle offensive plays later, Hunter Hohman found Nathan Greer along the Tiger sideline for a 10-yard score and a 14-6 lead with 6:40 left.
Hohman — who finished with 11 tackles on defense — recorded his second career 100-yard rushing game with 127 yards on 21 carries and completed 7-of-16 passes for 93 yards.
After missing the past two weeks with an illness, Hathaway returned to rush for 44 yards on nine carries and pulled in three passes for 51 yards.
Ham — who entered the game with just 27 pass attempts through three weeks — completed 18-of-24 passes for 151 yards, while rushing for 51 yards on 11 carries.
Cortez Nixon led the Tigers with 68 yards rushing and Lamont Austin pulled in 8 receptions for 56 yards — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
Note: No other games were reported to The Herald on Friday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Reynolds 3, Mercer 2 — At Transfer on Thursday night, the Raiders held off the Mustangs, 22-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-10.
Reynolds: Stats were published in Friday’s edition. Mercer: Jillian Mount 16 assists, 20 digs; Ashlynn Heckathorn 14 kills, 6 digs; Alisha Latimer 10 kills, 17 digs; Lexie Walker 23 assists, 19 digs; Phoebe Eakman 6 kills, 6 digs; McKenna McCandless 10 kills, 25 digs; Lily Irwin 18 digs; Anna Allen 5 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Sharpsville 7, West Middlesex 2 — At South Py. Twp. Thursday, Macie Steiner fired in three goals and Victoria Haroldson scored two as the Blue Devils beat the Reds for their first win of the season.
Isabella Candiotti and Bella Zappa also scored for Sharpsville. Keeley Whitaker made 13 saves in goal for the Devils.
WM stats were published in Friday’s edition.
FOOTBALL
HICKORY 14 14 6 7 41
WILMINGTON 7 0 0 14 21
Scoring plays
H — Kennedy, 2 run (Jones kick)
H — Cousin, 16 pass from Hilliard (Jones kick)
W — Reader, 1 run (Winters kick)
H — Acrie, 43 pass from Telesz (Jones kick)
H — Morrison, 73 pass from Telesz (Jones kick)
H — Nevil, 35 pass from Telesz (kick failed)
W — Book, 10 run (Winters kick)
H — Scullin, 2 run (Jones kick)
W — Reader, 1 run (Winters kick)
Team stats
HICKORY WILMINGTON
16 First downs 14
81 Rushing yards 248
304 Passing yards 17
16-13-0Att-comp-int 4-1-0
385 Total yards 265
1-0 Fumbles-lost 1-0
7-60 Penalties-yards lost 6-39
Individual stats
Rushing: HICKORY — Telesz 8-27, Kennedy 5-26, Morrison 6-18, Acrie 1-5, Hilliard 1-3, Scullin 1-2, team 1-0; WILMINGTON — B.Miller 21-135, Mitcheltree 14-57, Book 10-36, Reader 6-20.
Passing: HICKORY — Telesz 11-8-0-205, Hilliard 5-5-0-99; WILMINGTON — Reader 4-1-0-17.
Receiving: HICKORY — Morrison 2-100, Cousin 3-66, Acrie 4-62, Nevil 2-41, Krivosh 1-29, Scullin 1-6; WILMINGTON — Book 1-17.
––––––
SLIPPERY ROCK 0 6 0 0 6
SHARPSVILLE 9 7 0 7 23
Scoring plays
S — White, 10 run (run failed)
S — Piccirilli, 32 field goal
S — Summers, 1 run (Piccirilli kick)
SR — Popovec, 37 pass from Anderson (pass failed)
S — White, 31 run (Piccirilli kick)
Team stats
SLIPPERY ROCK SHARPSVILLE
9 First Downs 11
39 Rushing yards 173
162 Passing yards 203
19-12-2 Att-comp-int 28-19-1
201 Total yards 376
0-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
4-40 Penalties-yards lost 11-80
Individual stats
Rushing: SLIPPERY ROCK --— Zandi 7-4, Anderson 4-23, Long 4-15, Schwartz 1-(-3); SHARPSVILLE — Summers 20-81, White 10-68, Vigotty 2-24.
Passing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Anderson 19-12-2-162; SHARPSVILLE — Summers 28-19-1-203.
Receiving: SLIPPERY ROCK — Corace 5-45, Schwartz 2-18, Popovec 2-56, Long 2-24, Glass 1-25; SHARPSVILLE — Byerly 7-77, White 6-37, Vigotty 5-72, Puskar 1-15
––––––
SHARON 0 0 0 14 14
GROVE CITY 0 0 7 10 17
Scoring plays
GC — Hathaway, 3 run (Stucchio kick)
S — Ham, 11 run (kick failed)
GC — Greer, 10 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
S — Friday, 1 run (Harrison catch from Ham)
GC — Stucchio, 25 field goal
Team stats
SHARON GROVE CITY
14 First downs 14
135 Rushing yards 189
151 Passing yards 93
24-18-0 Att-comp-int 16-7-1
286 Total yards 282
1-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
6-38 Penalties-yards lost 11-70
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARON — Nixon 13-68, Ham 11-51, Harrison 1-8, Root 1-5, Friday 2-3; GROVE CITY — Hohman 21-127, Hathaway 9-44, Garzarelli 7-11, Lutz 1-7.
Passing: SHARON — Ham 24-18-0-151; GROVE CITY — Hohman 16-7-1-93.
Receiving: SHARON — Austin 8-56, Harrison 5-43, Root 2-30, Fromm 1-22, Roberson 1-10, Nixon 1-(-10); GROVE CITY — Hathaway 3-51, Greer 3-36, Lutz 1-6.