A pair of District 10 region games highlighted the rest of Friday’s schedule. Reynolds defeated Mercer, 47-0, in a Region 1 clash while Wilmington rebounded from last Saturday’s loss at Sharpsville with a 14-7 Region 3 victory over Greenville in its home-opener in New Wilmington.
Sharon, Grove City, and Slippery Rock also had home-openers on Friday. The Tigers routed the Warren Dragons, 42-0, the Eagles defeated Northwestern, 42-7, and the Rockets beat Mercyhurst Prep, 38-24.
Sharpsville and Kennedy Catholic were on the road Friday. The Blue Devils routed Titusville, 40-14, while Kennedy Catholic fell to Union City, 26-20.
At Brookfield, the Warriors won their season-opener with a 47-3 decision over Western Reserve.
Coach Bill Hickman’s Lakeview Sailors kicked off this weekend’s slate of high school games with a 35-15 Region 1 win over Saegertown in Stoneboro on Thursday night.
Tonight, all eyes will be on Farrell as they host Ursuline at 7 p.m. in a huge clash at the Pegues Sports Complex’s Anthony J. Paulekas Stadium. The Steelers will unveil their new athletic complex, turf field, and scoreboard.
The following are staff reports from Friday’s games that were reported to The Herald:
• Reynolds 47, Mercer 0 — At Mercer, coach Josh Mull’s Raiders (1-0, 2-0) opened Region 1 play with a victory over the Mustangs (0-1, 1-1).
The Raiders, who are ranked fifth in the state in Class 1A by the Harrisburg Patriot-News, opened the season last Friday by routing Union City (58-6) in Transfer while Mercer was coming off a road win (38-7) against Iroquois.
On Friday in the county seat, Reynolds took a 12-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Jalen Wagner and quarterback Brayden McCloskey. The Raiders went for two points after each score, but both attempts failed.
Reynolds increased its lead to 18-0 midway with 3:39 left in the second quarter on a 10-yard TD run by Haydin McLaughlin. A two-point conversion run attempt was no good.
Mercer attempted to cut the lead to 18-3 with one second left in the first half, but a 22-yard field goal attempt failed.
The Raiders increased their lead to 32-0 in the third quarter with a pair of scores. Wagner scored his second touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run and on a 5-yard pass from McCloskey to Travis Blackburn. McCloskey tacked on a 2-point conversion run after Blackburn’s score with 1:33 left in the quarter.
With 11:02 left in the game, Wagner broke loose and scored on a 75-yard run for his third touchdown of the game. Santino Gentile pulled in a 2-point conversion pass as the Raiders went up 40-0.
Reynolds closed out the scoring with 3:29 left in the game when Parker Nay broke loose on an 80-yard touchdown run. Nate Miller booted the extra-point kick to make it 47-0.
The Raiders rumbled for 564 yards of offense. Wagner had another stellar outing with 23 carries for 304 yards. McCloskey was 9-of-13 for 135 yards. Blackburn was the top receiver with five catches for 73 yards.
Nic Michael led Mercer’s ground game with seven carries for 34 yards. QB Nate Haines was 1-of-2 for four yards. Carter Addison had the catch. — Stats submitted by Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent.
• Sharpsville 40, Titusville 14 — At Carter Field in Titusville, junior quarterback Caullin Summers was 14-of-18 for 348 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards and a score as the Region 3 Blue Devils (2-0) routed the Region 4 Rockets (1-1).
With the win, Sharpsville coach Paul Piccirilli reached career win No. 222, which ties him with Greenville’s Bob Stone at third place on the all-time Mercer County wins list. The top two are Wilmington’s Terry Verrelli (314) and Sharon’s Jim Wildman (259).
Summers threw a pair of touchdown tosses to Garen Levis (95 and 13 yards) and connected with Killian Whalen (39 yards) and Blaze Campbell (32 yards) for scores. Summers’ touchdown run was from 18 yards out.
Also for Sharpsville, which is ranked No. 9 in the state in Class 2A by the Harrisburg Patriot-News, Braedon Summers scored on a 4-yard touchdown run.
Levis pulled in six catches for 131 yards while Whalen hauled in two passes for 87 yards. Sharpsville compiled 546 yards in total offense.
QB Brock Covell (10-of-21 for 151 yards, 17 carries for 39 yards) scored both touchdowns for Titusville.
• Grove City 42, Northwestern 7 — At Forker Field, the Eagles (1-1) amassed over 400 yards of total offense in their 2022 home-opening victory.
