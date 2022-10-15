Six other District 10 region games were on Friday’s slate, as well as a big Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division clash between Brookfield and Garfield.
In Region 3, Grove City handed Sharpsville its second straight loss, 38-22; Hickory beat Greenville, 45-12, and Slippery Rock defeated Wilmington, 41-13. In Region 1 play, Mercer handed Lakeview its first region loss, 15-13; Reynolds routed Saegertown, 78-12, and Maplewood beat Kennedy Catholic, 31-22.
In Garrettsville, Ohio, Brookfield took over sole possession of first place in its MVAC division with a 35-14 win over the G-Men.
Following are staff reports:
• Mercer 15, Lakeview 13 — At Mercer, Lakeview was driving and looking to take the lead, but Nate Haines picked off a pass at the Mercer 8-yard line with 30 seconds left to lift the Mustangs (5-1, 6-2) to the Region 1 win.
It was the first Region 1 loss of the season for the Sailors (5-1, 5-3).
Lakeview took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard TD run by quarterback Cameron Pence and Mitchell Tingley’s extra-point kick.
The Sailors increased the lead to 13-0 with 7:54 left in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Pence. Tingley’s extra-point attempt was no good.
Mercer was able to cut the lead to 13-8 with 3:03 left before the break on an 8-yard touchdown run by Carter Addison. Haines converted the 2-point conversion on a run.
The Mustangs took the 15-13 lead with 4:32 left in the third quarter on a 15-yard TD run by Haines and Troy Bachman’s PAT.
Haines was 2-of-3 for 20 yards with one interception for Mercer. He also rushed for 35 yards. Addison led the ground game with 52 yards on nine carries. Bachman had one catch for 16 yards.
For Lakeview, Pence was 4-of-12 for 32 yards with two picks. Tingley carried the ball 25 times for 96 yards. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season (1,085). Sean Cole had one catch for 11 yards.
Haines and Bachman had interceptions for Mercer while Tingley picked off a pass for the Sailors.
Stats courtesy of Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent. Briggs reported that Mercer principal Mike Piddington announced at halftime that a scholarship has been established in memory of longtime Mercer teacher/coach Frank Makarevich. The scholarship will go to a senior football player at Mercer.
• Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22 — At McCracken Field in Sharpsville, the Eagles rebounded from a poor showing in their final regular season game at Forker Field a week ago by spoiling the Devils’ Homecoming Festivities.
After forcing Sharpsville into a 3-and-out to open the game, Grove City (4-2, 5-3) rode senior running back Anthony Nemec down the field with Hunter Hohman eventually capping a 7-play, 55-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown.
On their next offensive play, the Devils (4-2, 6-2) got a quick 76-yard strike from Caullin Summers to Garen Levis to take a 7-6 lead. The Eagles ended the first quarter with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Hohman to Nathan Greer for a 14-6 edge entering the second 12-minute period.
Grove City closed the half with a flourish, taking a 16-7 lead with just over a minute to play when Delathian Boanes sacked Summers in the endzone and Hohman connected with Greer for a second time from 11 yards out 20 seconds after the safety to take a 24-7 lead into the half.
The Eagles extended their lead to 31-7 on their first possession of the second half with Hohman picking up his 2nd touchdown carry of the evening from 4 yards out. Sharpsville was able to cut into the deficit with Summers sneaking through the middle of his offensive line for a 3-yard touchdown to make it 31-15 with less than a minute to play in the third.
Grove City effectively put the game away midway through the fourth when Hohman tossed his third touchdown pass of the night to tight end Clayton Martin for a 38-15 lead. Sharpsville closed out the scoring with a 5-yard strike from Summers to Levis.
The Eagles were led by Nemec’s 197 yards of total offense (138 rushing, 59 receiving on 3 catches), while Hohman completed 14-of-16 passes for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns. Martin had a career-high 5 catches or 74 yards and Greer pulled in 4 passes for 83 yards.
Defensively for Grove City, freshman Delathian Boanes led the way with 2 sacks, 5 tackles and a forced fumble, while also recovering an onsides kick.
