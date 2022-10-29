Five other area teams were in action on Friday night while other teams rested for the upcoming District 10 playoffs.
Lakeview trounced Franklin, 35-8; Greenville defeated Harbor Creek, 21-7; Reynolds edged North East, 26-20, in OT, and Mercer fell to Mercyhurst Prep, 49-0.
In Ohio, Brookfield improved to 10-1 by routing Pymatuning Valley, 48-16, in its OHSAA Div. VI playoff opener.
• Lakeview 35, Franklin 8 — At Stoneboro, six different players scored and nine different players touched the football to guide the Sailors to the lopsided non-region victory.
With the win, Lakeview (6-4) secured the program’s first winning season since 2015 when the program recorded a 6-4 record in Dan York’s final season with the Sailors.
Fullbacks Sean Cole (21 yards) and Luke Klonoski (18 yards) staked Lakeview to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Sailors took a four-score lead into the locker room on a 29-yard strike from Cameron Pence to Evan Sanford and a Pence 12-yard scamper.
Offensive lineman Brendan Malone closed out the Lakeview scoring with a 1-yard burst in the fourth quarter.
After a Sailor fumble inside its own 10 midway through the fourth quarter, Franklin (0-10) avoided the shutout with a 7-yard pass from Hunter Marstellar to Trystin Boocks.
Mitchell Tingley — who was perfect on all 5 PATs, posted a team-high 11 tackles and had an interception — led Lakeview with 119 yards rushing on 18 carries, while pulling in three catches for another 51 yards.
Pence (49), Cole (45) and Klonoski (40) contributed another 134 yards on the ground for the Region 1 Sailors.
For the Region 4 Knights, Cole Buckley led the way with six catches for 99 yards — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Mercyhurst Prep 49, Mercer 0 — At Veteran Stadium in Erie, the Region 2 Lakers (6-4) rolled past Region 1 Mercer (6-4) on Friday.
Jeremy Ganska rushed for two touchdowns (seven and eight yards) while quarterback David Bahm threw a pair of TD passes. He connected with Malakiah Riley on a 22-yard scoring strike and fired a 19-yard TD pass to Ja’son Ellman.
Jesse Jong (22 run), Craig Buckner (6 run), and Chet Smith (blocked punt return) also scored for Mercyhurst Prep.
Bahm was 14-of-17 for 174 yards. Ellman hauled in 8 catches for 116 yards.
Carter Addison led Mercer with 31 rushing yards.
Stats courtesy of Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent.
• Greenville 21, Harbor Creek 7 — At Harborcreek, coach Brian Herrick captured his 100th career win as his Region 3 Trojans (2-8) downed Region 5 Harbor Creek (2-8).
Herrick (100-77) became the 13th football coach in Mercer County history to win 100 games.
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Reynolds 26, North East 20 (OT) — At North East, coach Josh Mull’s Region 1 champion Raiders (9-1) closed out the regular season with a thrilling win over Region 5 North East (2-8).
Reynolds is looking to win its third straight District 10 Class 1A title in a few weeks.
Stats from Friday’s game were not reported to The Herald by deadline.
OHSAA DIV. VI PLAYOFFS
REGION 21
• Brookfield 48, Py Valley 16 — At Addison Field in Brookfield, the Warriors (10-1) won their ninth straight game as Donovan Pawlowski, Isaiah Jones, and Christian Davis had big games.
Pawlowski, who went 8-of-13 for 239 yards, tossed four touchdown passes. Three went to Isaiah Jones (78, 45, 28 yards) and the other to Aiden Jones (30 yards).
Jones, who caught four passes for 173 yards, had four touchdown catches in last weekend’s 42-0 win over Champion.
Davis rushed for 202 yards on 19 carries and had three touchdown runs (10, 32, and 66 yards).
Brookfield rumbled for 436 yards in total offense while Py Valley (4-7) compiled 187 yards.
Py Valley stats were not reported to The Herald.
Brookfield advanced to play Dalton on Nov. 4.
