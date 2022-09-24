Six other games were on Friday’s schedule — a trio of Region 3 contests, a Region 1 clash, a non-region game and Brookfield faced Crestview in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division game.
In Region 3 play, Sharon defeated the Hounds, 33-14, in New Wilmington; Sharpsville squeaked past Greenville, 14-12, to remain undefeated, and Grove City won a thrilling 22-21 decision over Slippery Rock.
In Region 1, Mercer routed Cochranton, 45-0, in the county seat. In Stoneboro, Region 2 Eisenhower snapped a three-game winning streak by Region 1 Lakeview, 35-13.
In the Buckeye State, the Warriors routed the Rebels, 53-6, at Addison Field.
Kennedy Catholic (1-3) hosts St. John’s Catholic Prep at 1 p.m. today. The visitors from Buckeystown, Md., are 2-1.
At 7 p.m. tonight, Hickory travels to the Pegues Sports Complex in Farrell to battle the Steelers in a Region 3 clash. Farrell is 2-0 in Region 3 and 3-1 overall while the Hornets are 0-2 in region play and 2-2 overall.
The following are staff reports from Friday’s games that were reported to The Herald by deadline:
• Sharon 33, Wilmington 14 — On Homecoming at Greyhounds Stadium in New Wilmington, coach Jason McElhaney’s Tigers (2-1, 3-2) rebounded from a loss to Grove City with an impressive win over the Hounds (2-2, 3-2).
Sharon took a quick 6-0 lead with 9:12 left in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Jayveerh White. Nick Schimp booted the extra-point to make it 7-0.
Sharon went up 13-0 with 5:12 left in the opening quarter on a 24-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mikey Rodriques. Schimp tacked on the PAT to increase the lead to 14-0.
The Tigers increased the lead to 21-0 with 11:22 left in the second quarter on a 2-yard TD run by Rodriques and Schimp’s extra-point kick.
Sharon rushed for 193 yards in the first half while Wilmington, which played without offensive weapon Ben Miller (injured last week against Hickory) had four rushing yards.
The Hounds showed some life four minutes into the third quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Tyler Mikulin and Joe Saterlee’s kick to make it 21-7.
Sharon put the game away five minutes later on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Rodriques to Mister Ham. The extra-point kick failed and the Tigers led 27-7.
The Tigers tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard run by Isaac Friday.
Wilmington scored the final touchdown of the game with 4:31 left on a 31-yard pass from Tuff McConahy to Davis Phanco.
White finished the game with 19 carries for 167 yards for Sharon while Rodriques passed for 117 yards and rushed for 77. The Tigers compiled 448 total offensive yards.
Mikulin had 74 rushing yards on 22 carries for Wilmington. McConahy compiled 107 passing yards.
Prior to this game, Sharon was 0-11 all-time against the Hounds in New Wilmington.
• Sharpsville 14, Greenville 12 — At McCracken Field in Sharpsville, the Blue Devils (3-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten with a close Region 3 win over the Trojans (0-4, 0-5).
Greenville jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Devils rallied with a touchdown in both the second and third quarters and extra-points were the difference in the game.
The Trojans took a 6-0 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Malachi Hyde. The extra-point kick by Bryce Stefanowicz was no good.
Greenville then went up 12-0 on a 5-yard TD run by quarterback Nick Solderich, who threw a 2-point conversion pass but it fell incomplete.
Sharpsville cut the lead to 12-7 in the second frame on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Caullin Summers to Garen Levis and Liam Campbell’s extra-point kick.
The Devils took the 14-12 lead in the third quarter on a QB sneak by Caullin Summers and Liam Campbell tacked on the PAT.
Summers was 16-of-28 for 181 yards with one interception and rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries. Levis had another big game, hauling in seven catches for 116 yards.
Malachi Hyde carried the ball 25 times for 118 yards for Greenville. Solderich was 3-of-6 for 24 yards. Jack Strausser led the Trojans’ receiving corps with one catch for 13 yards.
• Grove City 22, Slippery Rock 21 — At Forker Field, Nathan Greer scored on a 13-yard post from Hunter Hohman with 18 seconds left and Hohman converted the 2-point conversion to cap a thrilling come-from-behind victory on Homecoming for the Eagles.
