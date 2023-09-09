GREENVILLE – It was like a defensive player's dream come true.
The game on the line and the ball is thrown with no one between the player and the end zone.
Slippery Rock's Sam Schwartz scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after taking an interception to the house Saturday night in a 14-7 win over Greenville.
Quarterback Nick Solderich and the Trojans faced a third down and 10 at the Slippery Rock 41-yard line. The Trojans QB dropped back, but was pressured. The added stress forced a throw that hit Schwartz right in the hands.
Schwartz took off down the left sideline to put the Rockets ahead 14-7 with nine minutes to play.
"Changed the whole momentum of the game," Schwartz said. "It's what you need. We weren't moving the ball too well on offense, so we needed to make a play on defense."
After a scoreless first quarter, the Trojans (0-2 Region 3, 0-3) opened the scoring. They forced the Rockets to punt midway through the period, and Solderich put together an eight-play, 60-yard drive, which he capped with a 15-yard touchdown to freshman Cael Thurber.
Solderich had Thurber in 1-on-1 coverage, and the defensive back was flagged for pass interference, but Thurber came down with the ball.
However, the Rockets (1-0 R3, 1-2) responded just before the break.
First-year starting quarterback Eli Anderson led the march down the field, completing five passes on the 53-yard series. With two seconds left before heading to the locker room, Anderson completed a 2-yard sprint route to Schwartz to tie the game.
"(Anderson's) still growing, and we're trying to make sure we don't put too much on him," Slippery Rock head coach Larry Wendereusz said. "This is the first time he's been under the Friday night lights and he's the guy. We had a talk this week about that.
"He's gonna have growing mistakes, but at the end of the day, he's our guy at this point. And we gotta ride him as far as we can go. Thought he did some great things on that drive at the end of the first half."
The two defenses traded stops throughout the third quarter.
Anderson was intercepted by Jack Strausser, and the Rockets punted once. Meanwhile, the Trojans punted, turned the ball over on downs and Solderich was picked off.
The turnover on downs and the interception both occurred inside the Slippery Rock red zone.
Slippery Rock capitalized on the defensive stops early in the fourth quarter. After punting two plays into the final 12 minutes, Schwartz intercepted Solderich and scored on a 54-yard return to give the Rockets the lead.
Greenville had one more shot, and the pressure was put on running back Malachi Hyde. The ball carrier lead the Trojans back down the field, running the ball eight times for 42 yards in the final minutes.
The Trojans faced a fourth down and 5 at the Slippery Rock 14, but Solderich's pass didn't connect with Strausser.
"It's just consistency, and we have it in us," Greenville head coach Michael Menold said. "We have not played a complete game, a completely consistent game, yet. I take responsibility for that. We need to focus more on the details to get those things right, and we're going to."
Solderich finished 11-for-27 passing with 130 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Rudy Gentile was his leading receiver, catching four passes for 74 yards. Strausser brought in four passes for 26 yards, and Thurber had a pair of receptions for 23 yards and a score.
Hyde finished with game-highs in carries (28) and yards rushing (98).
For the Rockets, Anderson completed 13 of 25 attempts for 116 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Schwartz hauled in a game-high seven receptions for 61 yards and a score.
Now the Rockets are in the win column ahead of one of their toughest tests of the season. They will travel to West Middlesex on Friday to face the Sharpsville-West Middlesex co-op.
But the Rockets can take a little pressure off themselves during practice.
"It's a win. It's not winning a District 10 title, but you gotta get one before you can get two," Wendereusz said.
———
SLIPP. ROCK 0 7 0 7 14
GREENVILLE 0 7 0 0 7
Scoring plays
G — Thurber, 15 pass from Solderich (Wood kick)
SR — Schwartz, 2 pass from Anderson (Lasko kick)
SR — Schwartz, 54 interception return (Lasko kick)
Team stats
S.ROCK GREENVILLE
6 First downs 15
-2 Rushing yards 96
116 Passing yards 130
25-13-1 Att-comp-int 27-11-3
114 Total yards 226
2-0 Fumbles-lost 3-0
4-35 Penalties-yards lost 5-50
Individual stats
Rushing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Zandi 1-7, Corace 2-1, Schwartz 2-1, Anderson 1-(-3), Team 1-(-12); GREENVILLE — Hyde 28-98, Solderich 9-(-2), Team 1-0.
Passing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Anderson 25-13-1-116; GREENVILLE — Solderich 27-11-3-130.
Receiving: SLIPPERY ROCK — Schwartz 7-61, Zandi 1-18, Glass 2-12, Corace 2-11; GREENVILLE — Gentile 4-74, Strausser 3-26, Thurber 2-23, Schell 1-8, Hyde 1-(-1).
Region 3 game. SR (0-0, 0-2). Greenville (0-1, 0-2).