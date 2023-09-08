HERMITAGE – Mister Ham dropped back to pass and was flushed out out his right. He set up and threw down the field to CC Harrison, who leaped over two Hickory defensive backs for a touchdown.
It was that kinds of game as Sharon beat the Hornets 12-0 Friday behind Hickory High School.
Sharon capitalized on every break possible. However, the Hornets were held in check by the Tigers’ defense.
The Tigers (1-0 Region 3, 3-0) have shut out their first three opponents to start the season. They beat Neshannock 26-0 to open the season, and Warren fell 60-0 last weekend.
Friday’s win also makes it two straight wins for the Tigers against Hickory. According to stats compiled by Herald sports correspondent Ryan Briggs, the 12-0 score was the lowest point total in the rivalry since a 6-3 win by Sharon in 2002.
“(The defense) is playing lights out right now,” Sharon head coach Jason McElhaney said. “They continue to get better and better and better. The defensive staff continues to do a tremendous job at preparing those guys, getting them ready to play, and we’re lucky to have a mature group in the back end. A lot of guys that played a lot of football. And we’re getting that front end to come along with them.”
Sharon’s Labron Wilder intercepted Hickory’s Zander Telesz with a minute left in a scoreless first quarter. The combination of Ham and his running backs made their way down the field on a nine-play drive. Ham leaped over a goal-line scrum and reached the ball across the goal line to put the Tigers ahead 6-0 with 9:19 left in the second quarter.
The scoring opportunities were hard to come by after the first touchdown. Timmy Krivosh intercepted Ham to set up a potential scoring chance for Hickory (0-1 R3, 2-1), but the Hornets turned the ball over on downs at the Sharon 19. The Tigers worked their way back down the field, but a 25-yard field goal was no good.
After recovering a Hickory fumble to start the third quarter, the Tigers made another push to increase the lead. However, it as Hickory that forced a fourth-down stop at their 8.
Shortly after the fourth quarter began, the Tigers put the final points on the board.
Ham rolled to his right and launched the ball down the field, taking a hit as he released his throw. Harrison made his way into the end zone, where he jumped beside Will Acrie and Krivosh for the throw. Harrison was awarded a 43-yard touchdown reception due to simultaneous possession as the came down.
“It’s very fulfilling. Knowing I couldn’t get the ball in the air in the first half, see that really boosted me and us as a team,” Ham said.
When fortune favors one team, another isn’t so lucky.
The Hornets fought an uphill battle against Sharon’s defense, and they were unable to take advantage of their chances to get on the board.
“We couldn’t play any worse,” Hickory head coach Bill Dungee said. “Obviously hats off to them. They made the plays necessary. They made a couple plays, but the turnovers. We got guys open, we’re overthrowing them. Come out of the half with a 25-yard gain, fumble the ball. Everything that could go wrong seemed to go wrong.”
The Tigers held the Hornets to 91 yards of total offense. Telesz ran for 35 yards on 11 carries, and he went 2-for-13 passing for 10 yards and two interceptions.
Acrie had 27 yards on the ground via a pair of attempts, Sean Kennedy battled an injury and was limited to 12 carries on five attempts and freshman standout Kelvin Morrison could only muster 7 yards on five carries.
For Sharon, Ham led the team with 112 yards rushing and a score on 17 carries. Cortez Nixon added 81 yards on 16 attempts, Wilder ran for 46 yards off 12 tries and Ike Friday totaled 30 yards on the ground with seven carries.
Ham also completed 5 of 11 passes for 72 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Harrison had four catches for 71 yards and his TD.
McElhaney said Friday’s win is a good measuring stick heading into the middle of the season. He said a win against a familiar District 10 opponent can instill confidence because his players know the talent on Hickory’s roster.
“If you can consistently win, you can grow confidence,” McElhaney said. “Those are things you can start to grow on.”
----------------------
SHARON 0 6 0 6 12
HICKORY 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring plays
S — Ham, 1 run (kick failed)
S — Harrison, 43 pass from Ham (pass failed)
Team stats
SHARON HICKORY
17 First downs 4
272 Rushing yards 81
72 Passing yards 10
11-5-1 Att-comp-int 13-2-2
344 Total yards 91
3-1 Fumbles-lost 1-1
5-35 Penalties-yards lost 5-37
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARON — Ham 17-112, Nixon 16-81, Wilder 12-46, Friday 7-30, Harrison 1-3; HICKORY — Telesz 11-35, Acrie 2-27, Kennedy 5-12, Morrison 5-7.
Passing: SHARON — Ham 11-5-1-72; HICKORY — Telesz 13-2-2-10, Acrie 1-0-0-0.
Receiving: SHARON — Harrison 4-71, Friday 1-1; HICKORY — Nevil 1-7, Acrie 1-3.