Grove City (2-1, 3-2) needed the late-game heroics after Slippery Rock receiver John Sabo was able to get a foot down in the back corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown reception from William Mokel to hand the Rockets what appeared to be the go-ahead 21-14 score with 49 seconds left.
The Sabo catch was initially called incomplete before the officials talked it over and ruled it a touchdown.
The Eagles took advantage of a bad snap on the punt following Slippery Rock’s opening possession to take a 7-0 lead on the first of 2 Hohman first-half rushing touchdown with 8:09 left in the first quarter.
William Mokel capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge with 4:57 remaining in the second quarter to pull the Rockets into a 7-all stalemate, but Grove City countered with a 12-yard Hohman score to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room.
The Rockets mixed up the run and the pass to perfection to start the third quarter, marching 71 yards in nine plays before ultimately scoring on a 10-yard Mokel touchdown to knot the game at 14.
Grove City was led by Greer’s six grabs for 76 yards, game-winning touchdown and an interception, while Anthony Nemec and Hohman combined for 159 of the Eagles’ 161 rushing yards. Hohman completed 9-of-18 passes for 126 yards.
Maddox Allen led Slippery Rock (1-2, 3-2) with a game-high 103 yards rushing on 19 carries. Mokel had 48 rushing yards on 12 attempts, while completing 18-of-33 passes for 174 yards — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Mercer 45, Cochranton 0 — At Mercer, Daemyin Mattocks ran for four touchdowns as the Mustangs (2-1, 3-2) rolled to the Region 1 rout.
Mattocks scored on runs of 11, 11, 2, and 20 yards while Carter Addison scored on a 24-yard run and a 68-yard fumble return.
Also for Mercer, Ben Godfrey reached the end zone on a 13-yard run.
With the loss, Cochranton fell to 1-2 in Region 1 and 1-3 overall.
• Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13 — At Stoneboro, Ike snapped Lakeview’s three-game winning streak with the non-region win on Friday night.
Region 2 Eisenhower improved to 5-0 with the victory while the Sailors fell to 3-2.
The Sailors opened the season with a loss to Seneca, but rebounded with wins against Saegertown, Kennedy Catholic, and Maplewood.
• Brookfield 53, Crestview 6 — At Brookfield, senior quarterback Donovan Pawlowski rushed for a pair of touchdowns and tossed four TD passes to lead the Warriors (3-0, 5-1) to the MVAC Grey Tier Division win over Crestview (1-1, 1-4).
Pawlowski scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 3 yards and threw TD passes to Aiden Jones (five yards), Isaiah Jones (32 yards), Brett Carsone (12 yards), and Bryan Reardon (four yards).
Christian Davis added a pair of touchdown runs for Brookfield. He scored from 12 and 51 yards in the rout.
Crestview scored on a 35-yard pass in the third quarter. Stats for the Rebels were not submitted to The Herald.
Pawlowski was 13-of-20 for 240 yards and rushed for 77 yards on eight carries. Davis led Brookfield’s ground game with 117 yards on 10 totes. Isaiah Jones caught four passes for 83 yards.
SHARON 14 7 6 6 33
WILMINGTON 0 0 7 7 14
Scoring plays
S — White, 8 run (Schimp kick)
S — Rodriques, 24 run (Schimp kick)
S — Rodriques, 2 run (Schimp kick)
W — Mikulin, 6 run (Saterlee kick)
S — Ham, 33 pass from Rodriques (kick failed)
S — Friday, 30 run (run failed)
W — Phanco, 31 pass from McConahy (Saterlee kick)
Team stats
SHARON WILMINGTON
23 First downs 10
331 Rushing yards 87
117 Passing yards 107
12-9-0 Att-comp-int 15-6-0
448 Total yards 194
1 Fumbles lost 0
8-82 Penalties-yards lost 2-11
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARON — White 19-167, Rodriques 12-77, Friday 5-57, Nixon 5-30; WILMINGTON — Mikulin 22-74, Milliron 6-29, McConahy 1-(-12).
Passing: SHARON — Rodriques 12-9-0-117; WILMINGTON — McConahy 15-6-0-107, Book 1-0-0-0.