Summers led Sharpsville with a 15-of-28 effort through the air.
Prior to the game, Sharpsville celebrated the 25th anniversary of its 1997 state championship team that beat Riverside (District 2), 10-7, at Mansion Park in Altoona. — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Reynolds 78, Saegertown 12 — At Saegertown, coach Josh Mull’s Raiders rumbled for 671 yards in total offense in the Region 1 win. Reynolds is now a perfect 6-0 in Region 1, 7-1 overall, and clinched at least a share of the Region 1 title.
Jalen Wagner rushed for 263 yards on only nine carries and scored four touchdowns. His TD runs were 31, 77, 59, and 32 yards. QB Brayden McCloskey was 7-of-10 for 238 yards with two touchdown passes, both of which went to Haydin McLaughlin, who finished the game with four catches for 208 yards.
Also for the Raiders, Andrew McCloskey returned a kickoff 81 yards for a score, Brayden McCloskey scored on a QB sneak, PJ Winkle broke loose on a 48-yard touchdown run, Parker Nay collected two TD runs (3 and 15 yards), and Gabe Minjarez added a 30-yard touchdown run.
Saegertown dropped to 0-6 in the region and 1-7 overall. The Panthers threw four interceptions and fumbled the ball twice.
* Hickory 45, Greenville 12 - At Hornet Stadium, senior quarterback Logan Woods threw for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the Hornets (2-4, 4-4) grabbed a Region 3 win over Greenville (0-6, 1-7).
Woods moved into second place in school history with 3,449 career passing yards. On Friday, he surpassed Frank Triggiani (3,408, 1992 graduate) and Luke Brennan (3,437, 2017). Michael Henwood, who graduated in 2020, holds the record with 4,521 yards.
Woods, who was 12-of-15, tossed touchdown passes to Ty Holland (9 yards) and Nash Porada (21 and 18 yards). Zander Telesz, who was 4-of-7 for 52 yards, threw a 33-yard TD pass to Keenan Scullin.
Sean Kennedy, who rushed for 74 yards, had a pair of touchdowns runs (14 and 3 yards) and Lukas Jones kicked a 22-yard field goal and went 6-for-6 in extra-point kicks.
DayMar Trawick led Hickory's ground game with 11 carries for 93 yards while Scullin pulled in five catches for 92 yards. On defense, Kennedy recovered a fumble and Porada had an interception.
Malachi Hyde scored on a 4-yard touchdown run for Greenville and Rasce Stefanowicz kicked a pair of field goals (22 and 29 yards).
Trojans' quarterback Nick Solderich was 8-of-18 for 67 yards and rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries. Jase Herrick pulled in four passes for 33 yards.
* Maplewood 31, Kennedy Catholic 22 - At Guys Mills, senior running back Ben Giliberto rushed for 379 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Tigers (2-4, 3-5) to the Region 1 win.
Giliberto scored on runs of 1, 9, 2, and 90 yards. He entered the game with 952 rushing yards this season and now stands at 1,331 yards.
Sadie Thomas booted a 22-yard field goal for Maplewood and was 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks while Elliott Beuchat scored on a 2-yard run.
For Kennedy Catholic (1-5, 1-7), Jermaine Dunlap, Elijah Smith, and Simeir Wade had receiving touchdowns and Brock Ondo converted a 2-point conversion.
KC had 83 rushing yards and 349 passing yards. The Herald is still awaiting passing stats for the Golden Eagles.
Damian Harrison rushed for 63 yards on nine carries for KC. Wade had six catches for 98 yards and Dunlap hauled in six catches for 92 yards. Nick Ondo had four catches for 70 yards.
On defense, Smith had 13 tackles for Kennedy Catholic, Blaiden Parcetich registered 11 tackles, and Elias Lawson had eight tackles.
• Slippery Rock 41, Wilmington 13 — At Troy-Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Rockets rebounded from a loss to Sharon by rolling past the Hounds in a Region 3 clash on Friday night.
