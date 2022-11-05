Hickory, and Slippery Rock football teams were also in playoff action on Friday night.
In the District 10 Class 3A quarterfinals, Grove City beat Fairview, 35-21; Hickory stunned second-seeded Gen. McLane, 33-28, and Slippery Rock defeated Oil City and star running back Ethen Knox, 41-28.
In the OHSAA Div. VI playoffs, Brookfield’s season came to an end with a 26-3 loss to Dalton.
Lakeview, Mercer, and Wilmington are in action tonight.
In the District 10 Class 1A quarterfinals, Lakeview battles Maplewood at 7 p.m. at the Pegues Sports Complex in Farrell while Mercer faces Cambridge Springs at 7 p.m. at Meadville Area Senior High’s Bender Field.
In the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals, Wilmington travels to Veterans Stadium in Erie to square off against Mercyhurst Prep at 7 p.m.
The following are staff reports from Friday’s games:
District 10 Class 3A Quarterfinals
• Hickory 33, Gen. McLane 28 — At PennWest Edinboro’s Sox Harrison Stadium, the 7th-seeded Hornets (5-5) upset the 2nd-seeded Lancers (9-2) on Friday night.
Gen. McLane’s only other loss came on opening night (Aug. 26) to Slippery Rock, 37-20. After that game, the Lancers put together a 9-game winning streak, including a 22-19 win at Wilmington on Oct. 7.
Hickory quarterback Logan Woods had a huge game with three touchdown passes to Luke Nevil and an 8-yard TD run. Woods and Nevil connected on scoring strikes of 26, 16, and 15 yards. Woods’ touchdown run came from seven yards out.
The Hornets’ other touchdown was a 30-yard touchdown pass from Xander Telesz to Ty Holland. Lukas Jones also kicked three extra-points for Hickory.
Coach Bill Dungee’s Hornets led 14-7 at halftime, 21-14 at halftime, 21-14 after three quarters and were outscored 14-12 in the fourth quarter, but hung tough for the win.
Quarterback Dylan Sheeder led Gen. McLane by throwing three touchdown passes, two of them to Kyle Cousins.
Hickory compiled 432 yards (131 rushing, 301 passing) of total offense.
Woods was 17-of-20 for 276 yards with the three touchdown passes and one interception. Telesz was 2-of-2 for 25 yards. Woods also led Hickory’s ground game with 20 carries for 66 yards.
Keenan Scullin caught six passes for 105 yards, Nevil hauled in six catches for 105 yards, and Holland had three catches for 43 yards.
On defense, Telesz recovered a fumble for Hickory.
The Hornets will face Slippery Rock in the D-10 semifinals. The Rockets beat the Hornets, 23-20, on Sept. 30 at Hornet Stadium. The difference in that game was a 30-yard field goal by Nick Kingerski in the fourth quarter.
• Slippery Rock 41, Oil City 28 — At Carter Field in Titusville, the sixth-seeded Rockets (6-4) flew out to a 17-0 lead and went on to beat third-seeded Oil City (7-3).
Maddox Allen rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way for Slippery Rock. He scored on runs of 64, 31, and 43 yards. He also grabbed an interception.
Also for the Rockets, Sal Mineo scored on a 24-yard run, Brett Galcik reached the end zone from seven yards out, and Nick Kingerski booted a pair of field goals (24 and 34 yards) and converted five extra-point kicks.
It was a big win for coach Larry Wendereusz as his Rockets defeated the Oilers and star running back Ethen Knox, who entered the game with 3,352 rushing yards this season.
Knox finished the game with 353 rushing yards on 39 carries with four touchdowns (80, 86, 14, and two yards). He also had a pair of 2-point conversion runs.
Slippery Rock QB William Mokel was 12-of-24 for 160 yards. Galcik caught three passes for 66 yards.
Full stats were reported to The Herald late Friday night after the print edition's deadline.
Slippery Rock faces Hickory in the District 10 semifinals next weekend.
• Grove City 35, Fairview 21 — At Farrell’s Pegues Sports Complex, Hunter Hohman rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Eagles to their sixth straight victory in the opening round of the District 10 playoffs.
With the win, top-seeded Grove City (7-3) will meet Region 3 rival Sharon (6-4) next weekend at a site and time to be determined. The Eagles picked up a 41-25 victory at Sharon Tiger Stadium in Week 4.
After Michael Gennuso missed a 33-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive, Grove City took a 7-0 lead with just over two minutes to play when Hohman capped a 9-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak.
The Eagles ripped off 14 straight points to open the second quarter on a 56-yard strike from Hohman to Nathan Greer and Hohman’s second 1-yard score of the night.
Fairview (5-6) closed the first-half scoring with a 25-yard pass from Tyler Corbin to Jeremy Frazao with just over a minute to play.
After forcing Grove City into a turnover on down on its first drive of the second half, the Tigers made it 21-14 on a Charlie Chevalier 5-yard score.
Hohman and Grove City answered the Chevalier TD with a 10-play, 52-yard drive that resulted in Hohman’s third 1-yard score.
Fairview answered the GC drive with a 16-play, 80-yard drive and capitalized on a Grove City penalty in the end zone for a Chevalier 1-yard score to pull within 28-21 with 7:32 to play.
