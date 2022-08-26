The Sharon Tigers saw ups and downs during the 2021 football season. The Tigers started the season 4-1, but went 2-2 in the second half of the season, closing the year with a 36-20 loss to rival Hickory in the postseason.
Jason McElhaney is entering his fourth year as Sharon’s head coach, and he’s seen the level of competition improve during the early practices.
“We know who’s gonna play in some spots, but there’s been really good competition for spots that are kind of up in the air and even guys that are behind, pushing established starters to be even better,” McElhaney said.
Mikey Rodriques returns for his senior year under center for the Tigers. Rodriques was third in the area last season with 1,546 yards passing and threw 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added 207 yards rushing and six scores on 60 carries.
“Was a first team all-league guy last year ... that first year as a starter,” McElhaney said. “We expect a big leap forward from Mike this year, and he’s practiced like it.”
Running back Jayveerh White also returns for his senior season, and Cortez Nixon remains the complimentary back. White finished with 604 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 58 attempts last season. Nixon carried the ball 86 times for 408 yards and four TDs in relief of White.
“I think our strength lies in our run game and the diversity we can have there in terms of being an inside-run team, outside-run team and getting the quarterback involved too – running a little bit of option and straight quarterback runs,” McElhaney said. “It’s really what we’ll kinda try to build around.”
Juniors Lamont Austin and CC Harrison will look to replace the production of Ja-on Phillips, who led the area in receiving yards (885) and was tied with Hickory’s Ramarion Whitehead in receiving touchdowns (nine). Harrison led all returning receivers with 357 yards last season while hauling in 22 passes and three scores.
Two-time letter winners Mikey Mazurek and Austin Perlik return on the offensive line.
“[Offensive line] is a