Slippery Rock senior quarterback William Mokel, who entered the game with 3,736 career passing yards, threw four TD passes in the game. He connected with John Sabo twice and also tossed scoring strikes to Lucas Allison and Sam Schwartz. Sabo and Maddox Allen had rushing touchdowns.
Full stats were not reported to The Herald.
With the win, the Rockets improved to 3-3 in Region 3 and 5-3 overall. Wilmington fell to 2-4 and 3-5.
• Brookfield 35, Garfield 14 — At Garrettsville, Aiden Jones pulled in four touchdown passes from Donovan Pawlowski and the Warriors (6-0, 8-1) took over first place in their division with the team’s eighth straight win.
Pawlowski and Aiden Jones connected on passes of 39, 86, 19, and one yards for scores. Brett Carsone also hauled in a 30-yard scoring strike from Pawlowski.
Pawlowski was 15-of-24 for 230 yards with the five touchdown passes and one interception. Aiden Jones had 152 receiving yards on the four TD catches. Christian Davis led the team in rushing with 70 yards on 19 carries.
Brookfield dropped its season opener to powerhouse Ursuline at YSU’s Stambaugh Stadium, but has reeled off eight straight wins.
Garfield’s stats were not reported to The Herald. The G-Men dropped to 5-1 in the MVAC Grey Tier Division and 7-2 overall.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Hickory 3, Karns City 0 — At Karns City Thursday, Raeley Gargano had a huge game as the Hornets (7-7) defeated the Gremlins of District 9, 25-16, 25-6, 23-25, 25-12.
Gargano had 18 points, 17 kills, and 16 assists in the win.
Hickory: Adalyn Duncan 12 kills; Madeline Huff 10 digs; Madison Jones 18 points; Madison Reardon 13 points.
JV: Hickory, 2-1. Game scores not reported.
• Wilmington 3, Reynolds 2 — At New Wilmington Thursday, the Hounds (6-10) won a 5-set Region 3 thriller over Reynolds, 25-18, 21-25, 28-26, 20-25, 15-9.
Wilmington: Makenna Black 5 points, 16 receptions, 16 digs; Maelee Whiting 9 kills, 19 receptions, 9 blocks; Myah Chimiak 10 points, 43 receptions, 15 digs; Lettie Mahle 15 receptions; Jenna Whiting 5 assists; Alexis Boyer 6 points, 25 assists; Paije Peterson 40 receptions; Loghan Kollar 5 points, 28 receptions, 15 digs; Kara Haines 6 points, 11 kills, 10 receptions, 9 blocks; Chloe Krarup 13 receptions, 14 digs. Reynolds: No stats reported.
JV: Wilmington, 25-18, 25-22.
• Sharpsville 3, Sharon 0 — At Sharpsville Thursday, the Devils (8-0, 12-2) posted a 25-20, 25-18, 25-10 Region 3 sweep.
Sharpsville: Stats were published in Friday’s edition of The Herald. Sharon: Kylee Hasan 10 kills, 8 digs; Kylie Weirick 10 assists; Jamoria Crumby 8 assists; Victorya Byler 5 kills; Kaylee Schell 5 digs.
JV: Sharon, 25-22, 25-19.
• Meadville 3, Grove City 0 — At “The House of Thrills” in Meadville Thursday, the Bulldogs swept the Eagles in a Region 5 match, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15.
Grove City: Delaney Callahan 5 kills; Grayson Cook 5 digs; Faith Cunningham 5 kills; Megan Parris 5 kills; Kylie Mahaffey 5 kills; Jaya Persinger 16 assists; Makalya Northcott 5 kills.
JV: Meadville, 25-17, 25-15.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Grove City 2, Greenville 1 — At Forker Field in Greenville Thursday, the Eagles captured the Region 2 win.
No stats were reported to The Herald.