After a scoreless first quarter, Grove City exploded for 20 second-quarter points.
Senior running back Anthony Nemec broke the Eagles’ offensive drought with a 2-yard touchdown carry off the right side of his offensive line.
Quarterback Hunter Hohman hooked up with receivers Gavin Lutz (77 yards) and Nathan Greer (60 yards) for long touchdowns to hand Grove City a 20-0 lead heading into the break.
After Northwestern cut its deficit to 20-7 with a short touchdown run from Lloyd Fountain with 3:33 left in the third quarter, Nemec posted his second score of the evening on a 25-yard carry.
The Eagles closed the scoring in the fourth quarter on Hohman’s second scoring strike to Lutz from 36 yards out and reserve linebacker Clayton Martin’s 73-yard interception return.
Hohman finished the game by completing 16-of-20 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, while Nemec rushed for 90 yards and a pair of scores on 13 carries. Lutz pulled in six passes for 142 yards and Greer lent three grabs for 72 yards.
For the Wildcats, Fountain rushed for 62 yards on 17 carries, while completing 10-of-18 passes for 108 yards.
Greer led the Grove City defense with eight tackles and an interception, while Dylan Ahern, Delathian Boanes and Nate Boyd all recorded seven stops.
Grove City junior receiver/defensive back Joey Hathaway suffered a broken leg and possible ligament damage in his ankle after pulling in a 15-yard pass late in the first quarter — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Sharon 42, Warren 0 — At Tiger Stadium, coach Jason McElhaney’s Sharon High squad rolled to the non-region win over Warren (Pa.).
The game was called at halftime due to lights going out at the stadium.
Jayveerh White rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers (1-1). He scored on runs of 14 and 10 yards. QB Mikey Rodriques had a 1-yard touchdown run and threw a 36-yard TD toss to Lamont Austin.
Also for Sharon, Cortez Nixon battled his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run and CC Harrison picked off a pass and returned it 44 yards for a score.
Rodriques was 7-of-8 for 96 yards. Austin had the touchdown catch for 36 yards and Harrison hauled in three catches for 31 yards.
Region 4 Warren (0-2) only had 69 total yards of offense.
• Wilmington 14, Greenville 7 — At New Wilmington, the Hounds (1-0, 1-1) grabbed the Region 3 win over Greenville (0-1, 0-2).
Trojans’ coach Brian Herrick is still searching for career win No. 100 (99-71, 16th season).
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Slippery Rock 38, Mercyhurst Prep 24 — At Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Region 3 Rockets (2-0) captured their home-opener with a victory over the Region 2 Lakers.
Maddox Allen scored three touchdowns for Slippery Rock. John Sabo and Brett Galcik had one touchdown each and Nick Kingerski was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks and booted a 32-yard field goal.
Full stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Union City 26, Kennedy Catholic 20 — At Union City, the Region 2 Bears (1-1), who got blown out by Reynolds last Friday, rebounded to edge the Region 1 Golden Eagles (0-2).
Stats were not submitted to The Herald sports department by deadline.
• Brookfield 47, Western Reserve 3 — At Brookfield’s Addison Field, the Warriors won their second straight game with a victory over Western Reserve.
Brookfield beat Springfield Local on the road last weekend.
Friday’s stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline.
———
REYNOLDS 12 6 14 15 47
MERCER 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring plays
R — Wagner, 1 run (pass failed)
R — B.McCloskey, 1 run (run fumbled)
R — McLaughlin, 10 run (run failed)
R — Wagner, 2 run (kick failed)
R — Blackburn, 5 pass from B.McCloskey (McCloskey run)
R — Wagner, 75 run (Gentile catch)
R — Nay, 80 run (Miller kick)
Team stats
REYNOLDS MERCER
21 First downs 7
429 Rushing yards 115
135 Passing yards 4
13-9-0 Att-comp-int 2-1-0
564 Total yards 119
1-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
0-0 Penalties-yards lost 4-30
Individual stats
Rushing: REYNOLDS — Wagner 23-304, Nay 1-80, B.McCloskey 5-24, McLaughlin 1-10, Gentile 1-6, Minjarez 2-3, Blackburn 1-2; MERCER — Michael 7-34, Mattocks 8-28, Addison 5-27, Godfrey 3-16, Chace 4-14, Puskar 1-2, Haines 6-2, Davis 1-(-1), Palmer 1-(-2), Leftheris 2-(-5).
Passing: REYNOLDS — B.McCloskey 13-9-0-135; MERCER — Haines 2-1-0-4.