Receiving: SHARON — Austin 3-53, Ham 1-33; WILMINGTON — Book 1-36, Mikulin 3-32, Phanco 1-33, Chrastina 1-8.
GREENVILLE 12 0 0 0 12
SHARPSVILLE 0 7 7 0 14
Scoring plays
G — Hyde, 5 run (kick failed)
G — Solderich, 5 run (pass failed)
S — Levis, 46 pass from C.Summers (L.Campbell kick)
S — C.Summers, 1 run (L.Campbell kick)
Team stats
GREENVILLE SHARPSVILLE
14 First downs 15
214 Rushing yards 97
24 Passing yards 181
6-3-0 Att-comp-int 28-16-1
238 Total yards 278
1-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
4-45 Penalties-yards lost 6-50
Individual stats
Rushing: GREENVILLE — Hyde 25-118, Dickens 13-46, Solderich 8-42, Strausser 1-8; SHARPSVILLE — C.Summers 13-75, B.Summers 5-18, Ledvis 1-4, team 1-0.
Passing: GREENVILLE — Solderich 6-3-0-24; SHARPSVILLE — C.Summers 28-16-1-181.
Receiving: GREENVILLE — Strausser 1-13, Herrick 1-8, Porter 1-3; SHARPSVILLE — Levis 7-116, B.Summers 3-27, B.Campbell 1-19, Byerly 3-16, Whalen 2-3.
SLIPPERY ROCK 0 7 7 7 21
GROVE CITY 7 7 0 8 22
Scoring plays
GC — Hohman, 9 run (Stucchio kick)
SR — Mokel, 1 run (Kingerski kick)
GC — Hohman, 12 run (Stucchio kick)
SR — Mokel, 10 run (Kingerski kick)
SR — Sabo, 22 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
GC — Greer, 13 pass from Hohman (Hohman run)
Team stats
S.ROCK GROVE CITY
23 First downs 20
160 Rushing yards 161
174 Passing yards 126
33-18-2 Att-comp-int 18-9-2
334 Total yards 287
0-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
7-73 Penalties-yards lost 9-99
Individual stats
Rushing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Maddox Allen 19-103, William Mokel 12-48, Brett Galcik 8-18, Sal Mineo 2-3, John Sabo 1-2, Team 1-(-14); GROVE CITY — Anthony Nemec 23-92, Hunter Hohman 17-67, Dom Garzarelli 2-2.
Passing: SLIPPERY ROCK — William Mokel 18-33-2 174; GROVE CITY — Hunter Hohman 9-18-2 126.
Receiving: SLIPPERY ROCK — John Sabo 6-63, Sam Schwartz 5-47, Brett Galcik 3-21, Sal Mineo 2-26, Eli Anderson 1-9, Maddox Allen 1-8; GROVE CITY — Nathan Greer 6-76, Nathan Boyd 1-22, Hayden McCreadie 1-16, Gavin Lutz 1-12.
CRESTVIEW 0 0 6 0 6
BROOKFIELD 12 28 7 6 53
Scoring plays
B — Davis, 12 run (run failed)
B — A.Jones, 5 pass from Pawlowski (kick failed)
B — Pawlowski, 14 run (Bartolin run)
B — I.Jones, 32 pass from Pawlowski (run failed)
B — Carsone, 12 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — Pawlowski, 3 run (Saloom kick)
B — Davis, 51 run (Saloom kick)
C — 35 pass (run failed)
B — Reardon, 4 pass from Pawlowski (kick failed)
Team stats
CRESTVIEW BROOKFIELD
7 First downs 17
24 Rushing yards 185
59 Passing yards 245
24-4-1 Att-comp-int 22-14-0
83 Total yards 430
1 Fumbles lost 0
4-40 Penalties-yards lost 3-15
Individual stats
Rushing: CRESTVIEW — N/A; BROOKFIELD — Davis 10-117, Pawlowski 8-77, Bartolin 1-3, Hunkus 1-(-5), team 1-(-4).
Passing: CRESTVIEW — N/A; BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 20-13-0-240, Shingledecker 2-1-0-5.
Receiving: CRESTVIEW — N/A; BROOKFIELD — I.Jones 4-83, Carsone 2-58, Shingledecker 1-40, A.Jones 3-31, Reardon 3-23, Bartolin 1-10.