FOOTBALL
LAKEVIEW 7 6 0 0 13
MERCER 0 8 7 0 15
Scoring plays
L — Pence, 1 run (Tingley kick)
L — Pence, 2 run (kick failed)
M — Addison, 8 run (Haines run)
M — Haines, 15 run (Bachman kick)
Team stats
LAKEVIEW MERCER
15 First downs 9
166 Rushing yards 139
32 Passing yards 20
12-4-2 Att-comp-int 3-2-1
198 Total yards 159
0-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
4-40 Penalties-yards lost 4-20
Individual stats
Rushing: LAKEVIEW — Tingley 25-96, Hinkson 7-34, Klonowski 4-13, Cole 1-11, Zacherl 1-6, Pence 6-6; MERCER — Addison 9-52, Haines 8-35, Michael 9-30, Mattocks 7-25, team 2-(-3).
Passing: LAKEVIEW — Pence 12-4-2-32; MERCER — Haines 3-2-1-20.
Receiving: LAKEVIEW — Cole 1-11, Tingley 1-9, Hinkson 1-7, Klonowski 1-5; MERCER — Bachman 1-16, Mattocks 1-4.
––––––
GROVE CITY 14 10 7 7 38
SHARPSVILLE 7 0 8 7 22
Scoring plays
GC — Hohman, 2 run (kick failed)
S — Levis, 76 pass from C.Summers (L.Campbell kick)
GC — Greer, 50 pass from Hohman (Nemec run)
GC — safety
GC — Greer, 11 pass from Hohman (Greer catch from Nemec)
GC — Hohman, 4 run (Stucchio kick)
GC — C.Summers, 3 run (C.Summers run)
GC — Martin, 36 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
S — Levis, 5 pass from C.Summers (L.Campbell kick)
Team stats
GROVE CITY SHARPSVILLE
21 First downs 11
214 Rushing yards 47
232 Passing yards 180
446 Total yards 227
16-14-0 Att-Comp-Int 28-15-1
0-0 Fumbles-lost 1-1
8-74 Penalties-yards 7-87
Individual stats
Rushing: GROVE CITY — Nemec 23-138, Hohman 17-56, Lutz 3-13, Garzarelli 2-7; SHARPSVILLE — White 2-24, C.Summers 12-17, Levis 1-6, B.Summers 1-0.
Passing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 16-14-0-232; SHARPSVILLE — C. Summers 28-15-1-180.
Receiving: GROVE CITY — Martin 5-74, Greer 4-83, Nemec 3-59, Lutz 2-16; SHARPSVILLE — Levis 7-135, Byerly 4-16, Whalen 2-26, B. Summers 1-5, White 1-(-2).
––––––
REYNOLDS 26 19 21 12 78
SAEGERTOWN 0 12 0 0 12
Scoring plays
R — A.McCloskey, 81 kickoff return (kick failed)
R — McLaughlin, 57 pass from B.McCloskey (kick failed)
R — Wagner, 31 run (Novak kick)
R — Wagner, 77 run (Novak kick)
R — McLaughlin, 88 pass from B.McCloskey (kick failed)
S — Rossey, 5 pass from Zirkle (kick failed)
R — B.McCloskey, 1 run (kick failed)
S — Burchill, 1 run (kick failed)
R — Wagner, 59 run (Novak kick)
R — Wagner, 32 run (Novak kick)
R — Winkle, 48 run (Novak kick)
R — Nay, 3 run (Novak kick)
R — Nay, 15 run (kick failed)
R — Minjarez, 30 run (kick failed)
Team stats
REYNOLDS SAEGERTOWN
24 First downs 19
433 Rushing yards 121
238 Passing yards 169
10-7-0 Att-comp-int 38-14-4
671 Total yards 290
0-0 Fumbles-lost 4-2
10-115 Penalties-yards lost 1-5
Individual stats
Rushing: REYNOLDS — Wagner 9-263, Winkle 3-60, Minjarez 5-40, S.Gentile 1-28, A.McCloskey 1-23, Nay 2-18, B.McCloskey 1-1, Blackburn 1-0, McLaughlin 1-0; SAEGERTOWN — Shartle 11-57, Burchill 8-42, Wilkinson 8-31, Zirkle 7-(-9).