Receiving: REYNOLDS — Blackburn 5-73, Gentile 2-35, McLaughlin 2-27; MERCER — Addison 1-4.
———
SHARPSVILLE 13 14 6 7 40
TITUSVILLE 0 7 0 7 14
Scoring plays
S — Levis, 95 pass from C.Summers (kick failed)
S — C.Summers, 18 run (Campbell kick)
T — B.Covell, 6 run (Reib kick)
S — Whalen, 39 pass from C.Summers (Campbell catch)
S — B.Summers, 4 run (kick failed)
S — Levis, 13 pass from C.Summers (kick failed)
S — Campbell, 32 pass from C.Summers (Campbell kick)
T — B.Covell, 1 run (Mong kick)
Team stats
SHARPSVILLE TITUSVILLE
22 First downs 11
198 Rushing yards 51
348 Passing yards 151
18-14-1 Att-comp-int 21-10-1
546 Total yards 202
0-0 Fumbles-lost 1-1
5-55 Penalties-yards lost 3-25
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARPSVILLE — C.Summers 8-106, White 7-54, Johnson 2-15, Whalen 2-14, B.Summers 5-9, team 1-0; TITUSVILLE — B.Covell 17-39, J.Covell 11-14, Mong 1-(-2).
Passing: SHARPSVILLE — C.Summers 18-14-1-348; TITUSVILLE — B.Covell 21-10-1-151.
Receiving: SHARPSVILLE — Levis 6-131, Whalen 2-87, Campbell 2-57, Knight 3-45, B.Summers 1-28; TITUSVILLE — Mong 5-95, J.Covell 4-48, Reib 1-8.
––––––
NORTHWESTERN 0 0 7 0 7
GROVE CITY 0 20 8 14 42
Scoring plays
GC — Nemec, 2 run (Stucchio kick)
GC — Lutz, 77 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Greer, 60 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
N — Fountain, 2 run (Campbell kick)
GC — Nemec, 25 run (Stucchio kick)
GC — Lutz, 36 pass from Hohman (Stucchio kick)
GC — Martin, 73 interception return (Stucchio kick)
Team stats
NORTHWESTERN GROVE CITY
15 First downs 16
121 Rushing yards 132
120 Passing yards 283
23-13-2 Att-comp-int 20-16-0
241 Total yards 415
2-1 Fumbles-lost 3-0
7-45 Penalties-yards lost 10-95
Individual stats
Rushing: NORTHWESTERN — Fountain 17-62, Campbell 14-43, Rendon 4-14, Fish 1-2, Wayne 2-1, Mikovich 1-2; GROVE CITY — Nemec 13-90, Hohman 7-41, Bubenheim 2-3, Martin 1-0, Wilson 1-(-2).
Passing: NORTHWESTERN — Lloyd Fountain 10-18-1 108, Cole Mikovich 3-5-1 12; GROVE CITY — Hunter Hohman 16-20-0 283.
Receiving: NORTHWESTERN — Swantek 3-18, Wayne 2-41, Sutter 2-20, Campbell 2-18, Stagl 2-17, Hough 2-6; GROVE CITY — Lutz 6-142, Greer 3-72, Hathaway 3-29, Reznor 2-19, Nemec 1-11, McCreadie 1-10.
———
WARREN 0 0 0
SHARON 22 20 42
Scoring plays
S — White, 14 run (Schimp kick)
S — Nixon, 1 run (Englemore run)
S — White, 10 run (Schimp kick)
S — Austin, 36 pass from Rodriques (Schimp kick)
S — Harrison, 44 interception return (Schimp kick)
S — Rodriques, 1 run (kick blocked)
Team stats
WARREN SHARON
5 First downs 10
11 Rushing yards 102
58 Passing yards 96
13-6-2 Att-comp-int 8-7-0
69 Total yards 198
2-2 Fumbles-lost 1-0
3-20 Penalties-yards lost 2-30
Individual stats
Rushing: WARREN — Fenz 5-9, Nyquist 9-6, Dippold 4-(-1), Wright 1-(-5); SHARON — White 8-98, Rodriques 2-3, Nixon 1-1.
Passing: WARREN — Dippold 13-6-2-58; SHARON — Rodriques 8-7-0-96.
Receiving: WARREN — Nyquist 2-30, Wright 3-22, Shene 1-6; SHARON — Austin 1-36, Harrison 3-31, Ham 1-16, Friday 1-13, Root 1-0.