FRANKLIN 0 0 0 8 8
LAKEVIEW 14 14 0 7 35
Scoring plays
L — S.Cole, 21 run (Tingley kick)
L — Klonoski, 18 run (Tingley kick)
L — Sanford, 30 pass from Pence (Tingley kick)
L — Pence, 12 run (Tingley kick)
L — Malone, 1 run (Tingley kick)
F — Boocks, 7 pass from Marstellar (Buckley pass from Marstellar)
Team stats
FRANKLIN LAKEVIEW
16 First downs 22
62 Rushing yards 289
197 Passing yards 124
34-14-3 Att-comp-int 17-8-0
259 Total yards 413
1-0 Fumbles-lost 3-2
4-40 Penalties-yards lost 4-35
Individual stats
Rushing: FRANKLIN — Sanchez 12-44, Wible 5-16, Buckley 1-3, Marstellar 5-(-1); LAKEVIEW — Tingley 18-119, Pence 8-49, S.Cole 4-45, Klonoski 7-40, Osborne 4-33, Malone 3-5, team 1-(-2).
Passing: FRANKLIN — Marstellar 33-14-3-197, Buckley 1-0-0-0; LAKEVIEW — Pence 8-17-0 124.
Receiving: FRANKLIN — Buckley 6-99, Ewing 4-43, Wible 3-48, Boocks 1-7; LAKEVIEW — Tingley 3-51, S.Cole 2-24, Sanford 1-30, Zacherl 1-14, Skiles 1-6.
MERCER 0 0 0 0 0
MERCY. PREP 7 13 16 13 49
Scoring plays
MP — Ganska, 7 run (McGuire kick)
MP — Riley, 22 pass from Bahm (kick failed)
MP — Ganska, 8 run (McGuire kick)
MP — safety
MP — Ellman, 19 pass from Bahm (McGuire kick)
MP — Long, 22 run (McGuire kick)
MP — Buckner, 6 run (McGuire kick)
MP — Smith, 0 blocked punt return (run failed)
Team stats
MERCER M.PREP
3 First downs 15
64 Rushing yards 125
1 Passing yards 174
8-1-0 Att-comp-int 17-14-0
65 Total yards 299
1-0 Fumbles-lost 2-1
2-10 Penalties-yards lost 5-46
Individual stats
Rushing: MERCER — Addison 7-31, Mattocks 5-20, Haines 9-12, Michael 7-11, Leftheris 2-5, team 1-0, Puskar 1-(-2), Davis 2-(-6), Bachman 3-(-7); MERCYHURST PREP — Ramsey 3-36, Ganska 8-33, Jong 2-28, Bahm 4-17, Buckner 2-11, Wojtecki 2-2, Sokolowski 1-(-2).
Passing: MERCER — Bachman 4-1-0-1, Leftheris 3-0-0-0, Haines 1-0-0-0; MERCYHURST PREP — Bahm 17-14-0-174.
Receiving: MERCER — Addison 1-1; MERCYHURST PREP — Ellman 8-116, Grayson 1-27, Riley 1-22, Wingenbach 4-9.
OHSAA DIV. VI PLAYOFFS
REGION 21
PY VALLEY 0 0 0 16 16
BROOKFIELD 14 20 14 0 48
Scoring plays
B — I.Jones, 78 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — I.Jones, 45 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — Davis, 10 run (Saloom kick)
B — Davis, 32 run (Saloom kick)
B — I.Jones, 28 pass from Pawlowski (kick failed)
B — A.Jones, 30 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — Davis, 66 run (Saloom kick)
PV — no name submitted, 5 run (2-point conversion)
PV — no name submitted, 23 run (2-point conversion)
Team stats
PY VALLEY BROOKFIELD
8 First downs 13
164 Rushing yards 197
23 Passing yards 239
9-2-1 Att-comp-int 13-8-0
187 Total yards 436
0 Fumbles lost 0
4-25 Penalties-yards lost 4-25
Individual stats
Rushing: PY VALLEY — N/A; BROOKFIELD — Davis 19-202, Pawlowski 1-(-5).
Passing: PY VALLEY — N.A; BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 13-8-0-239.
Receiving: PY VALLEY — N/A; BROOKFIELD — I.Jones 4-173, A.Jones 2-43, Shingledecker 1-13, Carsone 1-10.