The Eagles had the last answer with a third-down strike from Hohman to a wide open Clayton Martin for a 21-yard score and a 35-21 lead with 2:52 left.
Hohman — who had eight tackles and recovered an onside kick — threw for 198 yards on 16-of-20 passing and rushed for another 86 yards on 15 totes.
Anthony Nemec paced Grove City 94 yards on 16 carries, while Greer (7-92) and Gavin Lutz (6-65) combined for 13 catches and 157 yards.
For the Tigers, Corbin rushed for a team-high 73 yards and threw for another 100 yards. Frazao had four catches for 70 yards — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
OHSAA DIV. VI PLAYOFFS
REGION 21 QUARTERFINALS
• Dalton 26, Brookfield 3 — At Dalton High School near Massillon, the Warriors wrapped up their season with a loss to the Bulldogs in a Region 21 quarterfinal clash.
Stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline on Friday night.
Dalton (10-2) was the No. 4 seed in the tournament while Brookfield was the fifth seed.
The Bulldogs advance to play top-seeded Kirtland next Saturday at 7 p.m. Kirtland routed No. 9 seed Hanoverton United, 49-6, on Friday.
––––––
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINALS
HICKORY 7 7 7 12 33
GEN. McLANE 0 7 7 14 28
Scoring plays
H — Nevil, 26 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
H — Holland, 30 pass from Telesz (Jones kick)
GM — Cousins, 35 pass from Sheeder (kick good)
H — Nevil, 16 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
GM — Laskey, 28 pass from Sheeder (kick good)
H — Nevil, 15 pass from Woods (kick blocked)
H — Woods, 7 run (pass failed)
GM — Martin, 10 run (kick good)
GM — Cousins, 6 pass from Sheeder (kick good)
Team stats
HICKORY G.McLANE
17 First downs 11
131 Rushing yards 61
301 Passing yards 251
22-19-1 Att-comp-int N/A
432 Total yards 312
1-0 Fumbles-lost 1-1
10-110 Penalties-yards lost 11-87
Individual stats
Rushing: HICKORY — Woods 20-66, Trawick 4-22, Kennedy 6-20, Telesz 3-20, Acrie 3-2; GEN. McLANE — N/A.
Passing: HICKORY — Woods 20-17-1-276, Telesz 2-2-0-25; GEN. McLANE — N/A.
Receiving: HICKORY — Scullin 6-132, Nevil 6-105, Holland 3-43, Acrie 3-6, Porada 2-6; GEN. McLANE — N/A.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 17 17 0 7 41
OIL CITY 6 14 8 0 28
Scoring plays
SR — Allen, 64 run (Kingerski kick)
SR — Mineo, 24 run (Kingerski kick)
SR — Kingerski, 24 field goal
OC — Knox, 80 run (conversion failed)
SR — Allen, 31 run (Kingerski kick)
OC — Knox, 86 run (conversion failed)
SR — Allen, 43 run (Kingerski kick)
OC — Knox, 14 run (Knox run)
SR — Kingerski, 34 field goal
OC — Knox, 2 run (Knox run)
SR — Galcik, 7 run (Kingerski kick)
Team stats
S.ROCK OIL CITY
21 First downs 17
277 Rushing yards 382
160 Passing yards 5
24-12-0 Att-comp-int 7-1-1
437 Total yards 387
0 Fumbles lost 0
6-60 Penalties-yards lost 7-45
Individual stats
Rushing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Allen 14-191, Galcik 10-38, Mokel 6-29, Mineo 2-19; OIL CITY — Knox 39-353, Ley 2-24, Pearsall 1-3, Hargenrader 1-2.
Passing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Mokel 24-12-0-160; OIL CITY — Ley 6-1-1-5, Knox 1-0-0-0.
Receiving: SLIPPERY ROCK — Galcik 3-66, Schwartz 3-29, Mineo 1-24, Allison 2-21, Sabo 1-13, Allen 2-7; OIL CITY — Wilson 1-5.
––––––
FAIRVIEW 0 7 7 7 21
GROVE CITY 7 14 7 7 35
Scoring plays
GC — Hohman, 1 run (Stucchio kick)
GC — Greer, 56 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Hohman, 1 run (Stucchio kick)
F — Frazao, 25 pass from Corbin (Gennuso kick)
F — Chevalier, 5 run (Gennuso kick)
GC — Hohman, 1 run (Stucchio kick)
F — Chevalier, 1 run (Gennuso kick)
GC — Martin, 21 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
Team stats
FAIRVIEW GROVE CITY
19 First downs 17
195 Rushing yards 194
100 Passing yards 198
13-8-0 Att-comp-int 20-16-1
295 Total yards 392
0-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
5-45 Penalties-yards lost 7-66
Individual stats
Rushing: FAIRVIEW — Corbin 17-73, Chevalier 19-60, Truitt 6-33, Gennuso 6-29; GROVE CITY — Nemec 16-94, Hohman 15-86, Garzarelli 1-15, Lutz 2-(-1).
Passing: FAIRVIEW: Corbin 8-13-0 100; GROVE CITY -— Hohman 16-20-1 198.
Receiving: FAIRVIEW — Frazao 4-70, Work 2-12, Truitt 1-15, Gennuso 1-4; GROVE CITY — Greer 7-92, Lutz 6-65, Martin 2-30, Nemec 1-11.
