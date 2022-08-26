Lakeview will be switching it up in 2022.
The Sailors will only be focusing on themselves and learning how to become the best football team they can be.
“We’re not going focus on other teams,” said head coach Bill Hickman, who is entering his fifth season with a 9-28 record with the Sailors. “We’re going to focus on ourselves. There’s a bunch of great coaches out there and they’ll have their kids well prepared, but we’re only going to concern ourselves with controlling what we can control. We can control how conditioned we are and how well prepared we are for game day, how hard we practice. If we take care of all that, the rest will take care of itself.”
With the graduation of dual-threat quarterback Gavin Murdock and Fairmont State recruit Calogano Wilkins accounting for over 80 percent of the Sailors’ yardage in 2021, Hickman and his coaching staff are still tinkering with how Lakeview looks when it has the ball.
“We haven’t determined what we’re best at yet,” he said. “You may see us in a spread or you may see us tight. We’re leaning towards being pretty similar to how we looked last year just a little more refined.”
The Sailors carried season-ending wins over Franklin and Mercyhurst Prep into the offseason and have emerged better for it, Hickman said.
“We’re further along than we’ve been in years past,” he said. “We got those wins against Franklin and Mercyhurst Prep to end the season and it’s carried over. We had a really good winter conditioning program and had great turnout for that. The kids are realizing what they’re capable of doing. When we play at our best and prepare at our best, we can compete and we expect to compete at a high level.”
After starting over parts of four seasons at quarterback, Murdock leaves a huge void in the Lakeview offense. The Sailors will likely hand the keys to the offense to either senior Cameron Pence or sophomore Leyton Zacherl.
“We’ve got two quarterbacks and I’m pretty comfortable with them both,” Hickman said. “Leyton started last year when we put Gavin at tailback, and to me, proved the big lights weren’t too big for him. He’s proven himself. Don’t mistake his size.
“But the competition is wide open. Cameron Pence has good size and is capable, too. Both of them have good arms. They’re taking competition pretty well. With them having different skill sets, we might design different packages for each of them.”
Junior Mitchell Tingley took a backseat to Murdock last fall as the Sailors primary ball carrier but is expected to take on a larger role in 2022. Junior classmates Aiden Osborne and Luke Klonowski should also see carries.
“Mitchell Tingley is capable of really good things,” Hickman said. “Last year, he didn’t get a whole lot of carries, because we had Gavin Murdock and he was our stud. Mitchell still had some sensational plays and if he had more touches you would’ve seen more. He’s going to be one our breadwinners this year.”
Pence or Zacherl will have a trio of options at receiver in senior Evan Sanford, junior Danick Hinkson and sophomore Blake Skiles.
“Danick was hurt last year, but he’s fully healthy now,” Hickman said. “We’re going to count on him. He’s fast and he’s elusive. Evan Sanford is tall and got better in the offseason.”
The Sailors boast a wealth of experience on