Passing: REYNOLDS — B.McCloskey 10-7-0-238; SAEGERTOWN — Zirkle 38-14-4-169.
Receiving: REYNOLDS — McLaughlin 4-208, Blackburn 2-18, Wagner 1-12; SAEGERTOWN — Shaffer 2-65, Burchill 6-53, Wilkinson 4-38, Rossey 2-13.
––––––
GREENVILLE 0 6 6 0 12
HICKORY 7 14 7 17 45
Scoring plays
H — Kennedy, 14 run (Jones kick)
H — Holland, 9 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
G — R.Stefanowicz, 22 field goal
G — R.Stefanowicz, 29 field goal
H — Porada, 21 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
H — Porada, 18 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
G — Hyde, 4 run (run failed)
H — Jones, 22 field goal
H — Scullin, 33 pass from Telesz (Jones kick)
H — Kennedy, 3 run (Jones kick)
Team stats
GREENVILLE HICKORY
9 First downs 13
143 Rushing yards 217
67 Passing yards 208
18-8-1 Att-comp-int 22-16-1
210 Total yards 425
N/A Fumbles-lost N/A
5-48 Penalties-yards lost 3-40
Individual stats
Rushing: GREENVILLE — Solderich 15-74, Dickens 9-37, Hyde 17-35; HICKORY — Trawick 11-93, Kennedy 11-74, Woods 3-39, Telesz 2-7, Acrie 1-7.
Passing: GREENVILLE — Solderich 18-8-1-67; HICKORY — Woods 15-12-0-156, Telesz 7-4-1-52.
Receiving: GREENVILLE — Herrick 4-33, Porter 1-17, Calvin 1-15, Strausser 1-2, Hyde 1-(-2); HICKORY — Scullin 5-92, Porada 2-39, Acrie 4-31, Nevil 2-28, Holland 3-18.
––––––
KENNEDY 0 0 6 16 22
MAPLEWOOD 3 14 7 7 31
Scoring plays
KC — B.Ondo 2-pt conversion.
KC — Dunlap, 1 receiving TD.
KC — Smith, 1 receiving TD.
KC — Wade, 1 receiving TD.
M — Thomas, 22 field goal, 4 PATs.
M — Gilberto, 1 run
M — Gilberto, 9 run
M — Beuchat, 2 run
M — Gilberto, 90 run
Team stats
KENNEDY MAPLEWOOD
N/A First downs N/A
83 Rushing yards N/A
349 Passing yards N/A
24 Comp N/A
432 Total yards N/A
N/A Fumbles-lost N/A
6-42 Penalties-yards lost N/A
Individual stats
Rushing: KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Harrison 9-63, Dunlap 1-11, Wade 3-7, Smith 1-2; MAPLEWOOD — N/A.
Passing: KENNEDY CATHOLIC — N/A; MAPLEWOOD — N/A.
Receiving: KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 6-98, Dunlap 6-92, N.Ondo 4-70, Smith 4-59, B.Ondo 4-30; MAPLEWOOD — N/A.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 14 7 7 7 35
GARFIELD 7 0 7 0 14
Scoring plays
B — Carsone, 40 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
G — no name submitted, 1 run (kick good)
B — A.Jones, 39 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — A.Jones, 86 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
G — no name submitted, 35 interception return (kick good)
B — A.Jones, 19 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — A.Jones, 1 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
Team stats
BROOKFIELD GARFIELD
N/A First downs N/A
94 Rushing yards 142
230 Passing yards 118
24-15-1 Att-comp-int 17-5-1
324 Total yards 260
1 Fumbles lost 1
7-55 Penalties-yards lost 4-45
Individual stats
Rushing: BROOKFIELD — Davis 19-70, Bartolin 4-33, A.Jones 1-4, Pawlowski 6-(-13); GARFIELD — N/A.
Passing: BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 24-15-1-230; GARFIELD — N/A.
Receiving: BROOKFIELD — A.Jones 6-152, Carson 1-40, I.Jones 6-17, Shingledecker 1-16, Davis 1-5; GARFIELD — N/A.
